I18n fro koa, based on i18n-2. NOTE: If want to use koa-i18n, koa-locale must be required!

koa-i18n version branch koa version 1.x latest v1.x 1.x latest 2.x next master 2.x next

Installation

$ npm install koa-i18n

Usage

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const convert = require ( 'koa-convert' ) const locale = require ( 'koa-locale' ) const render = require ( 'koa-swig' ) const i18n = require ( 'koa-i18n' ) const app = new Koa() locale(app) app.context.render = render({ root : __dirname + '/views/' , ext : 'html' }) app.use(i18n(app, { directory : './config/locales' , locales : [ 'zh-CN' , 'en' ], modes : [ 'query' , 'subdomain' , 'cookie' , 'header' , 'url' , 'tld' , function ( ) {} ] })) app.use( function ( ctx ) { ctx.body = ctx.i18n.__( 'any key' ); }) app.use(convert( function *( ) { yield this .render( 'index' ) }))

Tip: We can change position of the elements in the modes array. If one mode is detected, no continue to detect.

Dependencies

i18n-2

koa-locale - Get locale variable from query, subdomain, accept-languages or cookie

License

MIT