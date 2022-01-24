Koa HTML Minifier

Middleware that minifies your HTML responses using html-minifier-terser. It uses html-minifier-terser 's default options which are all turned off by default, so you have to set the options otherwise it's not going to do anything.

Install

npm i koa-html-minifier yarn add koa-html-minifier

API

app.use( require ( 'koa-compress' )()); app.use( require ( 'koa-html-minifier' )({ collapseWhitespace : true }));

Options

See: https://github.com/DanielRuf/html-minifier-terser#options-quick-reference

