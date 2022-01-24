Middleware that minifies your HTML responses using html-minifier-terser.
It uses
html-minifier-terser's default options which are all turned off by default,
so you have to set the options otherwise it's not going to do anything.
# npm ..
npm i koa-html-minifier
# yarn ..
yarn add koa-html-minifier
// do compression stuff first
app.use(require('koa-compress')());
// then use this minifier
app.use(require('koa-html-minifier')({
collapseWhitespace: true
}));
See: https://github.com/DanielRuf/html-minifier-terser#options-quick-reference
|Name
|Website
|Jonathan Ong
|http://jongleberry.com
|Imed Jaberi
|https://www.3imed-jaberi.com/
|João Carmona