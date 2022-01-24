openbase logo
koa-html-minifier

by koajs
3.0.0 (see all)

minify HTML responses like some crazy guy

Readme

Koa HTML Minifier

Middleware that minifies your HTML responses using html-minifier-terser. It uses html-minifier-terser's default options which are all turned off by default, so you have to set the options otherwise it's not going to do anything.

Install

# npm ..
npm i koa-html-minifier
# yarn ..
yarn add koa-html-minifier

API

// do compression stuff first
app.use(require('koa-compress')());

// then use this minifier
app.use(require('koa-html-minifier')({
  collapseWhitespace: true
}));

Options

See: https://github.com/DanielRuf/html-minifier-terser#options-quick-reference

Contributors

NameWebsite
Jonathan Onghttp://jongleberry.com
Imed Jaberihttps://www.3imed-jaberi.com/
João Carmona

