kh

koa-helmet

by Matt Venables
6.1.0 (see all)

Important security headers for koa

koa-helmet

koa-helmet is a wrapper for helmet to work with koa. It provides important security headers to make your app more secure by default.

Installation

npm i koa-helmet

# or:

yarn add koa-helmet

Usage

Usage is the same as helmet

Helmet offers 11 security middleware functions:

// This...
app.use(helmet());

// ...is equivalent to this:
app.use(helmet.contentSecurityPolicy());
app.use(helmet.dnsPrefetchControl());
app.use(helmet.expectCt());
app.use(helmet.frameguard());
app.use(helmet.hidePoweredBy());
app.use(helmet.hsts());
app.use(helmet.ieNoOpen());
app.use(helmet.noSniff());
app.use(helmet.permittedCrossDomainPolicies());
app.use(helmet.referrerPolicy());
app.use(helmet.xssFilter());

You can see more in the documentation.

Example

import Koa from 'koa';
import helmet from 'koa-helmet';

const app = new Koa();

app.use(helmet());

app.use((ctx) => {
  ctx.body = "Hello World"
});

app.listen(4000);

Testing

To run the tests, simply run

npm test

Versioning

  • koa-helmet >=2.x (master branch) supports koa 2.x
  • koa-helmet 1.x (koa-1 branch) supports koa 0.x and koa 1.x

