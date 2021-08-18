koa-helmet is a wrapper for helmet to work with koa. It provides important security headers to make your app more secure by default.

Installation

npm i koa-helmet yarn add koa-helmet

Usage

Usage is the same as helmet

Helmet offers 11 security middleware functions:

app.use(helmet()); app.use(helmet.contentSecurityPolicy()); app.use(helmet.dnsPrefetchControl()); app.use(helmet.expectCt()); app.use(helmet.frameguard()); app.use(helmet.hidePoweredBy()); app.use(helmet.hsts()); app.use(helmet.ieNoOpen()); app.use(helmet.noSniff()); app.use(helmet.permittedCrossDomainPolicies()); app.use(helmet.referrerPolicy()); app.use(helmet.xssFilter());

You can see more in the documentation.

Example

import Koa from 'koa' ; import helmet from 'koa-helmet' ; const app = new Koa(); app.use(helmet()); app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.body = "Hello World" }); app.listen( 4000 );

Testing

To run the tests, simply run

npm test

Versioning