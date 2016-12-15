A koa middleware for using handlebars templates
NOTE: the
master branch (ie:
v1.x on npm) works with
koa@1.x. See
the
v2 branch (ie:
v2.x on npm) for
koa@2.x support.
This middleware adds 2 methods to the koa context object. The primary one is
render(view, locals), which automatically sets the content-type as
text/html
and writes the generated view as the response. There is also
renderView(view, locals), which yields the raw string. This allows you to
modify the response further.
app.js
var koa = require("koa");
var handlebars = require("koa-handlebars");
var app = koa();
app.use(handlebars({
defaultLayout: "main"
}));
app.use(function *() {
yield this.render("index", {
title: "Test Page",
name: "World"
});
});
app.listen(3000);
layouts/main.hbs
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>{{title}}</title>
</head>
<body>
{{{@body}}}
</body>
</html>
views/index.hbs
Hello, {{name}}!
The entry point for rendering is known as a view. The view usually contains the
content specific to a single page. It has access to all loaded partials, helpers
and is injected into the
{{{@body}}} of the corresponding layout. (if there is
one)
The simplest usage is to have a flat
views/ directory that contains
.hbs
files. (although other patterns are possible, see the "Advanced Usage" section
for more details)
In "development mode", views are not cached.
Layouts are the content that is shared between many views. Like views, it has
access to all loaded partials and helpers. The
{{{@body}}} local is set as the
content of the corresponding view.
The simplest usage is to have a flat
layouts/ directory that contains
.hbs
files. (although other patterns are possible, see the "Advanced Usage" section
for more details)
In "development mode", layouts are not cached.
Partials are sub-templates that you can use to render smaller bits within layouts/views.
There are 2 main types of partials. First, global partials are registered
during init. (see
options.partials) These will not be dynamically updated,
not even during "development mode". (thus, you will need to restart your server
when these globals change)
Secondly, partials residing in the directory specified by
options.partialsDir
will be dynamically loaded on each render call. When caching is enabled, that
overhead is reduced substantially, and further optimization will be done in the
future.
Helpers are functions that any of your templates can call upon.
Currently, helpers can only be defined globally and must be declared during
initialization. (see
options.helpers) This requires a server restart after
any changes, but this will be improved upon in the future.
To enable "development mode" in your server, simply set
cache: false in your
middleware configuration.
In addition, this library uses
visionmedia/debug, so you can enable
debug output via
DEBUG=koa-handlebars in the terminal.
When rendering templates, koa-handlebars will add 3 special private variables to your templates:
@body: in layouts, this is the contents of the rendererd view
@view: the name of the view that is being rendered
@layout: the name of the layout that is being rendered
@koa: the koa
ctx of the current request
You can add more variables of your own via the
data option or more dynamically
with the
beforeRender function. (see configuration options section for more
details)
Generally speaking, avoid injecting data directly into
locals from middleware,
instead focus on adding things to
options.data or using the koa context to
grab data from there. (eg:
{{@koa.request.length}})
The base directory to use when resolving paths.
Default:
process.cwd()
Enables or disables the view cache. This is basically the flag for "development mode".
Default::
true
app.use(handlebars({
cache: app.env !== "development"
}));
Adds additional private data (alongside
@view,
@layout and
@koa) to the
handlebars render options.
The extension(s) that your template files can use. Any files not using the given extensions will be ignored.
Default:
"hbs"
If you have multiple extensions, you simply use an array.
For example:
[ "hbs", "handlebars", "tpl" ]
The location of your view templates (relative to
root)
Default: "views"
Translates the given
id into a path to resolve the template file. (the file
extension is not required) If the returned path is relative, it will be assumed
as relative to
viewsDir.
By default, this simply returns the given
id.
This function is run with the renderer as it's context (ie:
this) so you can
access
this.options for advanced usage.
If you are using layouts, then this can be used to bypass requiring each call
to
render() to specify a layout manually. Otherwise, leaving it empty will
not render a layout at all unless otherwise specified.
The location of your layout templates (relative to
root)
Default: "layouts"
Translates the given
id into a path to resolve the template file. (the file
extension is not required) If the returned path is relative, it will be assumed
as relative to
layoutsDir.
By default, this simply returns the given
id.
This function is run with the renderer as it's context (ie:
this) so you can
access
this.options for advanced usage.
The location of your non-global partial templates (relative to
root)
Default: "partials"
This function is a little backwards compared to layouts and views, but it takes
a path for a partial template file. (relative to
partialsDir) and converts it
into a handlebars-friendly identifier.
For example:
"navigation.hbs" => "navigation"
By default, it will strip the extension and camel-case the remaining string.
For example:
"nav/main.hbs" => "navMain"
Allows you to define global helpers during initialization, this should be a shallow object where each key is a helper name and the value is a function.
Allows you to define global partials during initialization, this should be a shallow object where each key is a partial name and the value is a function.
Allows you to pass a custom handlebars instance, which you may want to do in some edge cases. For example, if you plan on using Handlebars.SafeString in your block helpers, you'll need a handle on the same instance of handlebars that the middleware is using. For example:
// app.js
var handlebars = require('handlebars');
var hbsKoa = require('koa-handlebars');
var app = koa();
app.use(hbsKoa({
handlebars: handlebars
}));
// helpers.js
// Same instance, because node modules are cached
var Handlebars = require('handlebars');
module.exports.myHelper = function(input, options) {
return new Handlebars.SafeString('<div class="some-html">' + input + '</div>');
};