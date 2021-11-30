Create a GraphQL HTTP server with Koa.
Port from express-graphql.
npm install --save koa-graphql
This module includes a TypeScript declaration file to enable auto complete in compatible editors and type information for TypeScript projects.
Mount
koa-graphql as a route handler:
const Koa = require('koa');
const mount = require('koa-mount');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('koa-graphql');
const app = new Koa();
app.use(
mount(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
),
);
app.listen(4000);
With
@koa/router:
const Koa = require('koa');
const Router = require('@koa/router');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('koa-graphql');
const app = new Koa();
const router = new Router();
router.all(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
);
app.use(router.routes()).use(router.allowedMethods());
For Koa 1, use koa-convert to convert the middleware:
const koa = require('koa');
const mount = require('koa-mount'); // koa-mount@1.x
const convert = require('koa-convert');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('koa-graphql');
const app = koa();
app.use(
mount(
'/graphql',
convert.back(
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
),
),
);
const Koa = require('koa');
const mount = require('koa-mount');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('koa-graphql');
const typeDefs = require('./schema');
const resolvers = require('./resolvers');
const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('graphql-tools');
const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs: typeDefs,
resolvers: resolvers,
});
const { execute, subscribe } = require('graphql');
const { createServer } = require('http');
const { SubscriptionServer } = require('subscriptions-transport-ws');
const PORT = 4000;
const app = new Koa();
app.use(
mount(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: schema,
graphiql: {
subscriptionEndpoint: `ws://localhost:${PORT}/subscriptions`,
},
}),
),
);
const ws = createServer(app.callback());
ws.listen(PORT, () => {
// Set up the WebSocket for handling GraphQL subscriptions.
new SubscriptionServer(
{
execute,
subscribe,
schema,
},
{
server: ws,
path: '/subscriptions',
},
);
});
The
graphqlHTTP function accepts the following options:
schema: A
GraphQLSchema instance from
graphql-js.
A
schema must be provided.
graphiql: If
true, presents GraphiQL when the GraphQL endpoint is
loaded in a browser. We recommend that you set
graphiql to
true when your
app is in development, because it's quite useful. You may or may not want it
in production.
Alternatively, instead of
true you can pass in an options object:
defaultQuery: An optional GraphQL string to use when no query
is provided and no stored query exists from a previous session.
If
undefined is provided, GraphiQL will use its own default query.
headerEditorEnabled: An optional boolean which enables the header editor when true.
Defaults to
false.
subscriptionEndpoint: An optional GraphQL string contains the WebSocket server url for subscription.
websocketClient: An optional GraphQL string for websocket client used for subscription,
v0: subscriptions-transport-ws,
v1: graphql-ws. Defaults to
v0 if not provided
shouldPersistHeaders
editorTheme: By passing an object you may change the theme of GraphiQL.
Details are below in the Custom GraphiQL themes section.
rootValue: A value to pass as the
rootValue to the
execute()
function from
graphql-js/src/execute.js.
context: A value to pass as the
context to the
execute()
function from
graphql-js/src/execute.js. If
context is not provided, the
ctx object is passed as the context.
pretty: If
true, any JSON response will be pretty-printed.
extensions: An optional function for adding additional metadata to the
GraphQL response as a key-value object. The result will be added to the
"extensions" field in the resulting JSON. This is often a useful place to
add development time metadata such as the runtime of a query or the amount
of resources consumed. This may be an async function. The function is
given one object as an argument:
{ document, variables, operationName, result, context }.
validationRules: Optional additional validation rules that queries must
satisfy in addition to those defined by the GraphQL spec.
customValidateFn: An optional function which will be used to validate
instead of default
validate from
graphql-js.
customExecuteFn: An optional function which will be used to execute
instead of default
execute from
graphql-js.
customFormatErrorFn: An optional function which will be used to format any
errors produced by fulfilling a GraphQL operation. If no function is
provided, GraphQL's default spec-compliant
formatError function will be used.
customParseFn: An optional function which will be used to create a document
instead of the default
parse from
graphql-js.
formatError: is deprecated and replaced by
customFormatErrorFn. It will be
removed in version 1.0.0.
fieldResolver
typeResolver
In addition to an object defining each option, options can also be provided as
a function (or async function) which returns this options object. This function
is provided the arguments
(request, response, graphQLParams) and is called
after the request has been parsed.
The
graphQLParams is provided as the object
{ query, variables, operationName, raw }.
app.use(
mount(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP(async (request, response, ctx, graphQLParams) => ({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
rootValue: await someFunctionToGetRootValue(request),
graphiql: true,
})),
),
);
Once installed at a path,
koa-graphql will accept requests with
the parameters:
query: A string GraphQL document to be executed.
variables: The runtime values to use for any GraphQL query variables
as a JSON object.
operationName: If the provided
query contains multiple named
operations, this specifies which operation should be executed. If not
provided, a 400 error will be returned if the
query contains multiple
named operations.
raw: If the
graphiql option is enabled and the
raw parameter is
provided, raw JSON will always be returned instead of GraphiQL even when
loaded from a browser.
GraphQL will first look for each parameter in the query string of a URL:
/graphql?query=query+getUser($id:ID){user(id:$id){name}}&variables={"id":"4"}
If not found in the query string, it will look in the POST request body.
If a previous middleware has already parsed the POST body, the
request.body
value will be used. Use
multer or a similar middleware to add support
for
multipart/form-data content, which may be useful for GraphQL mutations
involving uploading files. See an example using multer.
If the POST body has not yet been parsed,
koa-graphql will interpret it
depending on the provided Content-Type header.
application/json: the POST body will be parsed as a JSON
object of parameters.
application/x-www-form-urlencoded: the POST body will be
parsed as a url-encoded string of key-value pairs.
application/graphql: the POST body will be parsed as GraphQL
query string, which provides the
query parameter.
By default, the koa request is passed as the GraphQL
context.
Since most koa middleware operates by adding extra data to the
request object, this means you can use most koa middleware just by inserting it before
graphqlHTTP is mounted. This covers scenarios such as authenticating the user, handling file uploads, or mounting GraphQL on a dynamic endpoint.
This example uses
koa-session to provide GraphQL with the currently logged-in session.
const Koa = require('koa');
const mount = require('koa-mount');
const session = require('koa-session');
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('koa-graphql');
const app = new Koa();
app.keys = ['some secret'];
app.use(session(app));
app.use(function* (next) {
this.session.id = 'me';
yield next;
});
app.use(
mount(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MySessionAwareGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: true,
}),
),
);
Then in your type definitions, you can access the ctx via the third "context" argument in your
resolve function:
new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'MyType',
fields: {
myField: {
type: GraphQLString,
resolve(parentValue, args, ctx) {
// use `ctx.session` here
},
},
},
});
The GraphQL response allows for adding additional information in a response to
a GraphQL query via a field in the response called
"extensions". This is added
by providing an
extensions function when using
graphqlHTTP. The function
must return a JSON-serializable Object.
When called, this is provided an argument which you can use to get information about the GraphQL request:
{ document, variables, operationName, result, context }
This example illustrates adding the amount of time consumed by running the provided query, which could perhaps be used by your development tools.
const { graphqlHTTP } = require('koa-graphql');
const app = new Koa();
const extensions = ({
document,
variables,
operationName,
result,
context,
}) => {
return {
runTime: Date.now() - context.startTime,
};
};
app.use(
mount(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP((request) => {
return {
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
context: { startTime: Date.now() },
graphiql: true,
extensions,
};
}),
),
);
When querying this endpoint, it would include this information in the result, for example:
{
"data": { ... },
"extensions": {
"runTime": 135
}
}
GraphQL's validation phase checks the query to ensure that it can be successfully executed against the schema. The
validationRules option allows for additional rules to be run during this phase. Rules are applied to each node in an AST representing the query using the Visitor pattern.
A validation rule is a function which returns a visitor for one or more node Types. Below is an example of a validation preventing the specific field name
metadata from being queried. For more examples, see the
specifiedRules in the graphql-js package.
import { GraphQLError } from 'graphql';
export function DisallowMetadataQueries(context) {
return {
Field(node) {
const fieldName = node.name.value;
if (fieldName === 'metadata') {
context.reportError(
new GraphQLError(
`Validation: Requesting the field ${fieldName} is not allowed`,
),
);
}
},
};
}
Disabling introspection does not reflect best practices and does not necessarily make your
application any more secure. Nevertheless, disabling introspection is possible by utilizing the
NoSchemaIntrospectionCustomRule provided by the graphql-js
package.
import { NoSchemaIntrospectionCustomRule } from 'graphql';
app.use(
mount(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP((request) => {
return {
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
validationRules: [NoSchemaIntrospectionCustomRule],
};
}),
),
);
To use custom GraphiQL theme you should pass to
graphiql option an object with
the property
editorTheme. It could be a string with the name of a theme from
CodeMirror
router.all(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: {
editorTheme: 'blackboard',
},
}),
);
List of available CodeMirror themes
or an object with
url and
name properties where
url should lead to
your custom theme and
name would be passed to the
GraphiQL
react element on creation as the
editorTheme property
router.all(
'/graphql',
graphqlHTTP({
schema: MyGraphQLSchema,
graphiql: {
editorTheme: {
name: 'blackboard',
url: 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/codemirror/5.53.2/theme/erlang-dark.css',
},
},
}),
);
For details see the GraphiQL spec
GraphQL's validation phase checks the query to ensure that it can be successfully executed against the schema. The
validationRules option allows for additional rules to be run during this phase. Rules are applied to each node in an AST representing the query using the Visitor pattern.
A validation rule is a function which returns a visitor for one or more node Types. Below is an example of a validation preventing the specific field name
metadata from being queried. For more examples see the
specifiedRules in the graphql-js package.
import { GraphQLError } from 'graphql';
export function DisallowMetadataQueries(context) {
return {
Field(node) {
const fieldName = node.name.value;
if (fieldName === 'metadata') {
context.reportError(
new GraphQLError(
`Validation: Requesting the field ${fieldName} is not allowed`,
),
);
}
},
};
}
During development, it's useful to get more information from errors, such as
stack traces. Providing a function to
customFormatErrorFn enables this:
customFormatErrorFn: (error, ctx) => ({
message: error.message,
locations: error.locations,
stack: error.stack ? error.stack.split('\n') : [],
path: error.path,
});
Please checkout awesome-graphql.
Welcome pull requests!
MIT