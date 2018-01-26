MongoDB store for koa-generic-session middleware backed by node-mongodb-native. Fork of connect-to-mongo store.

Installation

npm install koa-generic-session koa-generic-session-mongo --save

Usage

Example

var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var session = require ( 'koa-generic-session' ); var MongoStore = require ( 'koa-generic-session-mongo' ); var app = koa(); app.keys = [ 'keys' , 'keykeys' ]; app.use(session({ store : new MongoStore({ host : '127.0.0.1' }) })); app.use( function *( ) { switch ( this .path) { case '/get' : get .call(this); break; case '/remove': remove.call(this); break; } }); function get () { var session = this .session; session.count = session.count || 0 ; session.count++; this .body = session.count; } function remove ( ) { this .session = null ; this .body = 0 ; } app.listen( 8080 );

Options

url mongodb connection url (full connection string. host, port, db, ssl options will be ignored)

db mongodb-native database object or database name ( test by default)

collection collection name ( sessions by default)

host db hostname ( 127.0.0.1 by default)

port db port ( 27017 by default)

ttl ttl in milliseconds (if set it overrides cookie maxAge )

user user for MongoDB

password password for MongoDB authentication

ssl use SSL to connect to MongoDB ( false by default)

License

MIT