MongoDB store for koa-generic-session middleware backed by node-mongodb-native. Fork of connect-to-mongo store.
npm install koa-generic-session koa-generic-session-mongo --save
var koa = require('koa');
var session = require('koa-generic-session');
var MongoStore = require('koa-generic-session-mongo');
var app = koa();
app.keys = ['keys', 'keykeys'];
app.use(session({
store: new MongoStore({
host: '127.0.0.1'
}) // options
}));
app.use(function *() {
switch (this.path) {
case '/get':
get.call(this);
break;
case '/remove':
remove.call(this);
break;
}
});
function get() {
var session = this.session;
session.count = session.count || 0;
session.count++;
this.body = session.count;
}
function remove() {
this.session = null;
this.body = 0;
}
app.listen(8080);
url mongodb connection url (full connection string. host, port, db, ssl options will be ignored)
db mongodb-native database object or database name (
test by default)
collection collection name (
sessions by default)
host db hostname (
127.0.0.1 by default)
port db port (
27017 by default)
ttl ttl in milliseconds (if set it overrides cookie
maxAge)
user user for MongoDB
password password for MongoDB authentication
ssl use SSL to connect to MongoDB (
false by default)
MIT