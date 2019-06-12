openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-generator

by ykfe
1.1.17 (see all)

Koa' application generator for 1.x and 2.x（ Express-style and support all middlewares include async/await ）

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

182

GitHub Stars

962

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-generator

http://koajs.com/

Koa application generator.

NPM Version NPM Downloads

Features

  • Express-style
  • Support koa 1.x（supported）
  • Support koa 2.x（koa middleware supported,need Node.js 7.6+ ,babel optional）

Installation

$ npm install -g koa-generator

with 2 commands

  • koa (Support koa 1.x)
  • koa2 (Support koa 2.x)

Quick Start 1.x

The quickest way to get started with koa is to utilize the executable koa(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Create the app:

$ koa /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Rock and Roll

$ npm start

Quick Start 2.x

The quickest way to get started with koa is to utilize the executable koa2(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Create the app:

$ koa2 /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Rock and Roll

$ npm start

more detail see koa2-demo

Command Line Options

This generator can also be further configured with the following command line flags.

-h, --help          output usage information
-V, --version       output the version number
-e, --ejs           add ejs engine support (defaults to jade)
    --hbs           add handlebars engine support
-n, --nunjucks      add nunjucks engine support
-H, --hogan         add hogan.js engine support
-c, --css <engine>  add stylesheet <engine> support (less|stylus|compass|sass) (defaults to plain css)
    --git           add .gitignore
-f, --force         force on non-empty directory

目前选项-c还没有实现

Git Branch Details

  • master = koa generator
  • tpl = koa 1.x template
  • tpl_2.x = koa 2.x template

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial