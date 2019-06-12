Koa application generator.
$ npm install -g koa-generator
with 2 commands
The quickest way to get started with koa is to utilize the executable
koa(1) to generate an application as shown below:
Create the app:
$ koa /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Rock and Roll
$ npm start
The quickest way to get started with koa is to utilize the executable
koa2(1) to generate an application as shown below:
Create the app:
$ koa2 /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Rock and Roll
$ npm start
more detail see koa2-demo
This generator can also be further configured with the following command line flags.
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-e, --ejs add ejs engine support (defaults to jade)
--hbs add handlebars engine support
-n, --nunjucks add nunjucks engine support
-H, --hogan add hogan.js engine support
-c, --css <engine> add stylesheet <engine> support (less|stylus|compass|sass) (defaults to plain css)
--git add .gitignore
-f, --force force on non-empty directory
目前选项-c还没有实现