Koa application generator.

Features

Express-style

Support koa 1.x（supported）

Support koa 2.x（koa middleware supported,need Node.js 7.6+ ,babel optional）

Installation

$ npm install -g koa-generator

with 2 commands

koa (Support koa 1.x)

koa2 (Support koa 2.x)

Quick Start 1.x

The quickest way to get started with koa is to utilize the executable koa(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Create the app:

$ koa /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Rock and Roll

$ npm start

Quick Start 2.x

The quickest way to get started with koa is to utilize the executable koa2(1) to generate an application as shown below:

Create the app:

$ koa2 /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo

Install dependencies:

$ npm install

Rock and Roll

$ npm start

more detail see koa2-demo

Command Line Options

This generator can also be further configured with the following command line flags.

- h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - e, --ejs add ejs engine support (defaults to jade) - -hbs add handlebars engine support - n, --nunjucks add nunjucks engine support - H, --hogan add hogan.js engine support - c, --css <engine> add stylesheet <engine> support (less |stylus| compass |sass) (defaults to plain css) - -git add .gitignore - f, --force force on non-empty directory

目前选项-c还没有实现

Git Branch Details

master = koa generator

tpl = koa 1.x template

tpl_2.x = koa 2.x template

License

MIT