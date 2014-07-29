Formidable middleware for Koa

Breaking Change in 1.0.0: both body and files are now added to Koa's .request instead of modifying the http request ( .req ) directly.

API

var formidable = require('koa-formidable')

Returns the formidable middleware that parses the incoming request and adds the .request.body and .request.files to the context.

Arguments:

opts - the options that get passed to the Formidable.IncomingForm (you could also provide an instance of IncomingForm directly)

Example:

var formidable = require ( 'koa-formidable' ) app.use(formidable())

Parse the incoming request manually.

Arguments:

opts - the options that get passed to the Formidable.IncomingForm (you could also provide an instance of IncomingForm directly)

ctx - the Koa context

Example:

var formidable = require ( 'koa-formidable' ) app.use( function *( next ) { var form = yield formidable.parse( this ) ... yield next })

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Markus Ast

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.