Error response middleware for koa supporting:

text

json

html

Installation

$ npm install koa-error

Options

template path to template written with your template engine, default: ./error.html

path to template written with your template engine, default: engine template engine name passed to consolidate, default: lodash

template engine name passed to consolidate, default: cache cached compiled functions, default: NODE_ENV != 'development'

cached compiled functions, default: env force a NODE_ENV, default: development

force a NODE_ENV, default: accepts mimetypes passed to ctx.accepts, default: [ 'html', 'text', 'json' ]

Custom templates

By using the template option you can override the bland default template, with the following available local variables:

env

ctx

request

response

error

stack

status

code

Here are some examples:

Pug (formerly jade)

app.use(error({ engine : 'pug' , template : __dirname + '/error.pug' }));

doctype html html head title= 'Error - ' + status body #error h1 Error p Looks like something broke! if env == 'development' h2 Message: pre: code= error h2 Stack: pre: code= stack

Nunjucks

app.use(error({ engine : 'nunjucks' , template : __dirname + '/error.njk' }));

< html > < head > < title > Error - {{status}} </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "error" > < h1 > Error </ h1 > < p > Looks like something broke! </ p > {% if env == 'development' %} < h2 > Message: </ h2 > < pre > < code > {{error}} </ code > </ pre > < h2 > Stack: </ h2 > < pre > < code > {{stack}} </ code > </ pre > {% endif %} </ div > </ body > </ html >

License

MIT