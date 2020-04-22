openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-error

by koajs
3.2.0 (see all)

Error response middleware (text, json, html)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

447

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-error

Error response middleware for koa supporting:

  • text
  • json
  • html

Installation

$ npm install koa-error

Options

  • template path to template written with your template engine, default: ./error.html
  • engine template engine name passed to consolidate, default: lodash
  • cache cached compiled functions, default: NODE_ENV != 'development'
  • env force a NODE_ENV, default: development
  • accepts mimetypes passed to ctx.accepts, default: [ 'html', 'text', 'json' ]

Custom templates

By using the template option you can override the bland default template, with the following available local variables:

  • env
  • ctx
  • request
  • response
  • error
  • stack
  • status
  • code

Here are some examples:

Pug (formerly jade)

app.use(error({
  engine: 'pug',
  template: __dirname + '/error.pug'
}));

doctype html
html
  head
    title= 'Error - ' + status
  body
    #error
      h1 Error
      p Looks like something broke!
      if env == 'development'
        h2 Message:
        pre: code= error
        h2 Stack:
        pre: code= stack

Nunjucks

app.use(error({
  engine: 'nunjucks',
  template: __dirname + '/error.njk'
}));

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>Error - {{status}}</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="error">
      <h1>Error</h1>
    <p>Looks like something broke!</p>
    {% if env == 'development' %}
      <h2>Message:</h2>
      <pre>
        <code>
{{error}}
        </code>
      </pre>
      <h2>Stack:</h2>
      <pre>
        <code>
{{stack}}
        </code>
      </pre>
    {% endif %}
    </div>
  </body>
</html>

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial