Error response middleware for koa supporting:
$ npm install koa-error
template path to template written with your template engine, default:
./error.html
engine template engine name passed to consolidate, default:
lodash
cache cached compiled functions, default:
NODE_ENV != 'development'
env force a NODE_ENV, default:
development
accepts mimetypes passed to ctx.accepts, default:
[ 'html', 'text', 'json' ]
By using the
template option you can override the bland default template,
with the following available local variables:
env
ctx
request
response
error
stack
status
code
Here are some examples:
app.use(error({
engine: 'pug',
template: __dirname + '/error.pug'
}));
doctype html
html
head
title= 'Error - ' + status
body
#error
h1 Error
p Looks like something broke!
if env == 'development'
h2 Message:
pre: code= error
h2 Stack:
pre: code= stack
app.use(error({
engine: 'nunjucks',
template: __dirname + '/error.njk'
}));
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Error - {{status}}</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="error">
<h1>Error</h1>
<p>Looks like something broke!</p>
{% if env == 'development' %}
<h2>Message:</h2>
<pre>
<code>
{{error}}
</code>
</pre>
<h2>Stack:</h2>
<pre>
<code>
{{stack}}
</code>
</pre>
{% endif %}
</div>
</body>
</html>
MIT