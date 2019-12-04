Koa ejs view render middleware. support all feature of ejs.

Usage

Example

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const render = require ( 'koa-ejs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const app = new Koa(); render(app, { root : path.join(__dirname, 'view' ), layout : 'template' , viewExt : 'html' , cache : false , debug : true }); app.use( async function ( ctx ) { await ctx.render( 'user' ); }); app.listen( 7001 );

Or you can checkout the example.

settings

root: view root directory.

layout: global layout file, default is layout , set false to disable layout.

, set to disable layout. viewExt: view file extension (default html ).

). cache: cache compiled templates (default true ).

). debug: debug flag (default false ).

). delimiter: character to use with angle brackets for open / close (default % ).

). async: When true, EJS will use an async function for rendering. Depends on async/await support in the JS runtime.

outputFunctionName: Set to a string (e.g., 'echo' or 'print') for a function to print output inside scriptlet tags.

Layouts

koa-ejs supports layouts. The default layout file is layout . If you want to change default layout file, use settings.layout . Also you can specify layout by options.layout in await ctx.render . Also you can set layout = false to disable the layout.

< html > < head > < title > koa ejs </ title > </ head > < body > < h3 > koa ejs </ h3 > < %- body %> </ body > </ html >

Include

Supports ejs includes.

< div > < % include user.html %> </ div >

State

Support ctx.state in koa.

