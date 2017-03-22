An automatic documentation generator for koa APIs. The goal is to make documentation easy using route specs that may already exist.
See
example folder for source code. View example output
> npm install --save koa-docs@2.x.x
Note version
2.x.x of this package uses joi router version
^3 specs; use version
1.x.x of this
package if you are using older specs
const app = require('koa')();
const docs = require('koa-docs');
// Create a path for viewing the docs (only GET method is supported)
app.use(docs.get('/docs', {
title: 'Pet Store API',
version: '1.0.0',
theme: 'simplex', // Specify a theme from www.bootswatch.com;
// default is un-themed bootstrap
routeHandlers: 'disabled', // Hide the route implementation code from docs
groups: [
{ groupName: 'Pets', routes: [/* ... route specs ... */] },
{ groupName: 'Store', routes: [/* ... route specs ... */] }
]
}));
app.listen(3000, (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(`Docs are available at http://localhost:3000/docs`);
});
Creates a koa middleware which generates and serves api documentation using the specs provided in the options object.
Arguments
title: string representing the page title; displayed at the top of the docs
version: string representing api version; also displayed at top of the docs
routeHandlers: string indicating whether to show the route handler code in the docs. Options are disabled, expanded or collapsed (collapsed is the default)
theme: string name of a theme from bootswatch to be used as the default theme
groups: array of group specs as described below
Returns
(GeneratorFunction): Middleware suitable for use in koa.js app
Groups are used to logically display the various sections of your api. They are declared as follows:
groupName: string representing the name of the group
description: string that describes the group; keep this short at about 1 scentence. This is displayed in both expanded and collapsed states as well as in tooltips. This should be a simple string; no markdown
extendedDescription: string that supports markdown and is displayed only in when a group is being displayed in an expanded state. Make this as long as you need.
prefix: optional string to be prefixed to all route paths in this group
routes: array of route specs representing the routes in this group. See below for details on route specs.
The route specs are the same as koa-joi-router, therefore, those routes can be used directly with
koa-docs. Specifications are as follows:
method: required HTTP method like "get", "post", "put", etc
path: required string
validate
header: object which conforms to Joi validation
query: object which conforms to Joi validation
params: object which conforms to Joi validation
body: object which conforms to Joi validation
maxBody: max incoming body size for forms or json input
failure: HTTP response code to use when input validation fails. default
400
type: if validating the request body, this is required. either
form,
json or
multipart
output: output validator object which conforms to Joi validation. if output is invalid, an HTTP 500 is returned
continueOnError: if validation fails, this flags determines if
koa-joi-router should continue processing the middleware stack or stop and respond with an error immediately. useful when you want your route to handle the error response. default
false
handler: required GeneratorFunction
meta: meta data about this route.
koa-joi-router ignores this but stores it along with all other route data
In addition to the above options,
koa-docs looks for the following properties in the
meta object of each route:
friendlyName: string which is used in the sidebar and route title; route path is used if this is not proivded
description: string that describes the routes; keep this short at about 1 scentence. This is displayed in both expanded and collapsed states as well as in tooltips. This should be a simple string; no markdown
extendedDescription: string that supports markdown and is displayed only in when a route is being displayed in an expanded state. Make this as long as you need.
Please feel free to claim any of the following features for development; more features can be requested by opening an issue.