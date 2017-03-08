CORS middleware for Koa

Inspired by the great node-cors module.

$ npm install koa-cors

Usage

var koa = require ( 'koa' ); var route = require ( 'koa-route' ); var cors = require ( 'koa-cors' ); var app = koa(); app.use(cors()); app.use(route.get( '/' , function ( ) { this .body = { msg : 'Hello World!' }; })); app.listen( 3000 );

Options

origin

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. Expects a string (ex: http://example.com). Set to true to reflect the request origin, as defined by req.header('Origin') . Set to false to disable CORS. Can also be set to a function, which takes the request as the first parameter.

expose

Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'WWW-Authenticate,Server-Authorization') or an array (ex: ['WWW-Authenticate', 'Server-Authorization'] ). Set this to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.

maxAge

Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.

credentials

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Set to true to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.

methods

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'GET,PUT,POST') or an array (ex: ['GET', 'PUT', 'POST'] ).

headers

Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Type,Authorization') or an array (ex: ['Content-Type', 'Authorization'] ). If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.

For details on the effect of each CORS header, read this article on HTML5 Rocks.

License

MIT License