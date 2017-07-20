Cookie parser middleware for koa. Can also be used with koa-router.
npm install koa-cookie --save
import Koa from 'koa';
import cookie from 'koa-cookie';
const app = Koa();
app.use(cookie());
app.use(async function (ctx, next) {
const cookies = ctx.cookie;
/*
if cookies sent are of the form: 'name=abc; age=20; token = xyz;'
Then ctx.cookie is an object of the form:
{
name: 'abc',
age: '20',
token: 'xyz'
}
*/
});
var app = require('koa')();
var cookie = require('koa-cookie');
var router = require('koa-router')();
router.use(cookie.default());
router.get('/', async (context) => {
const cookies = context.cookie;
/*
if cookies sent are of the form: 'name=abc; age=20; token = xyz;'
Then ctx.cookie is an object of the form:
{
name: 'abc',
age: '20',
token: 'xyz'
}
*/
});
app
.use(router.routes())
.use(router.allowedMethods());