koa-cookie

by Varun Pal
1.0.0 (see all)

Cookie parser middleware for koa

9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

koa-cookie

Cookie parser middleware for koa. Can also be used with koa-router.

Install

npm install koa-cookie --save

Example

import Koa from 'koa';
import cookie from 'koa-cookie';

const app = Koa();
app.use(cookie());

app.use(async function (ctx, next) {
  const cookies = ctx.cookie;
  /*
    if cookies sent are of the form: 'name=abc; age=20; token = xyz;'
    Then ctx.cookie is an object of the form:
    {
      name: 'abc',
      age: '20',
      token: 'xyz'
    }
  */
});

Example with koa-router

var app = require('koa')();
var cookie = require('koa-cookie');
var router = require('koa-router')();

router.use(cookie.default());
 
router.get('/', async (context) => {
  const cookies = context.cookie;
  /*
    if cookies sent are of the form: 'name=abc; age=20; token = xyz;'
    Then ctx.cookie is an object of the form:
    {
      name: 'abc',
      age: '20',
      token: 'xyz'
    }
  */
});
 
app
  .use(router.routes())
  .use(router.allowedMethods());

