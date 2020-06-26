Use Express/Connect middleware with Koa.

Warning

It is highly recommended to use a Koa-specific middleware instead of trying to convert an Express version when they're available. There is a non-trivial difference in the Koa and Express designs and you will inevitably run into some issues. This module is a workaround for the specific cases where the differences can be ignored. Additionally, it also enables library authors to write 1 version of their HTTP middleware.

Always use next middleware parameter

Express middlewares need to declare and invoke the next callback appropriately for the koa-connect integration to work correctly.

For library authors

If you're attempting to write a framework-agnostic middleware library, be sure to use only core HTTP methods and not any Express-dependent APIs like res.send .

Installation

npm install koa-connect

Usage

See examples/ for more practical usage.

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const c2k = require ( 'koa-connect' ); function connectMiddlware ( req, res, next ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'From the Connect middleware' ); next(); } function koaMiddlware ( ctx, next ) { next() .then( () => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { }); } async function koaMiddleware ( ctx, next ) { try { await next(); } catch (e) { } } const app = new Koa(); app.use(koaMiddlware); app.use(c2k(connectMiddlware)); app.use( ( ctx, next ) => { console .log( 'It will continue on to here' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Contributing

Developing

npm start starts the TypeScript compiler in watch mode. Code will be auto-formatted upon commit as part of the Prettier + lint-staged + Husky setup.

Building

npm run build produces the types declaration file and JavaScript file for publishing.

Testing

npm test runs the tests. Tests are in tests.js and are made with the Mocha framework.

Use npm run test:watch in conjunction with npm start to automatically re-run the tests when the source changes.

License

MIT