Conditional GET support for koa.
# npm
$ npm install koa-conditional-get
# yarn
$ yarn add koa-conditional-get
const conditional = require('koa-conditional-get');
const etag = require('koa-etag');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();
// use it upstream from etag so
// that they are present
app.use(conditional());
// add etags
app.use(etag());
// respond
app.use(async function(ctx, next){
await next();
ctx.body = {
name: 'tobi',
species: 'ferret',
age: 2
};
})
app.listen(
3000,
console.log('listening on port 3000')
)