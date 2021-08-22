openbase logo
koa-conditional-get

by koajs
3.0.0

Conditional GET middleware for koa

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.3K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

koa-conditional-get

Conditional GET support for koa.

Installation

# npm
$ npm install koa-conditional-get
# yarn
$ yarn add koa-conditional-get

Example

const conditional = require('koa-conditional-get');
const etag = require('koa-etag');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();

// use it upstream from etag so
// that they are present
app.use(conditional());

// add etags
app.use(etag());

// respond
app.use(async function(ctx, next){
  await next();

  ctx.body = {
    name: 'tobi',
    species: 'ferret',
    age: 2
  };
})

app.listen(
  3000,
  console.log('listening on port 3000')
)

License

MIT

