Conditional GET support for koa.

Installation

$ npm install koa-conditional-get $ yarn add koa-conditional-get

Example

const conditional = require ( 'koa-conditional-get' ); const etag = require ( 'koa-etag' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use(conditional()); app.use(etag()); app.use( async function ( ctx, next ) { await next(); ctx.body = { name : 'tobi' , species : 'ferret' , age : 2 }; }) app.listen( 3000 , console .log( 'listening on port 3000' ) )

License

MIT