Compress middleware for Koa
const compress = require('koa-compress')
const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
app.use(compress({
filter (content_type) {
return /text/i.test(content_type)
},
threshold: 2048,
gzip: {
flush: require('zlib').constants.Z_SYNC_FLUSH
},
deflate: {
flush: require('zlib').constants.Z_SYNC_FLUSH,
},
br: false // disable brotli
}))
function (mimeType: string): Boolean {
}
An optional function that checks the response content type to decide whether to compress. By default, it uses compressible.
Minimum response size in bytes to compress.
Default
1024 bytes or
1kb.
The current encodings are, in order of preference:
br,
gzip,
deflate.
Setting
options[encoding] = {} will pass those options to the encoding function.
Setting
options[encoding] = false will disable that encoding.
Brotli compression is supported in node v11.7.0+, which includes it natively. As of v5.1.0, the default quality level is 4 for performance reasons.
An optional string, which specifies what encoders to use for requests without
Accept-Encoding.
Default
identity.
The standard dictates to treat such requests as
* meaning that all compressions are permissible,
yet it causes very practical problems when debugging servers with manual tools like
curl,
wget, and so on.
If you want to enable the standard behavior, just set
defaultEncoding to
*.
You can always enable compression by setting
ctx.compress = true.
You can always disable compression by setting
ctx.compress = false.
This bypasses the filter check.
app.use((ctx, next) => {
ctx.compress = true
ctx.body = fs.createReadStream(file)
})