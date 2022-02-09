Koa Compress

Compress middleware for Koa

Example

const compress = require ( 'koa-compress' ) const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(compress({ filter (content_type) { return /text/i .test(content_type) }, threshold : 2048 , gzip : { flush : require ( 'zlib' ).constants.Z_SYNC_FLUSH }, deflate : { flush : require ( 'zlib' ).constants.Z_SYNC_FLUSH, }, br : false }))

Maintainers

Options

function ( mimeType: string ): Boolean { }

An optional function that checks the response content type to decide whether to compress. By default, it uses compressible.

Minimum response size in bytes to compress. Default 1024 bytes or 1kb .

The current encodings are, in order of preference: br , gzip , deflate . Setting options[encoding] = {} will pass those options to the encoding function. Setting options[encoding] = false will disable that encoding.

options .br

Brotli compression is supported in node v11.7.0+, which includes it natively. As of v5.1.0, the default quality level is 4 for performance reasons.

An optional string, which specifies what encoders to use for requests without Accept-Encoding. Default identity .

The standard dictates to treat such requests as * meaning that all compressions are permissible, yet it causes very practical problems when debugging servers with manual tools like curl , wget , and so on. If you want to enable the standard behavior, just set defaultEncoding to * .

Manually turning compression on and off

You can always enable compression by setting ctx.compress = true . You can always disable compression by setting ctx.compress = false . This bypasses the filter check.