koa-cola is SSR(server side render) and SPA(single page application) integrated solution framework using koa/react/react-router/redux/typescript, and using and "isomorphic" codes in many modules(component/router/redux/validation used in both browser and server side).
Koa requires node v7.6.0 or higher for ES2015 and async function support.
koa-cola requires node v7.6.0 or higher as well. Node.js 8.0 comes with significantly improved performance of async/await, so node.js 8.0 or higher is recommended.
npm i koa-cola -g install global koa-cola cli.
koa-cola new koa-cola-app create new koa-cola project in current folder.
cd koa-cola-app
npm run dev start dev mode to build bundle and launch server.
Here is
Cola decorator example to demonstrate what does it look like writing "Isomorphic" codes in Koa-cola:
import * as React from "react";
import { Cola, store } from "koa-cola/client";
import { GetFooApi } from "../../api";
var loadSuccess = store.loadSuccess;
// Api can be called either in browser or node.js, in server side, ctx parameter exists.
async function callApi(ctx?) {
var getFooApi = new GetFooApi({});
await getFooApi.fetch(ctx);
var result: any = getFooApi.result;
return `api called from ${ctx ? "server" : "client"}, data:${result.data}`;
}
// Use Cola decorator to "isomorphic" redux data flow
@Cola({
// In SSR mode:
// return some props in initData in server side and as the init state in client side redux
// in client side, ssr component html "rendered" with the init state, so this looks like redux state flows from server side to client side
// In SPA mode:
// when visit the component without refreshing page like click react-router <link>, props in initData is run only in client side
// So redux state only flows in client side
initData: {
hello: () => {
return Promise.resolve("Wow koa-cola!");
},
// this callApi called is in server side in SSR mode
// or in client side in SPA mode
apiDataCallFromServer: async ({ params, helpers }) => {
return await callApi(helpers.ctx);
}
},
// react-redux "mapDispatchToProps"
mapDispatchToProps: dispatch => {
return {
// update hello props
onClick: () => {
dispatch(loadSuccess("hello", "Wow koa-cola and bundle work!"));
},
// this callApi called is in browser side
callApiFromClient: async () => {
var data = await callApi();
dispatch({
type: "CALL_API",
data
});
},
// use redux-thunk middlewares, defined in /config/reduxMiddlewares.js
reduxThunk: () => {
return dispatch(async () => {
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(resolve, 1000));
dispatch({
type: "REDUX_THUNK",
data: "this is from reduxMiddleware"
});
});
}
};
},
// react-redux "mapStateToProps" can be used as the props selector
mapStateToProps: state => {
return state;
},
// reducer of redux
reducer: {
apiDataCallFromClient: (state = "", action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case "CALL_API":
return action.data;
default:
return state;
}
},
dataFromReduxThunk: (state = "", action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case "REDUX_THUNK":
return action.data;
default:
return state;
}
}
}
})
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<h1>{this.props.hello}</h1>
<button onClick={this.props.onClick}>check bundle if work</button>
<button onClick={this.props.callApiFromClient}>call from client</button>
<button onClick={this.props.reduxThunk}>redux thunk</button>
<div>
redux data flow in server side : {this.props.apiDataCallFromServer} <br />
redux data flow in client side : {this.props.apiDataCallFromClient} <br />
redux middleware : {this.props.dataFromReduxThunk} <br />
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
Try TODO-LIST demo in local:
git clone https://github.com/koa-cola/todolist
cd todolist
npm i
npm run local