中文版readme

koa-cola is SSR(server side render) and SPA(single page application) integrated solution framework using koa/react/react-router/redux/typescript, and using and "isomorphic" codes in many modules(component/router/redux/validation used in both browser and server side).

Features

Built in SSR and SPA integrated solution

Writing "Isomorphic" component/router/redux/ajax/validation codes run in both client and server side

Typescript and ES7 decorator coding style

Usage

Koa requires node v7.6.0 or higher for ES2015 and async function support.

koa-cola requires node v7.6.0 or higher as well. Node.js 8.0 comes with significantly improved performance of async/await, so node.js 8.0 or higher is recommended.

npm i koa-cola -g install global koa-cola cli.

install global koa-cola cli. koa-cola new koa-cola-app create new koa-cola project in current folder.

create new koa-cola project in current folder. cd koa-cola-app

npm run dev start dev mode to build bundle and launch server.

Here is Cola decorator example to demonstrate what does it look like writing "Isomorphic" codes in Koa-cola:

import * as React from "react"; import { Cola, store } from "koa-cola/client"; import { GetFooApi } from "../../api"; var loadSuccess = store.loadSuccess; // Api can be called either in browser or node.js, in server side, ctx parameter exists. async function callApi(ctx?) { var getFooApi = new GetFooApi({}); await getFooApi.fetch(ctx); var result: any = getFooApi.result; return `api called from ${ctx ? "server" : "client"}, data:${result.data}`; } // Use Cola decorator to "isomorphic" redux data flow @Cola({ // In SSR mode: // return some props in initData in server side and as the init state in client side redux // in client side, ssr component html "rendered" with the init state, so this looks like redux state flows from server side to client side // In SPA mode: // when visit the component without refreshing page like click react-router <link>, props in initData is run only in client side // So redux state only flows in client side initData: { hello: () => { return Promise.resolve("Wow koa-cola!"); }, // this callApi called is in server side in SSR mode // or in client side in SPA mode apiDataCallFromServer: async ({ params, helpers }) => { return await callApi(helpers.ctx); } }, // react-redux "mapDispatchToProps" mapDispatchToProps: dispatch => { return { // update hello props onClick: () => { dispatch(loadSuccess("hello", "Wow koa-cola and bundle work!")); }, // this callApi called is in browser side callApiFromClient: async () => { var data = await callApi(); dispatch({ type: "CALL_API", data }); }, // use redux-thunk middlewares, defined in /config/reduxMiddlewares.js reduxThunk: () => { return dispatch(async () => { await new Promise((resolve, reject) => setTimeout(resolve, 1000)); dispatch({ type: "REDUX_THUNK", data: "this is from reduxMiddleware" }); }); } }; }, // react-redux "mapStateToProps" can be used as the props selector mapStateToProps: state => { return state; }, // reducer of redux reducer: { apiDataCallFromClient: (state = "", action) => { switch (action.type) { case "CALL_API": return action.data; default: return state; } }, dataFromReduxThunk: (state = "", action) => { switch (action.type) { case "REDUX_THUNK": return action.data; default: return state; } } } }) export default class App extends React.Component { render() { return ( <div> <h1>{this.props.hello}</h1> <button onClick={this.props.onClick}>check bundle if work</button> <button onClick={this.props.callApiFromClient}>call from client</button> <button onClick={this.props.reduxThunk}>redux thunk</button> <div> redux data flow in server side : {this.props.apiDataCallFromServer} <br /> redux data flow in client side : {this.props.apiDataCallFromClient} <br /> redux middleware : {this.props.dataFromReduxThunk} <br /> </div> </div> ); } }

Try TODO-LIST demo in local: