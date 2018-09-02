Lightweight, opinionated clustering for Koa apps. Use this if you don't want the complexity of other process managers.
koa-cluster app.js
You must export your Koa app like:
var app = module.exports = koa()
Make sure you don't create a
http server yourself.
Don't call
app.listen().
This will handle it automatically.
This automatically utilizes the
checkContinue event.
You should handle this wherever appropriate in your Koa app:
app.use(function* () {
if (this.req.checkContinue) this.res.writeContinue();
var body = yield parse(this);
})
Custom settings are checked on the
app that aren't part of Koa.
You can set them however you'd like.
These settings are:
name - your app's name
port
hostname
maxHeadersCount
timeout
