Koa Cluster

Lightweight, opinionated clustering for Koa apps. Use this if you don't want the complexity of other process managers.

Usage

koa-cluster app.js

Koa App

You must export your Koa app like:

var app = module .exports = koa()

Make sure you don't create a http server yourself. Don't call app.listen() . This will handle it automatically.

Check Continue

This automatically utilizes the checkContinue event. You should handle this wherever appropriate in your Koa app:

app.use( function * ( ) { if ( this .req.checkContinue) this .res.writeContinue(); var body = yield parse( this ); })

Settings

Custom settings are checked on the app that aren't part of Koa. You can set them however you'd like. These settings are:

name - your app's name

- your app's name port

hostname

maxHeadersCount

timeout

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Jonathan Ong me@jongleberry.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.