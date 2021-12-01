openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-cash

by koajs
4.1.0 (see all)

HTTP response caching for Koa. Supports Redis, in-memory store, and more!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Redis

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-cash

build status code coverage code style styled with prettier made with lass license npm downloads

HTTP response caching for Koa. Supports Redis, in-memory store, and more!

Table of Contents

Features

Caches the response based on any arbitrary store you'd like.

  • Handles JSON and stream bodies
  • Handles gzip compression negotiation (if options.compression is set to true as of v4.0.0)
  • Handles 304 responses

🎉 Pairs great with @ladjs/koa-cache-responses 🎉

Install

NPM

npm install koa-cash

Yarn

yarn add koa-cash

Usage

import LRU from 'lru-cache';
import koaCash from 'koa-cash';

// ...
const cache = new LRU();
app.use(koaCash({
  get: (key) => {
    return cache.get(key);
  },
  set(key, value) {
    return cache.set(key, value);
  },
}))

app.use(async ctx => {
  // this response is already cashed if `true` is returned,
  // so this middleware will automatically serve this response from cache
  if (await ctx.cashed()) return;

  // set the response body here,
  // and the upstream middleware will automatically cache it
  ctx.body = 'hello world!';
});

API

app.use(koaCash(options))

Options are:

maxAge

Default max age (in milliseconds) for the cache if not set via await ctx.cashed(maxAge).

threshold

Minimum byte size to compress response bodies. Default 1kb.

compression

If a truthy value is passed, then compression will be enabled. This value is false by default.

setCachedHeader

If a truthy value is passed, then X-Cached-Response header will be set as HIT when response is served from the cache. This value is false by default.

methods

If an object is passed, then add extra HTTP method caching. This value is empty by default. But GET and HEAD are enabled.

Eg: { POST: true }

hash()

A hashing function. By default, it's:

function hash(ctx) {
 return ctx.response.url; // same as ctx.url
}

ctx is the Koa context and is also passed as an argument. By default, it caches based on the URL.

get()

Get a value from a store. Must return a Promise, which returns the cache's value, if any.

function get(key, maxAge) {
  return Promise;
}

Note that all the maxAge stuff must be handled by you. This module makes no opinion about it.

set()

Set a value to a store. Must return a Promise.

function set(key, value, maxAge) {
  return Promise;
}

Note: maxAge is set by .cash = { maxAge }. If it's not set, then maxAge will be 0, which you should then ignore.

Example

Using a library like lru-cache, though this would not quite work since it doesn't allow per-key expiration times.

const koaCash = require('koa-cash');
const LRU = require('lru-cache');

const cache = new LRU({
  maxAge: 30000 // global max age
})

app.use(koaCash({
  get (key, maxAge) {
    return cache.get(key)
  },
  set (key, value) {
    cache.set(key, value)
  }
}))

See @ladjs/koa-cache-responses test folder more examples (e.g. Redis with ioredis).

Max age

const cached = await ctx.cashed([maxAge])

This is how you enable a route to be cached. If you don't call await ctx.cashed(), then this route will not be cached nor will it attempt to serve the request from the cache.

maxAge is the max age passed to get().

If cached is true, then the current request has been served from cache and you should early return. Otherwise, continue setting ctx.body= and this will cache the response.

Notes

  • Only GET and HEAD requests are cached.
  • Only 200 responses are cached. Don't set 304 status codes on these routes - this middleware will handle it for you
  • The underlying store should be able to handle Date objects as well as Buffer objects. Otherwise, you may have to serialize/deserialize yourself.

Usage

Contributors

NameWebsite
Jonathan Onghttp://jongleberry.com
Nick Baughhttp://niftylettuce.com

License

MIT © Jonathan Ong

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

redisA high-performance Node.js Redis client.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
88
Top Feedback
20Performant
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
ior
ioredis🚀 A robust, performance-focused, and full-featured Redis client for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.9/ 5
15
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
6Performant
node-resqueNode.js Background jobs backed by redis.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
red
redlockA node.js redlock implementation for distributed, highly-available redis locks
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
227K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cm
cache-managerCache module for Node.JS
GitHub Stars
883
Weekly Downloads
803K
grs
graphql-redis-subscriptionsA graphql subscriptions implementation using redis and apollo's graphql-subscriptions
GitHub Stars
961
Weekly Downloads
159K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial