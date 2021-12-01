HTTP response caching for Koa. Supports Redis, in-memory store, and more!
Table of Contents
Caches the response based on any arbitrary store you'd like.
options.compression is set to
true as of v4.0.0)
🎉 Pairs great with @ladjs/koa-cache-responses 🎉
npm install koa-cash
yarn add koa-cash
import LRU from 'lru-cache';
import koaCash from 'koa-cash';
// ...
const cache = new LRU();
app.use(koaCash({
get: (key) => {
return cache.get(key);
},
set(key, value) {
return cache.set(key, value);
},
}))
app.use(async ctx => {
// this response is already cashed if `true` is returned,
// so this middleware will automatically serve this response from cache
if (await ctx.cashed()) return;
// set the response body here,
// and the upstream middleware will automatically cache it
ctx.body = 'hello world!';
});
Options are:
maxAge
Default max age (in milliseconds) for the cache if not set via
await ctx.cashed(maxAge).
threshold
Minimum byte size to compress response bodies. Default
1kb.
compression
If a truthy value is passed, then compression will be enabled. This value is
false by default.
setCachedHeader
If a truthy value is passed, then
X-Cached-Response header will be set as
HIT when response is served from the cache. This value is
false by default.
methods
If an object is passed, then add extra HTTP method caching. This value is empty by default. But
GET and
HEAD are enabled.
Eg:
{ POST: true }
hash()
A hashing function. By default, it's:
function hash(ctx) {
return ctx.response.url; // same as ctx.url
}
ctx is the Koa context and is also passed as an argument. By default, it caches based on the URL.
get()
Get a value from a store. Must return a Promise, which returns the cache's value, if any.
function get(key, maxAge) {
return Promise;
}
Note that all the
maxAge stuff must be handled by you. This module makes no opinion about it.
set()
Set a value to a store. Must return a Promise.
function set(key, value, maxAge) {
return Promise;
}
Note:
maxAge is set by
.cash = { maxAge }. If it's not set, then
maxAge will be
0, which you should then ignore.
Using a library like lru-cache, though this would not quite work since it doesn't allow per-key expiration times.
const koaCash = require('koa-cash');
const LRU = require('lru-cache');
const cache = new LRU({
maxAge: 30000 // global max age
})
app.use(koaCash({
get (key, maxAge) {
return cache.get(key)
},
set (key, value) {
cache.set(key, value)
}
}))
See @ladjs/koa-cache-responses test folder more examples (e.g. Redis with
ioredis).
const cached = await ctx.cashed([maxAge])
This is how you enable a route to be cached. If you don't call
await ctx.cashed(), then this route will not be cached nor will it attempt to serve the request from the cache.
maxAge is the max age passed to
get().
If
cached is
true, then the current request has been served from cache and you should early
return. Otherwise, continue setting
ctx.body= and this will cache the response.
GET and
HEAD requests are cached.
200 responses are cached. Don't set
304 status codes on these routes - this middleware will handle it for you
Date objects as well as
Buffer objects. Otherwise, you may have to serialize/deserialize yourself.
|Name
|Website
|Jonathan Ong
|http://jongleberry.com
|Nick Baugh
|http://niftylettuce.com