



Zero-dependency koa router cache

important Breaking API changes were made since version 3.x.

Once included, the library returns the 'configure', 'init', 'middleware', 'exists', 'clear' and 'currentCacheType' methods.

'configure' is used to configure caching, and 'middleware' to get the generator which can be used with koa.use().

'init' is an optional method for the initialization of the caching process. This is a convenience method used, for example, in a 'cluster' environment, where you would send a wrapped 'middleware' function to be able to, in example, clear cache from the worker, even though the cache was initialized in the master process.

'clear' can be used to clear the cache and 'currentCacheType' to get the currently used caching system.

See below for API details and examples.

Installation

Locally in your project or globally:

npm install koa- cache -lite npm install -g koa- cache -lite

Quick start

var cache = require ( 'koa-cache-lite' ) var koa = require ( 'koa' )() cache.configure({ '/api/v1/test' : 3000 }, { debug : true }) cache.configure({ '/api/v1/test' : 3000 }, { external : { type : 'redis' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 6379 }, debug : true }) cache.configure({ '/api/v1/test' : 'increasing' }, { increasing : { 1 : 1000 , 5 : 2000 , 25 : 5000 , 100 : 10000 }, keyFragment : 'cache' , debug : true }) koa.use(cache.middleware()) koa.listen( 1337 )

API

koa-cache-lite accepts two arguments.

First one is an object consisting of routes and the second one is an options object, having an 'external' key where a type of cache and its location are defined,

'increasing' key consisting of cache timeouts per step

(Number representing route calls per minute needed to increase cache timeout is the key and Number is a value representing cache timeout per step)

and 'cacheKeyArgs' where additional internal labeling values can be defined to customize the cache key.

The debug mode can be enabled (console is used for debugging).

cache.configure(routes[, options]) -> Class

Sets various caching options regarding urls, internal cache keys, debug mode and more.

routes {Object}:

key : {String} A string value consisting of optional parameter placeholders used to match the route for caching. For example, one can have multiple colon placeholders throughout the url to flag the dynamic parts of it and one asterisk to match everything with and after the given string.

cache.configure({ ... routes: { { String }: { String | Number | Boolean } } }) cache.configure({ ... routes: { { String }: { timeout : { String | Number } cacheKeyArgs : { headers : { String | Array }, query : { String | Array } } } } }) cache.configure({ ... routes: { '/api/client/:id/tickets' : 30000 , '/api/admin/register/:uid' : { timeout : 10000 , cacheKeyArgs : { headers : 'x-auth-custom' } } } })

options {Object}:

external : {Object} External storage database configuration. type : {String} Type of caching system used. Can be 'memory' or 'redis' (in which case you need to install ioredis manually). host : {String} If type is 'redis', the address used to connect to. Defaults to '127.0.0.1'. port : {Number} If type is 'redis', the port used to connect to. Defaults to 6379.

: External storage database configuration. increasing : {Object} An object consisting of api calls per minute cache timeout increase.

: An object consisting of api calls per minute cache timeout increase. cacheKeyArgs : {String} Default cache key to be used internally by the library.

: Default cache key to be used internally by the library. cacheKeyPrefix : {String} Cache key prefix for storing.

: Cache key prefix for storing. minimumSize : {Number} Minimum http body size needed to cache the response.

: Minimum http body size needed to cache the response. vary : {Array} List of HTTP request headers used for Vary. Defaults to '["Accept-Encoding"]'.

: List of HTTP request headers used for Vary. Defaults to '["Accept-Encoding"]'. ignoreNoCache : {Boolean} Flag for ignoring 'Cache-Control: no-cache' headers.

: Flag for ignoring 'Cache-Control: no-cache' headers. debug : {Boolean} Flag showing whether to debug the middleware or not.

: Flag showing whether to debug the middleware or not. logging : {Function} External logging function to be used for debugging.

cache.init() -> Class

Start the caching process. This method should only be used when different contexts throughout your application are used. In example, when using the 'cluster' module, you should use cache.init() in master and send a wrapped cache.clear() function to worker processes so you can use the Cache instance.

cache.init()

cache.middleware() -> Generator

Starts the caching process and returns a generator which can be used in conjunction with koa.use().

koa.use(cache.middleware())

cache.exists(key) -> Promise

Check if cache for the given key exists.

Clear cache entries individually or all of them. If 'keys' is not provided it clears all the keys based on cacheKeyPrefix if defined. It also supports glob-style patterns:

h?llo matches hello, hallo and hxllo

h*llo matches hllo and heeeello

h[ae]llo matches hello and hallo, but not hillo

h e llo matches hallo, hbllo, ... but not hello

llo matches hallo, hbllo, ... but not hello h[a-b]llo matches hallo and hbllo

cache.clear() cache.clear( '/api/v1/users' ) cache.clear( '/api/v2/*' )

cache.currentCacheType() -> String

Returns a type of caching system currently used.

