A body parser for koa, based on co-body. support
json,
form and
text type body.
Notice: this module don't support parsing multipart format data, please use co-busboy to parse multipart format data.
const Koa = require('koa');
const bodyParser = require('koa-bodyparser');
const app = new Koa();
app.use(bodyParser());
app.use(async ctx => {
// the parsed body will store in ctx.request.body
// if nothing was parsed, body will be an empty object {}
ctx.body = ctx.request.body;
});
enableTypes: parser will only parse when request type hits enableTypes, support
json/form/text/xml, default is
['json', 'form'].
encoding: requested encoding. Default is
utf-8 by
co-body.
formLimit: limit of the
urlencoded body. If the body ends up being larger than this limit, a 413 error code is returned. Default is
56kb.
jsonLimit: limit of the
json body. Default is
1mb.
textLimit: limit of the
text body. Default is
1mb.
xmlLimit: limit of the
xml body. Default is
1mb.
strict: when set to true, JSON parser will only accept arrays and objects. Default is
true. See strict mode in
co-body. In strict mode,
ctx.request.body will always be an object(or array), this avoid lots of type judging. But text body will always return string type.
detectJSON: custom json request detect function. Default is
null.
app.use(bodyParser({
detectJSON: function (ctx) {
return /\.json$/i.test(ctx.path);
}
}));
extendTypes: support extend types:
app.use(bodyParser({
extendTypes: {
json: ['application/x-javascript'] // will parse application/x-javascript type body as a JSON string
}
}));
onerror: support custom error handle, if
koa-bodyparser throw an error, you can customize the response like:
app.use(bodyParser({
onerror: function (err, ctx) {
ctx.throw('body parse error', 422);
}
}));
disableBodyParser: you can dynamic disable body parser by set
ctx.disableBodyParser = true.
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
if (ctx.path === '/disable') ctx.disableBodyParser = true;
await next();
});
app.use(bodyParser());
You can access raw request body by
ctx.request.rawBody after
koa-bodyparser when:
koa-bodyparser parsed the request body.
ctx.request.rawBody is not present before
koa-bodyparser.
To use
koa-bodyparser with koa@1, please use bodyparser 2.x.
npm install koa-bodyparser@2 --save