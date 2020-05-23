A body parser for koa, based on co-body. support json , form and text type body.

Notice: this module don't support parsing multipart format data, please use co-busboy to parse multipart format data.

enableTypes: parser will only parse when request type hits enableTypes, support json/form/text/xml , default is ['json', 'form'] .

encoding: requested encoding. Default is utf-8 by co-body .

formLimit: limit of the urlencoded body. If the body ends up being larger than this limit, a 413 error code is returned. Default is 56kb .

jsonLimit: limit of the json body. Default is 1mb .

textLimit: limit of the text body. Default is 1mb .

xmlLimit: limit of the xml body. Default is 1mb .

strict: when set to true, JSON parser will only accept arrays and objects. Default is true . See strict mode in co-body . In strict mode, ctx.request.body will always be an object(or array), this avoid lots of type judging. But text body will always return string type.

detectJSON: custom json request detect function. Default is null . app.use(bodyParser({ detectJSON : function ( ctx ) { return /\.json$/i .test(ctx.path); } }));

extendTypes: support extend types: app.use(bodyParser({ extendTypes : { json : [ 'application/x-javascript' ] } }));

onerror: support custom error handle, if koa-bodyparser throw an error, you can customize the response like: app.use(bodyParser({ onerror : function ( err, ctx ) { ctx.throw( 'body parse error' , 422 ); } }));