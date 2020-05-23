openbase logo
koa-bodyparser

by koajs
4.3.0 (see all)

a body parser for koa

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

681K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTML Parser

Readme

koa-bodyparser

NPM version build status Coveralls David deps node version

A body parser for koa, based on co-body. support json, form and text type body.

Notice: this module don't support parsing multipart format data, please use co-busboy to parse multipart format data.

Install

NPM

Usage

const Koa = require('koa');
const bodyParser = require('koa-bodyparser');

const app = new Koa();
app.use(bodyParser());

app.use(async ctx => {
  // the parsed body will store in ctx.request.body
  // if nothing was parsed, body will be an empty object {}
  ctx.body = ctx.request.body;
});

Options

  • enableTypes: parser will only parse when request type hits enableTypes, support json/form/text/xml, default is ['json', 'form'].

  • encoding: requested encoding. Default is utf-8 by co-body.

  • formLimit: limit of the urlencoded body. If the body ends up being larger than this limit, a 413 error code is returned. Default is 56kb.

  • jsonLimit: limit of the json body. Default is 1mb.

  • textLimit: limit of the text body. Default is 1mb.

  • xmlLimit: limit of the xml body. Default is 1mb.

  • strict: when set to true, JSON parser will only accept arrays and objects. Default is true. See strict mode in co-body. In strict mode, ctx.request.body will always be an object(or array), this avoid lots of type judging. But text body will always return string type.

  • detectJSON: custom json request detect function. Default is null.

    app.use(bodyParser({
  detectJSON: function (ctx) {
    return /\.json$/i.test(ctx.path);
  }
}));

  • extendTypes: support extend types:

    app.use(bodyParser({
  extendTypes: {
    json: ['application/x-javascript'] // will parse application/x-javascript type body as a JSON string
  }
}));

  • onerror: support custom error handle, if koa-bodyparser throw an error, you can customize the response like:

    app.use(bodyParser({
  onerror: function (err, ctx) {
    ctx.throw('body parse error', 422);
  }
}));

  • disableBodyParser: you can dynamic disable body parser by set ctx.disableBodyParser = true.

    app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  if (ctx.path === '/disable') ctx.disableBodyParser = true;
  await next();
});
app.use(bodyParser());

Raw Body

You can access raw request body by ctx.request.rawBody after koa-bodyparser when:

  1. koa-bodyparser parsed the request body.
  2. ctx.request.rawBody is not present before koa-bodyparser.

Koa 1 Support

To use koa-bodyparser with koa@1, please use bodyparser 2.x.

npm install koa-bodyparser@2 --save

Licences

MIT

