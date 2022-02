Koa Body Parsers

A more functional version of body parsing. Use this module if you want to "lazily" parse the body. Other middleware automatically parse the body in the middleware chain, which might not be ideal as business logic like authentication, authorization, and routing are not done prior to body parsing.

Includes a json and urlencoded parsers, as well as a utility to save streams to disk.

See https://github.com/koajs/koala/blob/master/docs/body-parsing.md for more details.