A full-featured koa body parser middleware. Supports multipart , urlencoded , and json request bodies. Provides the same functionality as Express's bodyParser - multer .

Install

Install with npm

npm install koa-body

Features

can handle requests such as: multipart/form-data application/x-www-urlencoded application/json application/json-patch+json application/vnd.api+json application/csp-report text/xml

option for patch to Koa or Node, or either

file uploads

body, fields and files size limiting

Hello World - Quickstart

npm install koa koa-body

index.js:

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const koaBody = require ( 'koa-body' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use(koaBody()); app.use( ctx => { ctx.body = `Request Body: ${ JSON .stringify(ctx.request.body)} ` ; }); app.listen( 3000 );

node index.js curl -i http://localhost:3000/users -d "name=test"

Output:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Length: 29 Date: Wed, 03 May 2017 02:09:44 GMT Connection: keep-alive Request Body: {"name":"test"}%

For a more comprehensive example, see examples/multipart.js

It's generally better to only parse the body as needed, if using a router that supports middleware composition, we can inject it only for certain routes.

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); const router = require ( 'koa-router' )(); const koaBody = require ( 'koa-body' ); router.post( '/users' , koaBody(), (ctx) => { console .log(ctx.request.body); ctx.body = JSON .stringify(ctx.request.body); } ); app.use(router.routes()); app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( 'curl -i http://localhost:3000/users -d "name=test"' );

Usage with unsupported text body type

For unsupported text body type, for example, text/xml , you can use the unparsed request body at ctx.request.body . For the text content type, the includeUnparsed setting is not required.

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const koaBody = require ( 'koa-body' ); const convert = require ( 'xml-js' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use(koaBody()); app.use( ctx => { const obj = convert.xml2js(ctx.request.body) ctx.body = `Request Body: ${ JSON .stringify(obj)} ` ; }); app.listen( 3000 );

node xml-parse.js curl -i http://localhost:3000/users -H "Content-Type: text/xml" -d '<?xml version="1.0"?><catalog id="1"></catalog>'

Output:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Length: 135 Date: Tue, 09 Jun 2020 11:17:38 GMT Connection: keep-alive Request Body: {"declaration":{"attributes":{"version":"1.0"}},"elements":[{"type":"element","name":"catalog","attributes":{"id":"1"}}]}%

Options

Options available for koa-body . Four custom options, and others are from raw-body and formidable .

patchNode {Boolean} Patch request body to Node's ctx.req , default false

Patch request body to Node's , default patchKoa {Boolean} Patch request body to Koa's ctx.request , default true

Patch request body to Koa's , default jsonLimit {String|Integer} The byte (if integer) limit of the JSON body, default 1mb

The byte (if integer) limit of the JSON body, default formLimit {String|Integer} The byte (if integer) limit of the form body, default 56kb

The byte (if integer) limit of the form body, default textLimit {String|Integer} The byte (if integer) limit of the text body, default 56kb

The byte (if integer) limit of the text body, default encoding {String} Sets encoding for incoming form fields, default utf-8

Sets encoding for incoming form fields, default multipart {Boolean} Parse multipart bodies, default false

Parse multipart bodies, default urlencoded {Boolean} Parse urlencoded bodies, default true

Parse urlencoded bodies, default text {Boolean} Parse text bodies, such as XML, default true

Parse text bodies, such as XML, default json {Boolean} Parse JSON bodies, default true

Parse JSON bodies, default jsonStrict {Boolean} Toggles co-body strict mode; if set to true - only parses arrays or objects, default true

Toggles co-body strict mode; if set to true - only parses arrays or objects, default includeUnparsed {Boolean} Toggles co-body returnRawBody option; if set to true, for form encoded and JSON requests the raw, unparsed request body will be attached to ctx.request.body using a Symbol (see details), default false

Toggles co-body returnRawBody option; if set to true, for form encoded and JSON requests the raw, unparsed request body will be attached to using a (see details), default formidable {Object} Options to pass to the formidable multipart parser

Options to pass to the formidable multipart parser onError {Function} Custom error handle, if throw an error, you can customize the response - onError(error, context), default will throw

Custom error handle, if throw an error, you can customize the response - onError(error, context), default will throw strict {Boolean} DEPRECATED If enabled, don't parse GET, HEAD, DELETE requests, default true

If enabled, don't parse GET, HEAD, DELETE requests, default parsedMethods {String[]} Declares the HTTP methods where bodies will be parsed, default ['POST', 'PUT', 'PATCH'] . Replaces strict option.

A note about parsedMethods

see http://tools.ietf.org/html/draft-ietf-httpbis-p2-semantics-19#section-6.3 GET , HEAD , and DELETE requests have no defined semantics for the request body, but this doesn't mean they may not be valid in certain use cases.

, , and requests have no defined semantics for the request body, but this doesn't mean they may not be valid in certain use cases. koa-body is strict by default, parsing only POST , PUT , and PATCH requests

File Support

Uploaded files are accessible via ctx.request.files .

A note about unparsed request bodies

Some applications require crytopgraphic verification of request bodies, for example webhooks from slack or stripe. The unparsed body can be accessed if includeUnparsed is true in koa-body's options. When enabled, import the symbol for accessing the request body from unparsed = require('koa-body/unparsed.js') , or define your own accessor using unparsed = Symbol.for('unparsedBody') . Then the unparsed body is available using ctx.request.body[unparsed] .

Some options for formidable

See node-formidable for a full list of options maxFields {Integer} Limits the number of fields that the querystring parser will decode, default 1000

Limits the number of fields that the querystring parser will decode, default maxFieldsSize {Integer} Limits the amount of memory all fields together (except files) can allocate in bytes. If this value is exceeded, an 'error' event is emitted, default 2mb (2 * 1024 * 1024)

Limits the amount of memory all fields together (except files) can allocate in bytes. If this value is exceeded, an 'error' event is emitted, default uploadDir {String} Sets the directory for placing file uploads in, default os.tmpDir()

Sets the directory for placing file uploads in, default keepExtensions {Boolean} Files written to uploadDir will include the extensions of the original files, default false

Files written to will include the extensions of the original files, default hash {String} If you want checksums calculated for incoming files, set this to either 'sha1' or 'md5' , default false

If you want checksums calculated for incoming files, set this to either or , default multiples {Boolean} Multiple file uploads or no, default true

Multiple file uploads or no, default onFileBegin {Function} Special callback on file begin. The function is executed directly by formidable. It can be used to rename files before saving them to disk. See the docs

Tests

npm test

License

The MIT License, 2014 Charlike Mike Reagent (@tunnckoCore) and Daryl Lau (@daryllau)