A full-featured
koabody parser middleware. Supports
multipart,
urlencoded, and
jsonrequest bodies. Provides the same functionality as Express's bodyParser -
multer.
Install with npm
npm install koa-body
npm install koa koa-body # Note that Koa requires Node.js 7.6.0+ for async/await support
index.js:
const Koa = require('koa');
const koaBody = require('koa-body');
const app = new Koa();
app.use(koaBody());
app.use(ctx => {
ctx.body = `Request Body: ${JSON.stringify(ctx.request.body)}`;
});
app.listen(3000);
node index.js
curl -i http://localhost:3000/users -d "name=test"
Output:
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 29
Date: Wed, 03 May 2017 02:09:44 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
Request Body: {"name":"test"}%
For a more comprehensive example, see
examples/multipart.js
It's generally better to only parse the body as needed, if using a router that supports middleware composition, we can inject it only for certain routes.
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();
const router = require('koa-router')();
const koaBody = require('koa-body');
router.post('/users', koaBody(),
(ctx) => {
console.log(ctx.request.body);
// => POST body
ctx.body = JSON.stringify(ctx.request.body);
}
);
app.use(router.routes());
app.listen(3000);
console.log('curl -i http://localhost:3000/users -d "name=test"');
For unsupported text body type, for example,
text/xml, you can use the unparsed request body at
ctx.request.body. For the text content type, the
includeUnparsed setting is not required.
// xml-parse.js:
const Koa = require('koa');
const koaBody = require('koa-body');
const convert = require('xml-js');
const app = new Koa();
app.use(koaBody());
app.use(ctx => {
const obj = convert.xml2js(ctx.request.body)
ctx.body = `Request Body: ${JSON.stringify(obj)}`;
});
app.listen(3000);
node xml-parse.js
curl -i http://localhost:3000/users -H "Content-Type: text/xml" -d '<?xml version="1.0"?><catalog id="1"></catalog>'
Output:
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 135
Date: Tue, 09 Jun 2020 11:17:38 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
Request Body: {"declaration":{"attributes":{"version":"1.0"}},"elements":[{"type":"element","name":"catalog","attributes":{"id":"1"}}]}%
Options available for
koa-body. Four custom options, and others are from
raw-bodyand
formidable.
patchNode {Boolean} Patch request body to Node's
ctx.req, default
false
patchKoa {Boolean} Patch request body to Koa's
ctx.request, default
true
jsonLimit {String|Integer} The byte (if integer) limit of the JSON body, default
1mb
formLimit {String|Integer} The byte (if integer) limit of the form body, default
56kb
textLimit {String|Integer} The byte (if integer) limit of the text body, default
56kb
encoding {String} Sets encoding for incoming form fields, default
utf-8
multipart {Boolean} Parse multipart bodies, default
false
urlencoded {Boolean} Parse urlencoded bodies, default
true
text {Boolean} Parse text bodies, such as XML, default
true
json {Boolean} Parse JSON bodies, default
true
jsonStrict {Boolean} Toggles co-body strict mode; if set to true - only parses arrays or objects, default
true
includeUnparsed {Boolean} Toggles co-body returnRawBody option; if set to true, for form encoded and JSON requests the raw, unparsed request body will be attached to
ctx.request.body using a
Symbol (see details), default
false
formidable {Object} Options to pass to the formidable multipart parser
onError {Function} Custom error handle, if throw an error, you can customize the response - onError(error, context), default will throw
strict {Boolean} DEPRECATED If enabled, don't parse GET, HEAD, DELETE requests, default
true
parsedMethods {String[]} Declares the HTTP methods where bodies will be parsed, default
['POST', 'PUT', 'PATCH']. Replaces
strict option.
parsedMethods
see http://tools.ietf.org/html/draft-ietf-httpbis-p2-semantics-19#section-6.3
-
GET,
HEAD, and
DELETErequests have no defined semantics for the request body, but this doesn't mean they may not be valid in certain use cases.
- koa-body is strict by default, parsing only
POST,
PUT, and
PATCHrequests
Uploaded files are accessible via
ctx.request.files.
Some applications require crytopgraphic verification of request bodies, for example webhooks from slack or stripe. The unparsed body can be accessed if
includeUnparsed is
true in koa-body's options. When enabled, import the symbol for accessing the request body from
unparsed = require('koa-body/unparsed.js'), or define your own accessor using
unparsed = Symbol.for('unparsedBody'). Then the unparsed body is available using
ctx.request.body[unparsed].
See node-formidable for a full list of options
-
maxFields{Integer} Limits the number of fields that the querystring parser will decode, default
1000
-
maxFieldsSize{Integer} Limits the amount of memory all fields together (except files) can allocate in bytes. If this value is exceeded, an 'error' event is emitted, default
2mb (2 * 1024 * 1024)
-
uploadDir{String} Sets the directory for placing file uploads in, default
os.tmpDir()
-
keepExtensions{Boolean} Files written to
uploadDirwill include the extensions of the original files, default
false
-
hash{String} If you want checksums calculated for incoming files, set this to either
'sha1'or
'md5', default
false
-
multiples{Boolean} Multiple file uploads or no, default
true
-
onFileBegin{Function} Special callback on file begin. The function is executed directly by formidable. It can be used to rename files before saving them to disk. See the docs
Please see the Changelog for a summary of changes.
$ npm test
The MIT License, 2014 Charlike Mike Reagent (@tunnckoCore) and Daryl Lau (@daryllau)