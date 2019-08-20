openbase logo
kbr

koa-better-router

by Charlike Mike Reagent
2.1.1

❤️ Stable and lovely router for `koa`, using `path-match`. Foundation for building powerful, flexible and RESTful APIs easily.

Readme

koa-better-router NPM version NPM monthly downloads npm total downloads

Stable and lovely router for koa, using path-match. Foundation for building powerful, flexible and RESTful APIs easily.

standard code style linux build status coverage status dependency status

You may also be interested in koa-rest-router. It uses this router for creating powerful, flexible and RESTful APIs for enterprise easily!

Highlights

  • production: ready for and used in
  • foundation: very simple core for building more powerful routers such as koa-rest-router
  • composability: group multiple routes and multiple routers - see .groupRoutes and .addRoutes
  • flexibility: multiple prefixes on same router
  • compatibility: accepts both old and modern middlewares without deprecation messages
  • powerful: multiple routers on same koa app - even can combine multiple routers
  • light: not poluting your router instance and app - see .loadMethods
  • smart: does only what you say it to do
  • small: very small on dependencies - curated and only most needed
  • backward compatible: works on koa v1 - use .legacyMiddleware
  • maintainability: very small, beautiful, maintainable and commented codebase
  • stability: strict semantic versioning and very well documented
  • tested: very well tested with 100% coverage
  • lovely: ~500 downloads for the first 2 days
  • open: love PRs for features, issues and recipes - Contribute a recipe?

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install koa-better-router --save

or install using yarn

$ yarn add koa-better-router

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

let router = require('koa-better-router')().loadMethods()

// or

let Router = require('koa-better-router')
let router = Router() // or new Router(), no matter

API

KoaBetterRouter

Initialize KoaBetterRouter with optional options which are directly passed to path-match and so to path-to-regexp too. In addition we have two more - prefix and notFound.

Params

  • [options] {Object}: options passed to path-match/path-to-regexp directly
  • [options.notFound] {Function}: if passed, called with ctx, next when route not found

Example

let Router = require('koa-better-router')
let router = Router().loadMethods()

router.get('/', (ctx, next) => {
  ctx.body = `Hello world! Prefix: ${ctx.route.prefix}`
  return next()
})

// can use generator middlewares
router.get('/foobar', function * (next) {
  this.body = `Foo Bar Baz! ${this.route.prefix}`
  yield next
})

let api = Router({ prefix: '/api' })

// add `router`'s routes to api router
api.extend(router)

// The server
let Koa = require('koa') // Koa v2
let app = new Koa()

app.use(router.middleware())
app.use(api.middleware())

app.listen(4444, () => {
  console.log('Try out /, /foobar, /api/foobar and /api')
})

.loadMethods

Load the HTTP verbs as methods on instance. If you not "load" them you can just use .addRoute method. If you "load" them, you will have method for each item on methods array - such as .get, .post, .put etc.

  • returns {KoaBetterRouter} this: instance for chaining

Example

let router = require('koa-better-router')()

// all are `undefined` if you
// don't `.loadMethods` them
console.log(router.get)
console.log(router.post)
console.log(router.put)
console.log(router.del)
console.log(router.addRoute) // => function
console.log(router.middleware) // => function
console.log(router.legacyMiddleware) // => function

router.loadMethods()

console.log(router.get)  // => function
console.log(router.post) // => function
console.log(router.put)  // => function
console.log(router.del)  // => function
console.log(router.addRoute) // => function
console.log(router.middleware) // => function
console.log(router.legacyMiddleware) // => function

.createRoute

Just creates "Route Object" without adding it to this.routes array, used by .addRoute method.

Params

  • <method> {String}: http verb or 'GET /users'
  • [route] {String|Function}: for what ctx.path handler to be called
  • ...fns {Function}: can be array or single function, any number of arguments after route can be given too
  • returns {Object}: plain route object with useful properties

Example

let router = require('koa-better-router')({ prefix: '/api' })
let route = router.createRoute('GET', '/users', [
  function (ctx, next) {},
  function (ctx, next) {},
  function (ctx, next) {},
])

console.log(route)
// => {
//   prefix: '/api',
//   route: '/users',
//   pathname: '/users',
//   path: '/api/users',
//   match: matcher function against `route.path`
//   method: 'GET',
//   middlewares: array of middlewares for this route
// }

console.log(route.match('/foobar'))    // => false
console.log(route.match('/users'))     // => false
console.log(route.match('/api/users')) // => true
console.log(route.middlewares.length)  // => 3

.addRoute

Powerful method to add route if you don't want to populate you router instance with dozens of methods. The method can be just HTTP verb or method plus route something like 'GET /users'. Both modern and generators middlewares can be given too, and can be combined too. Adds routes to this.routes array.

Params

  • <method> {String}: http verb or 'GET /users'
  • [route] {String|Function}: for what ctx.path handler to be called
  • ...fns {Function}: can be array or single function, any number of arguments after route can be given too
  • returns {KoaBetterRouter} this: instance for chaining

Example

let router = require('koa-better-router')()

// any number of middlewares can be given
// both modern and generator middlewares will work
router.addRoute('GET /users',
  (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = `first ${ctx.route.path};`
    return next()
  },
  function * (next) {
    this.body = `${this.body} prefix is ${this.route.prefix};`
    yield next
  },
  (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = `${ctx.body} and third middleware!`
    return next()
  }
)

// You can middlewares as array too
router.addRoute('GET', '/users/:user', [
  (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = `GET /users/${ctx.params.user}`
    console.log(ctx.route)
    return next()
  },
  function * (next) {
    this.body = `${this.body}, prefix is: ${this.route.prefix}`
    yield next
  }
])

// can use `koa@1` and `koa@2`, both works
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()

app.use(router.middleware())
app.listen(4290, () => {
  console.log('Koa server start listening on port 4290')
})

.getRoute

Get a route by name. Name of each route is its pathname or route. For example: the name of .get('/cat/foo') route is /cat/foo, but if you pass cat/foo - it will work too.

Params

  • name {String}: name of the Route Object
  • returns {Object|Null}: Route Object, or null if not found

Example

let router = require('koa-better-router')().loadMethods()

router.get('/cat/foo', function (ctx, next) {})
router.get('/baz', function (ctx, next) {})

console.log(router.getRoute('baz'))      // => Route Object
console.log(router.getRoute('cat/foo'))  // => Route Object
console.log(router.getRoute('/cat/foo')) // => Route Object

.addRoutes

Concats any number of arguments (arrays of route objects) to the this.routes array. Think for it like registering routes. Can be used in combination with .createRoute and .getRoute.

Params

  • ...args {Array}: any number of arguments (arrays of route objects)
  • returns {KoaBetterRouter} this: instance for chaining

Example

let router = require('koa-better-router')()

// returns Route Object
let foo = router.createRoute('GET', '/foo', function (ctx, next) {
  ctx.body = 'foobar'
  return next()
})
console.log(foo)

let baz = router.createRoute('GET', '/baz/qux', function (ctx, next) {
  ctx.body = 'baz qux'
  return next()
})
console.log(baz)

// Empty array because we just
// created them, didn't include them
// as actual routes
console.log(router.routes.length) // 0

// register them as routes
router.addRoutes(foo, baz)

console.log(router.routes.length) // 2

.getRoutes

Simple method that just returns this.routes, which is array of route objects.

  • returns {Array}: array of route objects

Example

let router = require('koa-better-router')()

router.loadMethods()

console.log(router.routes.length) // 0
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // 0

router.get('/foo', (ctx, next) => {})
router.get('/bar', (ctx, next) => {})

console.log(router.routes.length) // 2
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // 2

.groupRoutes

Groups multiple "Route Objects" into one which middlewares will be these middlewares from the last "source". So let say you have dest route with 2 middlewares appended to it and the src1 route has 3 middlewares, the final (returned) route object will have these 3 middlewares from src1 not the middlewares from dest. Make sense? If not this not make sense for you, please open an issue here, so we can discuss and change it (then will change it in the koa-rest-router too, because there the things with method .groupResource are the same).

Params

  • dest {Object}: known as "Route Object"
  • src1 {Object}: second "Route Object"
  • src2 {Object}: third "Route Object"
  • returns {Object}: totally new "Route Object" using .createRoute under the hood

Example

let router = require('./index')({ prefix: '/api/v3' })

let foo = router.createRoute('GET /foo/qux/xyz', function (ctx, next) {})
let bar = router.createRoute('GET /bar', function (ctx, next) {})

let baz = router.groupRoutes(foo, bar)
console.log(baz)
// => Route Object {
//   prefix: '/api/v3',
//   path: '/api/v3/foo/qux/sas/bar',
//   pathname: '/foo/qux/sas/bar'
//   ...
// }

// Server part
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()

router.addRoutes(baz)

app.use(router.middleware())
app.listen(2222, () => {
  console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:2222')

  router.getRoutes().forEach((route) => {
    console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:2222${route.path}`)
  })
})

.extend

Extends current router with routes from router. This router should be an instance of KoaBetterRouter too. That is the correct extending/grouping of couple of routers.

Params

  • <router> {Object}: instance of KoaBetterRouter
  • returns {KoaBetterRouter} this: instance for chaining

Example

let router = require('koa-better-router')()
let api = require('koa-better-router')({
  prefix: '/api/v4'
})

router.addRoute('GET', '/foo/bar', () => {})
router.addRoute('GET', '/api/v4/qux', () => {}) // intentional !
api.addRoute('GET', '/woohoo')

api.extend(router)

api.getRoutes().forEach(route => console.log(route.path))
// => outputs (the last one is expected)
// /api/v4/woohoo
// /api/v4/foo/bar
// /api/v4/api/v4/qux

.middleware

Active all routes that are defined. You can pass opts to pass different prefix for your routes. So you can have multiple prefixes with multiple routes using just one single router. You can also use multiple router instances. Pass legacy: true to opts and you will get generator function that can be used in Koa v1.

  • returns {Function}: modern koa v2 middleware

Example

let Router = require('koa-better-router')
let api = Router({ prefix: '/api' })

api.loadMethods()
  .get('GET /', (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = 'Hello world!'
    return next()
  }, (ctx, next) => {
    ctx.body = `${ctx.body} Try out /api/users too`
    return next()
  })

api.get('/users', function * (next) {
  this.body = `Prefix: ${this.route.prefix}, path: ${this.route.path}`
  yield next
})

// Server part
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()

// Register the router as Koa middleware
app.use(api.middleware())

app.listen(4321, () => {
  console.log('Modern Koa v2 server is started on port 4321')
})

.legacyMiddleware

Explicitly use this method when want to use the router on Koa@1, otherwise use .middleware method!

  • returns {GeneratorFunction}: old koa v1 middleware

Example

let app = require('koa')() // koa v1.x
let router = require('koa-better-router')()

router.addRoute('GET', '/users', function * (next) {
  this.body = 'Legacy KOA!'
  yield next
})

app.use(router.legacyMiddleware())
app.listen(3333, () => {
  console.log('Open http://localhost:3333/users')
})
Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guidelines for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
If you need some help and can spent some cash, feel free to contact me at CodeMentor.io too.

In short: If you want to contribute to that project, please follow these things

  1. Please DO NOT edit README.md, CHANGELOG.md and .verb.md files. See "Building docs" section.
  2. Ensure anything is okey by installing the dependencies and run the tests. See "Running tests" section.
  3. Always use npm run commit to commit changes instead of git commit, because it is interactive and user-friendly. It uses commitizen behind the scenes, which follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.
  4. Do NOT bump the version in package.json. For that we use npm run release, which is standard-version and follows Conventional Changelog idealogy.

Thanks a lot! :)

Contributing Recipes

Recipes are just different use cases, written in form of README in human language. Showing some "Pro Tips" and tricks, answering common questions and so on. They look like tests, but in more readable and understandable way for humans - mostly for beginners that not reads or understand enough the README or API and tests.

  • They are in form of folders in the root recipes/ folder: for example recipes/[short-meaningful-recipe-name]/.
  • In recipe folder should exist README.md file
  • In recipe folder there may have actual js files, too. And should be working.
  • The examples from the recipe README.md should also exist as separate .js files.
  • Examples in recipe folder also should be working and actual.

It would be great if you follow these steps when you want to fix, update or create a recipes. 😎

  • Title for recipe idea should start with [recipe]: for example[recipe] my awesome recipe
  • Title for new recipe (PR) should also start with [recipe].
  • Titles of Pull Requests or Issues for fixing/updating some existing recipes should start with [recipe-fix].

It will help a lot, thanks in advance! 😋

Building docs

Documentation and that readme is generated using verb-generate-readme, which is a verb generator, so you need to install both of them and then run verb command like that

$ npm install verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme --global && verb

Please don't edit the README directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.

Running tests

Clone repository and run the following in that cloned directory

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Charlike Mike Reagent

License

Copyright © 2016-2017, Charlike Mike Reagent. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.4.1, on January 20, 2017.
Project scaffolded using charlike cli.

