Stable and lovely router for koa, using path-match. Foundation for building powerful, flexible and RESTful APIs easily.
Install with npm
$ npm install koa-better-router --save
or install using yarn
$ yarn add koa-better-router
For more use-cases see the tests
let router = require('koa-better-router')().loadMethods()
// or
let Router = require('koa-better-router')
let router = Router() // or new Router(), no matter
Initialize
KoaBetterRouterwith optional
optionswhich are directly passed to path-match and so to path-to-regexp too. In addition we have two more -
prefixand
notFound.
Params
[options] {Object}: options passed to path-match/path-to-regexp directly
[options.notFound] {Function}: if passed, called with
ctx, next when route not found
Example
let Router = require('koa-better-router')
let router = Router().loadMethods()
router.get('/', (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `Hello world! Prefix: ${ctx.route.prefix}`
return next()
})
// can use generator middlewares
router.get('/foobar', function * (next) {
this.body = `Foo Bar Baz! ${this.route.prefix}`
yield next
})
let api = Router({ prefix: '/api' })
// add `router`'s routes to api router
api.extend(router)
// The server
let Koa = require('koa') // Koa v2
let app = new Koa()
app.use(router.middleware())
app.use(api.middleware())
app.listen(4444, () => {
console.log('Try out /, /foobar, /api/foobar and /api')
})
Load the HTTP verbs as methods on instance. If you not "load" them you can just use .addRoute method. If you "load" them, you will have method for each item on methods array - such as
.get,
.post,
.putetc.
returns {KoaBetterRouter}
this: instance for chaining
Example
let router = require('koa-better-router')()
// all are `undefined` if you
// don't `.loadMethods` them
console.log(router.get)
console.log(router.post)
console.log(router.put)
console.log(router.del)
console.log(router.addRoute) // => function
console.log(router.middleware) // => function
console.log(router.legacyMiddleware) // => function
router.loadMethods()
console.log(router.get) // => function
console.log(router.post) // => function
console.log(router.put) // => function
console.log(router.del) // => function
console.log(router.addRoute) // => function
console.log(router.middleware) // => function
console.log(router.legacyMiddleware) // => function
Just creates "Route Object" without adding it to
this.routesarray, used by .addRoute method.
Params
<method> {String}: http verb or
'GET /users'
[route] {String|Function}: for what
ctx.path handler to be called
...fns {Function}: can be array or single function, any number of arguments after
route can be given too
returns {Object}: plain
route object with useful properties
Example
let router = require('koa-better-router')({ prefix: '/api' })
let route = router.createRoute('GET', '/users', [
function (ctx, next) {},
function (ctx, next) {},
function (ctx, next) {},
])
console.log(route)
// => {
// prefix: '/api',
// route: '/users',
// pathname: '/users',
// path: '/api/users',
// match: matcher function against `route.path`
// method: 'GET',
// middlewares: array of middlewares for this route
// }
console.log(route.match('/foobar')) // => false
console.log(route.match('/users')) // => false
console.log(route.match('/api/users')) // => true
console.log(route.middlewares.length) // => 3
Powerful method to add
routeif you don't want to populate you router instance with dozens of methods. The
methodcan be just HTTP verb or
methodplus
routesomething like
'GET /users'. Both modern and generators middlewares can be given too, and can be combined too. Adds routes to
this.routesarray.
Params
<method> {String}: http verb or
'GET /users'
[route] {String|Function}: for what
ctx.path handler to be called
...fns {Function}: can be array or single function, any number of arguments after
route can be given too
returns {KoaBetterRouter}
this: instance for chaining
Example
let router = require('koa-better-router')()
// any number of middlewares can be given
// both modern and generator middlewares will work
router.addRoute('GET /users',
(ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `first ${ctx.route.path};`
return next()
},
function * (next) {
this.body = `${this.body} prefix is ${this.route.prefix};`
yield next
},
(ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `${ctx.body} and third middleware!`
return next()
}
)
// You can middlewares as array too
router.addRoute('GET', '/users/:user', [
(ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `GET /users/${ctx.params.user}`
console.log(ctx.route)
return next()
},
function * (next) {
this.body = `${this.body}, prefix is: ${this.route.prefix}`
yield next
}
])
// can use `koa@1` and `koa@2`, both works
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()
app.use(router.middleware())
app.listen(4290, () => {
console.log('Koa server start listening on port 4290')
})
Get a route by
name. Name of each route is its pathname or route. For example: the
nameof
.get('/cat/foo')route is
/cat/foo, but if you pass
cat/foo- it will work too.
Params
name {String}: name of the Route Object
returns {Object|Null}: Route Object, or
null if not found
Example
let router = require('koa-better-router')().loadMethods()
router.get('/cat/foo', function (ctx, next) {})
router.get('/baz', function (ctx, next) {})
console.log(router.getRoute('baz')) // => Route Object
console.log(router.getRoute('cat/foo')) // => Route Object
console.log(router.getRoute('/cat/foo')) // => Route Object
Concats any number of arguments (arrays of route objects) to the
this.routesarray. Think for it like registering routes. Can be used in combination with .createRoute and .getRoute.
Params
...args {Array}: any number of arguments (arrays of route objects)
returns {KoaBetterRouter}
this: instance for chaining
Example
let router = require('koa-better-router')()
// returns Route Object
let foo = router.createRoute('GET', '/foo', function (ctx, next) {
ctx.body = 'foobar'
return next()
})
console.log(foo)
let baz = router.createRoute('GET', '/baz/qux', function (ctx, next) {
ctx.body = 'baz qux'
return next()
})
console.log(baz)
// Empty array because we just
// created them, didn't include them
// as actual routes
console.log(router.routes.length) // 0
// register them as routes
router.addRoutes(foo, baz)
console.log(router.routes.length) // 2
Simple method that just returns
this.routes, which is array of route objects.
returns {Array}: array of route objects
Example
let router = require('koa-better-router')()
router.loadMethods()
console.log(router.routes.length) // 0
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // 0
router.get('/foo', (ctx, next) => {})
router.get('/bar', (ctx, next) => {})
console.log(router.routes.length) // 2
console.log(router.getRoutes().length) // 2
Groups multiple "Route Objects" into one which middlewares will be these middlewares from the last "source". So let say you have
destroute with 2 middlewares appended to it and the
src1route has 3 middlewares, the final (returned) route object will have these 3 middlewares from
src1not the middlewares from
dest. Make sense? If not this not make sense for you, please open an issue here, so we can discuss and change it (then will change it in the koa-rest-router too, because there the things with method
.groupResourceare the same).
Params
dest {Object}: known as "Route Object"
src1 {Object}: second "Route Object"
src2 {Object}: third "Route Object"
returns {Object}: totally new "Route Object" using .createRoute under the hood
Example
let router = require('./index')({ prefix: '/api/v3' })
let foo = router.createRoute('GET /foo/qux/xyz', function (ctx, next) {})
let bar = router.createRoute('GET /bar', function (ctx, next) {})
let baz = router.groupRoutes(foo, bar)
console.log(baz)
// => Route Object {
// prefix: '/api/v3',
// path: '/api/v3/foo/qux/sas/bar',
// pathname: '/foo/qux/sas/bar'
// ...
// }
// Server part
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()
router.addRoutes(baz)
app.use(router.middleware())
app.listen(2222, () => {
console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:2222')
router.getRoutes().forEach((route) => {
console.log(`${route.method} http://localhost:2222${route.path}`)
})
})
Extends current router with routes from
router. This
routershould be an instance of KoaBetterRouter too. That is the correct extending/grouping of couple of routers.
Params
<router> {Object}: instance of KoaBetterRouter
returns {KoaBetterRouter}
this: instance for chaining
Example
let router = require('koa-better-router')()
let api = require('koa-better-router')({
prefix: '/api/v4'
})
router.addRoute('GET', '/foo/bar', () => {})
router.addRoute('GET', '/api/v4/qux', () => {}) // intentional !
api.addRoute('GET', '/woohoo')
api.extend(router)
api.getRoutes().forEach(route => console.log(route.path))
// => outputs (the last one is expected)
// /api/v4/woohoo
// /api/v4/foo/bar
// /api/v4/api/v4/qux
Active all routes that are defined. You can pass
optsto pass different
prefixfor your routes. So you can have multiple prefixes with multiple routes using just one single router. You can also use multiple router instances. Pass
legacy: trueto
optsand you will get generator function that can be used in Koa v1.
returns {Function}: modern koa v2 middleware
Example
let Router = require('koa-better-router')
let api = Router({ prefix: '/api' })
api.loadMethods()
.get('GET /', (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = 'Hello world!'
return next()
}, (ctx, next) => {
ctx.body = `${ctx.body} Try out /api/users too`
return next()
})
api.get('/users', function * (next) {
this.body = `Prefix: ${this.route.prefix}, path: ${this.route.path}`
yield next
})
// Server part
let Koa = require('koa')
let app = new Koa()
// Register the router as Koa middleware
app.use(api.middleware())
app.listen(4321, () => {
console.log('Modern Koa v2 server is started on port 4321')
})
Explicitly use this method when want to use the router on Koa@1, otherwise use .middleware method!
returns {GeneratorFunction}: old koa v1 middleware
Example
let app = require('koa')() // koa v1.x
let router = require('koa-better-router')()
router.addRoute('GET', '/users', function * (next) {
this.body = 'Legacy KOA!'
yield next
})
app.use(router.legacyMiddleware())
app.listen(3333, () => {
console.log('Open http://localhost:3333/users')
})
