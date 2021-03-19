A better error-handler for Lad and Koa. Makes
ctx.throwawesome (best used with koa-404-handler)
<ul> for Mongoose validation errors with more than one message
ctx.throw beautiful messages (e.g.
ctx.throw(404) will output a beautiful error object 🌺)
text/html,
application/json, and
text response types
npm install --save koa-better-error-handler
You should probably be using this in combination with koa-404-handler too!
The package exports a function which accepts four arguments (in order):
cookiesKey - defaults to
false
logger - defaults to
console
useCtxLogger - defaults to
true
stringify - defaults to
fast-safe-stringify (you can also use
JSON.stringify or another option here if preferred)
If you pass a
cookiesKey then support for sessions will be added. You should always set this argument's value if you are using cookies and sessions (e.g. web server).
We recommend to use Cabin for your
logger and also you should use its middleware too, as it will auto-populate
ctx.logger for you to make context-based logs easy.
Note that this package only supports
koa-generic-session, and does not yet support
koa-session-store (see the code in index.js for more insight, pull requests are welcome).
No support for sessions, cookies, or flash messaging:
const errorHandler = require('koa-better-error-handler');
const Koa = require('koa');
const Router = require('koa-router');
const koa404Handler = require('koa-404-handler');
// initialize our app
const app = new Koa();
// override koa's undocumented error handler
app.context.onerror = errorHandler();
// specify that this is our api
app.context.api = true;
// use koa-404-handler
app.use(koa404Handler);
// set up some routes
const router = new Router();
// throw an error anywhere you want!
router.get('/404', ctx => ctx.throw(404));
router.get('/500', ctx => ctx.throw(500));
// initialize routes on the app
app.use(router.routes());
// start the server
app.listen(3000);
console.log('listening on port 3000');
Built-in support for sessions, cookies, and flash messaging:
const errorHandler = require('koa-better-error-handler');
const Koa = require('koa');
const redis = require('redis');
const RedisStore = require('koa-redis');
const session = require('koa-generic-session');
const flash = require('koa-connect-flash');
const convert = require('koa-convert');
const Router = require('koa-router');
const koa404Handler = require('koa-404-handler');
// initialize our app
const app = new Koa();
// define keys used for signing cookies
app.keys = ['foo', 'bar'];
// initialize redis store
const redisClient = redis.createClient();
redisClient.on('connect', () => app.emit('log', 'info', 'redis connected'));
redisClient.on('error', err => app.emit('error', err));
// define our storage
const redisStore = new RedisStore({
client: redisClient
});
// add sessions to our app
const cookiesKey = 'lad.sid';
app.use(
convert(
session({
key: cookiesKey,
store: redisStore
})
)
);
// add support for flash messages (e.g. `req.flash('error', 'Oops!')`)
app.use(convert(flash()));
// override koa's undocumented error handler
app.context.onerror = errorHandler(cookiesKey);
// use koa-404-handler
app.use(koa404Handler);
// set up some routes
const router = new Router();
// throw an error anywhere you want!
router.get('/404', ctx => ctx.throw(404));
router.get('/500', ctx => ctx.throw(500));
// initialize routes on the app
app.use(router.routes());
// start the server
app.listen(3000);
console.log('listening on port 3000');
Example Request:
curl -H "Accept: application/json" http://localhost/some-page-does-not-exist
Example Response:
{
"statusCode": 404,
"error": "Not Found",
"message":"Not Found"
}
As of v3.0.5, you can prevent an error from being automatically translated by setting the error property of
no_translate to have a value of
true:
function middleware(ctx) {
const err = Boom.badRequest('Uh oh!');
err.no_translate = true; // <----
ctx.throw(err);
}
If you specify
app.context.api = true or set
ctx.api = true, and if a Mongoose validation error message occurs that has more than one message (e.g. multiple fields were invalid) – then
err.message will be joined by a comma instead of by
<li>.
Therefore if you DO want your API error messages to return HTML formatted error lists for Mongoose validation, then set
app.context.api = false,
ctx.api = false, or simply make sure to not set them before using this error handler.
try {
// trigger manual validation
// (this allows us to have a 400 error code instead of 500)
await company.validate();
} catch (err) {
ctx.throw(Boom.badRequest(err));
}
With error lists:
{
"statusCode": 400,
"error": "Bad Request",
"message": "<ul class=\"text-left mb-0\"><li>Path `company_logo` is required.</li><li>Gig description must be 100-300 characters.</li></ul>"
}
Without error lists:
{
"statusCode":400,
"error":"Bad Request",
"message":"Path `company_logo` is required., Gig description must be 100-300 characters."
}
By default if
ctx.api is true, then html-to-text will be invoked upon the
err.message, thus converting all the HTML markup into text format.
You can also specify a base URI in the environment variable for rendering as
process.env.ERROR_HANDLER_BASE_URL, e.g.
ERROR_HANDLER_BASE_URL=https://example.com (omit trailing slash), and any HTML links such as
<a href="/foo/bar/baz">Click here</a> will be converted to
[Click here][1] with a
[1] link appended of
https://example.com/foo/bar/baz.