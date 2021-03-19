A better error-handler for Lad and Koa. Makes ctx.throw awesome (best used with koa-404-handler)

Features

Install

npm install --save koa-better-error-handler

Usage

You should probably be using this in combination with koa-404-handler too!

The package exports a function which accepts four arguments (in order):

cookiesKey - defaults to false

- defaults to logger - defaults to console

- defaults to useCtxLogger - defaults to true

- defaults to stringify - defaults to fast-safe-stringify (you can also use JSON.stringify or another option here if preferred)

If you pass a cookiesKey then support for sessions will be added. You should always set this argument's value if you are using cookies and sessions (e.g. web server).

We recommend to use Cabin for your logger and also you should use its middleware too, as it will auto-populate ctx.logger for you to make context-based logs easy.

Note that this package only supports koa-generic-session , and does not yet support koa-session-store (see the code in index.js for more insight, pull requests are welcome).

API

No support for sessions, cookies, or flash messaging:

const errorHandler = require ( 'koa-better-error-handler' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ); const koa404Handler = require ( 'koa-404-handler' ); const app = new Koa(); app.context.onerror = errorHandler(); app.context.api = true ; app.use(koa404Handler); const router = new Router(); router.get( '/404' , ctx => ctx.throw( 404 )); router.get( '/500' , ctx => ctx.throw( 500 )); app.use(router.routes()); app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( 'listening on port 3000' );

Web App

Built-in support for sessions, cookies, and flash messaging:

const errorHandler = require ( 'koa-better-error-handler' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const redis = require ( 'redis' ); const RedisStore = require ( 'koa-redis' ); const session = require ( 'koa-generic-session' ); const flash = require ( 'koa-connect-flash' ); const convert = require ( 'koa-convert' ); const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ); const koa404Handler = require ( 'koa-404-handler' ); const app = new Koa(); app.keys = [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]; const redisClient = redis.createClient(); redisClient.on( 'connect' , () => app.emit( 'log' , 'info' , 'redis connected' )); redisClient.on( 'error' , err => app.emit( 'error' , err)); const redisStore = new RedisStore({ client : redisClient }); const cookiesKey = 'lad.sid' ; app.use( convert( session({ key : cookiesKey, store : redisStore }) ) ); app.use(convert(flash())); app.context.onerror = errorHandler(cookiesKey); app.use(koa404Handler); const router = new Router(); router.get( '/404' , ctx => ctx.throw( 404 )); router.get( '/500' , ctx => ctx.throw( 500 )); app.use(router.routes()); app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( 'listening on port 3000' );

User-Friendly Responses

Example Request:

curl -H "Accept: application/json" http://localhost/some-page-does-not-exist

Example Response:

{ "statusCode" : 404 , "error" : "Not Found" , "message" : "Not Found" }

Prevent Errors From Being Automatically Translated

As of v3.0.5, you can prevent an error from being automatically translated by setting the error property of no_translate to have a value of true :

function middleware ( ctx ) { const err = Boom.badRequest( 'Uh oh!' ); err.no_translate = true ; ctx.throw(err); }

HTML Error Lists

If you specify app.context.api = true or set ctx.api = true , and if a Mongoose validation error message occurs that has more than one message (e.g. multiple fields were invalid) – then err.message will be joined by a comma instead of by <li> .

Therefore if you DO want your API error messages to return HTML formatted error lists for Mongoose validation, then set app.context.api = false , ctx.api = false , or simply make sure to not set them before using this error handler.

try { await company.validate(); } catch (err) { ctx.throw(Boom.badRequest(err)); }

With error lists:

{ "statusCode" : 400 , "error" : "Bad Request" , "message" : "<ul class=\"text-left mb-0\"><li>Path `company_logo` is required.</li><li>Gig description must be 100-300 characters.</li></ul>" }

Without error lists:

{ "statusCode" : 400 , "error" : "Bad Request" , "message" : "Path `company_logo` is required., Gig description must be 100-300 characters." }

API Friendly Messages

By default if ctx.api is true, then html-to-text will be invoked upon the err.message , thus converting all the HTML markup into text format.

You can also specify a base URI in the environment variable for rendering as process.env.ERROR_HANDLER_BASE_URL , e.g. ERROR_HANDLER_BASE_URL=https://example.com (omit trailing slash), and any HTML links such as <a href="/foo/bar/baz">Click here</a> will be converted to [Click here][1] with a [1] link appended of https://example.com/foo/bar/baz .

License

MIT © Nick Baugh