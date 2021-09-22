Bearer token parser middleware for koa
Inspired by express-bearer-token
$ npm install koa-bearer-token
Per RFC6750 this module will attempt to extract a bearer token from a request from these locations:
access_token in the request body.
access_token in the request query params.
Authorization: Bearer <token>.
access_token.
If a token is found, it will be stored on
ctx.request.token. If one has been provided in more than one location, this will abort the request immediately by sending code 400 (per [RFC6750]).
const Koa = require('koa');
const bodyParser = require('koa-bodyparser');
const { bearerToken } = require('koa-bearer-token');
const app = new Koa();
app.use(bodyParser());
app.use(bearerToken());
app.use((ctx) => {
// ctx.request.token
});
app.listen(3000);
For APIs which are not compliant with [RFC6750], the key for the token in each location is customizable, as is the key the token is bound to on the request (default configuration shown):
app.use(
bearerToken({
bodyKey: 'access_token',
queryKey: 'access_token',
headerKey: 'Bearer',
reqKey: 'token',
}),
);
Get token from cookie key (it can be signed or not)
Warning: by NOT passing
{ signed: true } you are accepting a non signed cookie and an attacker might spoof the cookies. so keep in mind to use signed cookies
app.use(
bearerToken({
cookie: {
signed: true, // if passed true you must pass secret otherwise will throw error
secret: 'YOUR_APP_SECRET',
key: 'access_token', // default value
},
}),
);
As of version 2.0.1 we've added initial support for TypeScript.
If you're using your custom
reqKey, you must do module augmentation on your own:
declare module 'koa' {
interface Request {
myToken?: string;
}
}
app.use(
bearerToken({
reqKey: 'myToken',
}),
);
|koa version
|koa-bearer-token version
<2
0.x.x
2
>=1.x.x
MIT © C. T. Lin