Bearer token parser middleware for koa

Inspired by express-bearer-token

Installation

$ npm install koa-bearer-token

Per RFC6750 this module will attempt to extract a bearer token from a request from these locations:

The key access_token in the request body.

in the request body. The key access_token in the request query params.

in the request query params. The value from the header Authorization: Bearer <token> .

. (Optional) Get a token from cookies header with key access_token .

If a token is found, it will be stored on ctx.request.token . If one has been provided in more than one location, this will abort the request immediately by sending code 400 (per [RFC6750]).

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'koa-bodyparser' ); const { bearerToken } = require ( 'koa-bearer-token' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use(bodyParser()); app.use(bearerToken()); app.use( ( ctx ) => { }); app.listen( 3000 );

For APIs which are not compliant with [RFC6750], the key for the token in each location is customizable, as is the key the token is bound to on the request (default configuration shown):

app.use( bearerToken({ bodyKey : 'access_token' , queryKey : 'access_token' , headerKey : 'Bearer' , reqKey : 'token' , }), );

Get token from cookie key (it can be signed or not)

Warning: by NOT passing { signed: true } you are accepting a non signed cookie and an attacker might spoof the cookies. so keep in mind to use signed cookies

app.use( bearerToken({ cookie : { signed : true , secret : 'YOUR_APP_SECRET' , key : 'access_token' , }, }), );

TypeScript

As of version 2.0.1 we've added initial support for TypeScript.

If you're using your custom reqKey , you must do module augmentation on your own:

declare module 'koa' { interface Request { myToken?: string ; } } app.use( bearerToken({ reqKey: 'myToken' , }), );

Compatibility table

koa version koa-bearer-token version <2 0.x.x 2 >=1.x.x

License

MIT © C. T. Lin