Add simple "blanket" basic auth with username / password. If you require anything more specific just use the basic-auth module.

v4.x+ Breaking Change: This package no longer requires both a username and a password. Either or is supported, see #39 for more insight.

Installation

$ npm install koa-basic-auth

Example

Password protect downstream middleware:

const auth = require ( 'koa-basic-auth' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use( async (ctx, next) => { try { await next(); } catch (err) { if ( 401 == err.status) { ctx.status = 401 ; ctx.set( 'WWW-Authenticate' , 'Basic' ); ctx.body = 'cant haz that' ; } else { throw err; } } }); app.use(auth({ name : 'tj' , pass : 'tobi' })); app.use( async (ctx) => { ctx.body = 'secret' ; }); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'listening on port 3000' ); });

Example request:

$ curl -H "Authorization: basic dGo6dG9iaQ==" http://localhost:3000/ -i HTTP/1.1 200 OK X-Powered-By: koa Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8 Content-Length: 6 Date: Sat, 30 Nov 2013 19 :35:17 GMT Connection: keep-alive secret

Using the mount middleware you may specify auth for a given prefix:

const mount = require ( 'koa-mount' ); const auth = require ( 'koa-basic-auth' ); app.use(mount( '/admin' , auth({ name : 'tobi' , pass : 'ferret' })));

License

MIT