openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

koa-basic-auth

by koajs
4.0.0 (see all)

blanket basic auth middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35K

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

koa-basic-auth Build Status

Add simple "blanket" basic auth with username / password. If you require anything more specific just use the basic-auth module.

v4.x+ Breaking Change: This package no longer requires both a username and a password. Either or is supported, see #39 for more insight.

Installation

$ npm install koa-basic-auth

Example

Password protect downstream middleware:

const auth = require('koa-basic-auth');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();

// custom 401 handling
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  try {
    await next();
  } catch (err) {
    if (401 == err.status) {
      ctx.status = 401;
      ctx.set('WWW-Authenticate', 'Basic');
      ctx.body = 'cant haz that';
    } else {
      throw err;
    }
  }
});

// require auth
app.use(auth({ name: 'tj', pass: 'tobi' }));

// secret response
app.use(async (ctx) => {
  ctx.body = 'secret';
});

app.listen(3000, function () {
  console.log('listening on port 3000');
});

Example request:

$ curl -H "Authorization: basic dGo6dG9iaQ==" http://localhost:3000/ -i
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: koa
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 6
Date: Sat, 30 Nov 2013 19:35:17 GMT
Connection: keep-alive

secret

Using the mount middleware you may specify auth for a given prefix:

const mount = require('koa-mount');
const auth = require('koa-basic-auth');

app.use(mount('/admin', auth({ name: 'tobi', pass: 'ferret' })));

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial