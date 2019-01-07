Add simple "blanket" basic auth with username / password. If you require anything more specific just use the basic-auth module.
v4.x+ Breaking Change: This package no longer requires both a username and a password. Either or is supported, see #39 for more insight.
$ npm install koa-basic-auth
Password protect downstream middleware:
const auth = require('koa-basic-auth');
const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();
// custom 401 handling
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
try {
await next();
} catch (err) {
if (401 == err.status) {
ctx.status = 401;
ctx.set('WWW-Authenticate', 'Basic');
ctx.body = 'cant haz that';
} else {
throw err;
}
}
});
// require auth
app.use(auth({ name: 'tj', pass: 'tobi' }));
// secret response
app.use(async (ctx) => {
ctx.body = 'secret';
});
app.listen(3000, function () {
console.log('listening on port 3000');
});
Example request:
$ curl -H "Authorization: basic dGo6dG9iaQ==" http://localhost:3000/ -i
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: koa
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 6
Date: Sat, 30 Nov 2013 19:35:17 GMT
Connection: keep-alive
secret
Using the mount middleware you may specify auth for a given prefix:
const mount = require('koa-mount');
const auth = require('koa-basic-auth');
app.use(mount('/admin', auth({ name: 'tobi', pass: 'ferret' })));
MIT