koa

by koajs
2.13.4 (see all)

Expressive middleware for node.js using ES2017 async functions

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3M

GitHub Stars

32.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

223

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js MVC Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5102
Read All Reviews
bvego
SwordX-Khalid
cherryblossom000
Emad-salah
Trystan-SA
faiza-kobra

Top Feedback

14Great Documentation
14Performant
11Easy to Use
10Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
4Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Koa middleware framework for nodejs

gitter NPM version build status Test coverage OpenCollective Backers OpenCollective Sponsors PR's Welcome

Expressive HTTP middleware framework for node.js to make web applications and APIs more enjoyable to write. Koa's middleware stack flows in a stack-like manner, allowing you to perform actions downstream then filter and manipulate the response upstream.

Only methods that are common to nearly all HTTP servers are integrated directly into Koa's small ~570 SLOC codebase. This includes things like content negotiation, normalization of node inconsistencies, redirection, and a few others.

Koa is not bundled with any middleware.

Installation

Koa requires node v7.6.0 or higher for ES2015 and async function support.

$ npm install koa

Hello Koa

const Koa = require('koa');
const app = new Koa();

// response
app.use(ctx => {
  ctx.body = 'Hello Koa';
});

app.listen(3000);

Getting started

  • Kick-Off-Koa - An intro to Koa via a set of self-guided workshops.
  • Workshop - A workshop to learn the basics of Koa, Express' spiritual successor.
  • Introduction Screencast - An introduction to installing and getting started with Koa

Middleware

Koa is a middleware framework that can take two different kinds of functions as middleware:

  • async function
  • common function

Here is an example of logger middleware with each of the different functions:

async functions (node v7.6+)

app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  const start = Date.now();
  await next();
  const ms = Date.now() - start;
  console.log(`${ctx.method} ${ctx.url} - ${ms}ms`);
});

Common function

// Middleware normally takes two parameters (ctx, next), ctx is the context for one request,
// next is a function that is invoked to execute the downstream middleware. It returns a Promise with a then function for running code after completion.

app.use((ctx, next) => {
  const start = Date.now();
  return next().then(() => {
    const ms = Date.now() - start;
    console.log(`${ctx.method} ${ctx.url} - ${ms}ms`);
  });
});

Koa v1.x Middleware Signature

The middleware signature changed between v1.x and v2.x. The older signature is deprecated.

Old signature middleware support will be removed in v3

Please see the Migration Guide for more information on upgrading from v1.x and using v1.x middleware with v2.x.

Context, Request and Response

Each middleware receives a Koa Context object that encapsulates an incoming http message and the corresponding response to that message. ctx is often used as the parameter name for the context object.

app.use(async (ctx, next) => { await next(); });

Koa provides a Request object as the request property of the Context.
Koa's Request object provides helpful methods for working with http requests which delegate to an IncomingMessage from the node http module.

Here is an example of checking that a requesting client supports xml.

app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  ctx.assert(ctx.request.accepts('xml'), 406);
  // equivalent to:
  // if (!ctx.request.accepts('xml')) ctx.throw(406);
  await next();
});

Koa provides a Response object as the response property of the Context.
Koa's Response object provides helpful methods for working with http responses which delegate to a ServerResponse .

Koa's pattern of delegating to Node's request and response objects rather than extending them provides a cleaner interface and reduces conflicts between different middleware and with Node itself as well as providing better support for stream handling. The IncomingMessage can still be directly accessed as the req property on the Context and ServerResponse can be directly accessed as the res property on the Context.

Here is an example using Koa's Response object to stream a file as the response body.

app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  await next();
  ctx.response.type = 'xml';
  ctx.response.body = fs.createReadStream('really_large.xml');
});

The Context object also provides shortcuts for methods on its request and response. In the prior examples, ctx.type can be used instead of ctx.response.type and ctx.accepts can be used instead of ctx.request.accepts.

For more information on Request, Response and Context, see the Request API Reference, Response API Reference and Context API Reference.

Koa Application

The object created when executing new Koa() is known as the Koa application object.

The application object is Koa's interface with node's http server and handles the registration of middleware, dispatching to the middleware from http, default error handling, as well as configuration of the context, request and response objects.

Learn more about the application object in the Application API Reference.

Documentation

Troubleshooting

Check the Troubleshooting Guide or Debugging Koa in the general Koa guide.

Running tests

$ npm test

Reporting vulnerabilities

To report a security vulnerability, please do not open an issue, as this notifies attackers of the vulnerability. Instead, please email dead_horse, jonathanong, and niftylettuce to disclose.

Authors

See AUTHORS.

Community

Job Board

Looking for a career upgrade?

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities.

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site.

License

MIT

100
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Performant
Great Documentation

Koa is good if you need a bare http endpoint and don't want to work with the build-in node http package. Everything is based on middlewares, and for some more advanced stuff you need to install additional packages. It's more bare-bones than express, and definitely a bit harder to set it up, but after all it is more performant.

1
RuiSiang
SwordX-Khalid35 Ratings34 Reviews
3 months ago
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Performant

Best alternative I could find so far to Express, I've been using it for around 2 years now and its middleware functionality is quite an improvement over the one that's currently available on Express. Another great thing about it is how lightweight and performant it is when compared to Express.js, you'll need to install all of the plugins in order to be able to use them in the app (Yep, I know that takes up some time), but it pays off in the end with much better performance/response times!

0
cherryblossom000Earth, Solar System, Milky Way, Universe27 Ratings28 Reviews
I’m a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant

Very simple and modern API that makes Koa very nice and easy to use. Simple library that doesn’t come with the extra stuff that’s in e.g. Express, which makes this perfect for simple projects where all you need to do is serve a file. It comes with a good middleware system that allows a range of helper libraries to provide extra functionality if needed.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Abandoned
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Unwelcoming Community
Highly Customizable

Once used to be my favorite web framework for setting up web servers due to its simple API and fast performance. Now, it’s more of an abandoned project without any new features being released for almost 2-3 years now (no TypeScript definitions, no schema validation, etc…)

0
TryallSweden24 Ratings12 Reviews
Javascript & NodeJS developer Teaching WordPress at comptoirdesredacteurs.fr
January 24, 2021
Poor Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

Koa can be a pain to setup. The features Express had by default now need to be installed from additional packages for KOA. Some part of the documentation can be really hard to find. Express is a better pick, use koa if you need increased performances I guess ?

0

