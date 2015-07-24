A Node.js client designed to make large file uploads to Amazon S3 via the MultiPartUpload API simple and easy. It's built on top of the excellent Knox library from the guys over at LearnBoost.

Features

Simple and easy to use

Pipe either a file, or a stream directly to S3 (No need to know the content length first!)

Automatically separates a file/stream into appropriate sized segments for upload

Asynchronous uploading of segments

Handy events to track your upload progress

Planned

Better error handling (reuploading failed parts, etc)

Installing

Installation is done via NPM, by running npm install knox-mpu-alt

Examples

Uploading a stream

To upload a stream, simply pass the stream when constructing the MultiPartUpload. The upload will then listen to the stream, and create parts from incoming data stream. When a part reaches the minimum part size, it will attempt to upload it to S3.

var client = knox.createClient({ ... }), upload = null ; upload = new MultiPartUpload( { client : client, objectName : 'destination.txt' , stream : stream }, function ( err, body ) { } );

Uploading a file

To upload a file, pass the path to the file in the constructor. Knox-mpu will split the file into parts and upload them.

var client = knox.createClient({ ... }), upload = null ; upload = new MultiPartUpload( { client : client, objectName : 'destination.txt' , file : ... }, function ( err, body ) { } );

Options

The following options can be passed to the MultiPartUpload constructor -

client Required The knox client to use for this upload request

Required The knox client to use for this upload request objectName Required The destination object name/path on S3 for this upload

Required The destination object name/path on S3 for this upload stream The stream to upload (required if file is not being supplied)

The stream to upload (required if file is not being supplied) file The path to the file (required if stream is not being supplied)

The path to the file (required if stream is not being supplied) headers Any additional headers to include on the requests

Any additional headers to include on the requests partSize The minimum size of the parts to upload (default to 5MB).

The minimum size of the parts to upload (default to 5MB). batchSize The maximum number of concurrent parts that can be uploading at any one time (default is 4)

The maximum number of concurrent parts that can be uploading at any one time (default is 4) maxUploadSize The maximum size of the file to upload (default inifinity). Useful if there is a stream with unknown length.

The maximum size of the file to upload (default inifinity). Useful if there is a stream with unknown length. noDisk If true, parts will be kept in-memory instead of written to temp files (default to false).

If true, parts will be kept in-memory instead of written to temp files (default to false). maxRetries Number of times to retry failed part upload (default is 0 for no retry).

Events

The MultiPartUpload will emit a number of events -