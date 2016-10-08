KNOW YOUR HTTP * WELL

HTTP encodings, headers, media types, methods, relations and status codes, all summarized and linking to their specification.

This project is used by HyperREST bin at bin.hyperrest.com .

How to convert to other formats

Emacs

(require 'know-your-http-well) ;; M-x http-header ;; content-type ;; M-x http-method ;; post | POST ;; M-x http-relation ;; describedby ;; M-x http-status-code ;; 500 ;; M-x http-status-code ;; not_found | NOT_FOUND

JavaScript

var httpWell = require ( 'know-your-http-well' ), statusWell = httpWell.statusPhrasesToCodes, phraseWell = httpWell.statusCodesToPhrases; res.statusCode = statusWell.NOT_FOUND if (res.statusCode !== statusWell.OK) { log( 'Request returned ' + res.statusCode + ' ' + phraseWell[res.statusCode]); }

JSON

Just take a look at ./json/*.json.

License

Unlicense.