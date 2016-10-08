openbase logo
know-your-http-well

by for-GET
0.5.0

HTTP headers, media-types, methods, relations and status codes, all summarized and linking to their specification.

Readme

KNOW YOUR HTTP * WELL

HTTP encodings, headers, media types, methods, relations and status codes, all summarized and linking to their specification.

This project is used by HyperREST bin at bin.hyperrest.com .

Table of Contents

How to convert to other formats

Packages

Emacs

(require 'know-your-http-well)
;; M-x http-header ;; content-type
;; M-x http-method ;; post | POST
;; M-x http-relation ;; describedby
;; M-x http-status-code ;; 500
;; M-x http-status-code ;; not_found | NOT_FOUND

JavaScript

var httpWell = require('know-your-http-well'),
    statusWell = httpWell.statusPhrasesToCodes,
    phraseWell = httpWell.statusCodesToPhrases;

// on the server side
res.statusCode = statusWell.NOT_FOUND

// on the client side
if (res.statusCode !== statusWell.OK) {
    // Log "Request returned 404 Not Found"
    log('Request returned ' + res.statusCode + ' ' + phraseWell[res.statusCode]);
}

JSON

Just take a look at ./json/*.json.

License

Unlicense.

