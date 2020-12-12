If you need Bootstrap 4 support, you may use KnockstrapPlus fork. Also, you can try to search for more forks here.
I highly appreciate all contributions and feedback, but I don't use Bootstrap nor Knockout anymore, so I don't have any plans to continue development of this project. This repository is not going to be updated for Bootstrap 4 (and further) and will continue work only with Bootstrap 3. But I continue merging patches with bugfixes for Bootstrap 3 if any appears.
Knockstrap is binding library for Knockout.js, which provides bindings to Twitter Bootstrap 3 widgets
Install node.js and grunt plugin.
Install all grunt plugins:
npm install
Then you can build project with:
grunt
Also, you can specify custom build and temp directories:
grunt -buildPath=D:/custom/build -tempPath=D:/custom/temp
To build examples use:
grunt examples
Also, you can specify custom examples directory:
grunt -examplesPath=D:/custom/examples
To run unit-tests, use:
grunt jasmine
To run building, tests and minification, use:
grunt release