Knockstrap

⚠️ Bootstrap versions support ⚠️

If you need Bootstrap 4 support, you may use KnockstrapPlus fork. Also, you can try to search for more forks here.

I highly appreciate all contributions and feedback, but I don't use Bootstrap nor Knockout anymore, so I don't have any plans to continue development of this project. This repository is not going to be updated for Bootstrap 4 (and further) and will continue work only with Bootstrap 3. But I continue merging patches with bugfixes for Bootstrap 3 if any appears.

Description

Knockstrap is binding library for Knockout.js, which provides bindings to Twitter Bootstrap 3 widgets

Supported widgets:

Modal

Tooltip

Popover

Alert

Progress

Toggle button

Radio button

Checkbox button

Carousel

Pagination

Pager

Download

Documentation/Examples

Dependencies

jQuery (Any compatible with Bootstrap 3 version)

Twitter Bootstrap 3 (CSS and JavaScript)

Knockout.js (>=2.3.0)

Packages

NuGet | Bower | npm

CDN

jsDelivr

Building

Building using grunt:

Install node.js and grunt plugin.

Install all grunt plugins:

npm install

Then you can build project with:

grunt

Also, you can specify custom build and temp directories:

grunt -buildPath=D: /custom/ build -tempPath=D: /custom/ temp

To build examples use:

grunt examples

Also, you can specify custom examples directory:

grunt -examplesPath=D: /custom/ examples

To run unit-tests, use:

grunt jasmine

To run building, tests and minification, use: