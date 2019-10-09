openbase logo
knockout.validation

by Knockout-Contrib
2.0.4 (see all)

A validation library for Knockout JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

89

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Knockout Validation

A KnockoutJS Plugin for model and property validation

Contributors:

License: MIT

Install

Bower

bower install knockout-validation --save

NuGet

PM> Install-Package Knockout.Validation

NPM

npm install knockout.validation --save

CDN

cdnjs
jsdelivr

Getting Started

//start using it!
var myValue = ko.observable().extend({ required: true });

//oooh complexity
var myComplexValue = ko.observable().extend({
                     required: true,
                     minLength: 3,
                     pattern: {
                          message: 'Hey this doesnt match my pattern',
                          params: '^[A-Z0-9].$'
                     }
                 });

//or chaining if you like that
var myComplexValue = ko.observable()

myComplexValue.extend({ required: true })
            .extend({ minLength: 3 })
            .extend({ pattern: {
                 message: 'Hey this doesnt match my pattern',
                 params: '^[A-Z0-9].$'
            }});

//want to know if all of your ViewModel's properties are valid?
var myViewModel = ko.validatedObservable({
   property1: ko.observable().extend({ required: true }),
   property2: ko.observable().extend({ max: 10 })
});

console.log(myViewModel.isValid()); //false

myViewModel().property1('something');
myViewModel().property2(9);

console.log(myViewModel.isValid()); //true

see more examples on the Fiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/KHFn8/5424/

Native Validation Rules

Required:

var myObj = ko.observable('').extend({ required: true });

Min:

var myObj = ko.observable('').extend({ min: 2 });

Max:

var myObj = ko.observable('').extend({ max: 99 });

MinLength:

var myObj = ko.observable('').extend({ minLength: 3 });

MaxLength:

var myObj = ko.observable('').extend({ maxLength: 12 });

Email:

var myObj = ko.observable('').extend({ email: true });

... and MANY MORE

Much thanks to the jQuery Validation Plug-In team for their work on many of the rules

Custom Validation Rules

Custom Rules

Custom Rules can be created using the simple example below. All you need is to define a validator function and a default message. The validator function takes in the observable's value, and the params that you pass in with the extend method.

ko.validation.rules['mustEqual'] = {
    validator: function (val, params) {
        return val === params;
    },
    message: 'The field must equal {0}'
};
ko.validation.registerExtenders();

//the value '5' is the second arg ('params') that is passed to the validator
var myCustomObj = ko.observable().extend({ mustEqual: 5 });

Learn more about Custom Rules on the WIKI

Or Check out our User-Contributed Custom Rules!

HTML5 Validation Attributes

Required:

<input type="text" data-bind="value: myProp" required />

Min:

<input type="number" data-bind="value: myProp" min="2" />
<input type="week" data-bind="value:myWeek" min="2012-W03" />
<input type="month" data-bind="value:myMonth" min="2012-08" />

Max:

<input type="number" data-bind="value: myProp" max="99" />
<input type="week" data-bind="value:myWeek" max="2010-W15" />
<input type="month" data-bind="value:myMonth" min="2012-08" />

Pattern:

<input type="text" data-bind="value: myProp" pattern="^[a-z0-9].*" />

Step:

<input type="text" data-bind="value: myProp" step="3" />

Special Note, the 'MinLength' attribute was removed until the HTML5 spec fully supports it

Knockout Bindings

ValidationMessage

If you want to customize the display of your objects validation message, use the validationMessage binding:

<div>
   <input type="text" data-bind="value: someValue"/>
   <p data-bind="validationMessage: someValue"></p>
<div>

Check out more on Validation Bindings

Remote Validation Rules

Check out our Async Validation and jQuery AJAX Validation

Localization

Add a reference to the localization js files after the Knockout Validation plugin

<script type="text/javascript" src="knockout.validation.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="el-GR.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="fr-FR.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="de-DE.js"></script>

Apply localized messages

ko.validation.locale('el-GR');

