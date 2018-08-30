openbase logo
km

knockout-mapping

by Cristian Trifan
2.6.0 (see all)

Object mapping plugin for KnockoutJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

knockout.mapping

Build Status npm version

Object mapping plugin for Knockout

Documentation

Official documentation here.

Install

Bower

bower install bower-knockout-mapping --save

NPM

npm install knockout-mapping --save

Quick Start


var data = {
    email: 'demo@example.com',
    name: 'demo',
    addresses: [
        { type: 'home', country: 'Romania', city: 'Cluj' },
        { type: 'work', country: 'Spain', city: 'Barcelona' }
    ]
};

// Create a view model from data
var viewModel = ko.mapping.fromJS(data);

// Now use the viewModel to change some values (properties are now observable)
viewModel.email('demo2@example.com');
viewModel.name('demo2');
viewModel.addresses()[0].city('Bucharest');

// Retrieve the updated data (as JS object)
var newData = ko.mapping.toJS(viewModel);

// newData now looks like this
{
  email: 'demo2@example.com',
  name: 'demo2',
  addresses: [
    { type: 'home', country: 'Romania', city: 'Bucharest' },
    { type: 'work', country: 'Spain', city: 'Barcelona' }
  ]
}

Run this example in JSFiddle.

Test

Unless CI environment variable is defined, the tests use the latest version Knockout.

License

MIT

