Object mapping plugin for Knockout

Documentation

Official documentation here.

Install

Bower

bower install bower-knockout-mapping --save

NPM

npm install knockout-mapping --save

Quick Start

var data = { email : 'demo@example.com' , name : 'demo' , addresses : [ { type : 'home' , country : 'Romania' , city : 'Cluj' }, { type : 'work' , country : 'Spain' , city : 'Barcelona' } ] }; var viewModel = ko.mapping.fromJS(data); viewModel.email( 'demo2@example.com' ); viewModel.name( 'demo2' ); viewModel.addresses()[ 0 ].city( 'Bucharest' ); var newData = ko.mapping.toJS(viewModel); { email : 'demo2@example.com' , name : 'demo2' , addresses : [ { type : 'home' , country : 'Romania' , city : 'Bucharest' }, { type : 'work' , country : 'Spain' , city : 'Barcelona' } ] }

Run this example in JSFiddle.

Test

Unless CI environment variable is defined, the tests use the latest version Knockout.

License

MIT