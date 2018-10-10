An experiment in faster foreach binding.
Include in your project in the usual ways, then instead of
foreach use
fastForEach.
Run tests from the command line with
npm test, or on Windows
npm run test_win.
Run tests in Chrome by installing
karma-chrome-launcher then
$ ./node_modules/karma/bin/karma start --browsers Chrome; the same applies
for other browsers supported by Karma.
16 Dec 2015 – 🔭 0.6.0
27 Sep 2015 – 📇 0.5.5
27 Sep 2015 - ⛵️ 0.5.4
afterAdd and
beforeRemove
25 Sep 2015 – 🍭 0.5.3
$index when list is made from virtual elements
23 Sep 2015 - 👽 0.5.2
$index not working when template starts with a text node
22 Sep 2015 – 🐝 0.5.0
$index() support (disable by passing
noIndex: true)
16 Jul 2015 - 🌕 0.4.1
push.apply not working on
NodeList in older Webkit versions
14 Jul 2015 – 🎂 0.4.0
documentFragment when possible
.eslintrc and clean up source
MIT Licensed.