NOTICE: This plugin has been incorporated into tko as tko.binding.foreach

An experiment in faster foreach binding.

Include in your project in the usual ways, then instead of foreach use fastForEach .

Demo on JSBin

Testing

Run tests from the command line with npm test , or on Windows npm run test_win .

Run tests in Chrome by installing karma-chrome-launcher then $ ./node_modules/karma/bin/karma start --browsers Chrome ; the same applies for other browsers supported by Karma.

Changes

16 Dec 2015 – 🔭 0.6.0

Reuse DOM nodes when array items move [#33, #34]

Improve internal nodes handling [#31, #32]

27 Sep 2015 – 📇 0.5.5

Improved batch addition (closes #30)

27 Sep 2015 - ⛵️ 0.5.4

add afterAdd and beforeRemove

25 Sep 2015 – 🍭 0.5.3

fix $index when list is made from virtual elements

23 Sep 2015 - 👽 0.5.2

fix $index not working when template starts with a text node

22 Sep 2015 – 🐝 0.5.0

add $index() support (disable by passing noIndex: true )

16 Jul 2015 - 🌕 0.4.1

fix push.apply not working on NodeList in older Webkit versions

14 Jul 2015 – 🎂 0.4.0

uses documentFragment when possible

when possible use karma for testing

add .eslintrc and clean up source

License

MIT Licensed.