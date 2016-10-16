Knockout.js meets ECMAScript 5 properties. Read the introduction and basic usage guide.

Installation

To use in a bower:

bower install knockout-es5

Or, get a copy of the knockout-es5.min.js file

Then just add a <script> tag referencing at. Be sure to place the reference after your reference to Knockout itself:

< script src = 'knockout-x.y.z.js' > </ script > < script src = 'knockout-es5.min.js' > </ script >

If you are using this on the server in Node.js, just require the file as a module:

var ko = require ( './knockout-es5' );

Version without weakmap in build

knockout-es5-clean.js

knockout-es5-clean.min.js

This files don't have weakmap shim in code. You have to link weakmap shim or use es6 for it.

Recursive traversal of nested objects

ko.track(nestedObj, { deep : true });

With fields:

ko.track(nestedObj, { deep : true , fields : [ 'prop1' , 'prop2' ] });

Selecting of nested fields (e.g. 'prop.nested_prop' ) are not yet supported. If someone need this feature, please create an issue.

Usage fields prop without deep :

ko.track(obj, { fields : [ 'prop1' , 'prop2' ] });

How to build from source

First, install NPM if you don't already have it. It comes with Node.js.

Second, install Grunt globally, if you don't already have it:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Third, use NPM to download all the dependencies for this module:

cd wherever_you_cloned_this_repo npm install

Now you can build the package (linting and running tests along the way):

grunt

Or you can just run the linting tool and tests:

grunt test

Or you can make Grunt watch for changes to the sources/specs and auto-rebuild after each change:

grunt watch

The browser-ready output files will be dumped at the following locations: