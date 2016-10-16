openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ke

knockout-es5

by Steven Sanderson
0.4.5 (see all)

Knockout.js meets ECMAScript 5 properties

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

knockout-es5

Knockout.js meets ECMAScript 5 properties. Read the introduction and basic usage guide.

Installation

To use in a bower:

bower install knockout-es5

Or, get a copy of the knockout-es5.min.js file

Then just add a <script> tag referencing at. Be sure to place the reference after your reference to Knockout itself:

<script src='knockout-x.y.z.js'></script>
<script src='knockout-es5.min.js'></script>

If you are using this on the server in Node.js, just require the file as a module:

var ko = require('./knockout-es5');
// Now use ko - it has been enhanced with ES5 features

Version without weakmap in build

  • knockout-es5-clean.js
  • knockout-es5-clean.min.js

This files don't have weakmap shim in code. You have to link weakmap shim or use es6 for it.

Recursive traversal of nested objects

ko.track(nestedObj, { deep: true });

With fields:

ko.track(nestedObj, { deep: true, fields: ['prop1', 'prop2'] });

Selecting of nested fields (e.g. 'prop.nested_prop') are not yet supported. If someone need this feature, please create an issue.

Usage fields prop without deep:

ko.track(obj, { fields: ['prop1', 'prop2'] });

How to build from source

First, install NPM if you don't already have it. It comes with Node.js.

Second, install Grunt globally, if you don't already have it:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Third, use NPM to download all the dependencies for this module:

cd wherever_you_cloned_this_repo
npm install

Now you can build the package (linting and running tests along the way):

grunt

Or you can just run the linting tool and tests:

grunt test

Or you can make Grunt watch for changes to the sources/specs and auto-rebuild after each change:

grunt watch

The browser-ready output files will be dumped at the following locations:

  • dist/knockout-es5.js
  • dist/knockout-es5.min.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial