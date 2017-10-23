A drag and drop binding for Knockout.

Click here to see an example

Install

NPM

npm install knockout-dragdrop

Bower

bower install knockout-dragdrop

Usage

Dragging between two lists:

< h2 > Drag from here </ h2 > < ul data-bind = "foreach: source" > < li data-bind = "text: $data, dragZone: { name: 'lists' }" > </ li > </ ul > < h2 > Drop here </ h2 > < ul data-bind = "foreach: target, dropZone: { accepts: 'lists', drop: drop }" > < li data-bind = "text: $data" > </ li > </ ul >

var model = { source : ko.observableArray([ 'Declan' , 'Tessa' , 'Claire' , 'Violet' , 'Alice' , 'Mia' , 'Camille' , 'Aiden' ]), target : ko.observableArray(), drop : function ( data, model ) { model.source.remove(data); model.target.push(data); } }; ko.applyBindings(model);

Running the example locally

Run the following command:

npm install && bower install && serve

and open http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

License