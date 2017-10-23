openbase logo
knockout-dragdrop

by One-com
2.6.1 (see all)

A drag and drop binding for Knockout.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

knockout-dragdrop

Click here to see an example

Install

NPM

npm install knockout-dragdrop

Bower

bower install knockout-dragdrop

Usage

Dragging between two lists:

<h2>Drag from here</h2>
<ul data-bind="foreach: source">
    <li data-bind="text: $data, dragZone: { name: 'lists' }"></li>
</ul>

<h2>Drop here</h2>
<ul data-bind="foreach: target, dropZone: { accepts: 'lists', drop: drop }">
    <li data-bind="text: $data"></li>
</ul>

var model = {
    source: ko.observableArray([
        'Declan',
        'Tessa',
        'Claire',
        'Violet',
        'Alice',
        'Mia',
        'Camille',
        'Aiden'
    ]),
    target: ko.observableArray(),
    drop: function (data, model) {
        model.source.remove(data);
        model.target.push(data);
    }
};
ko.applyBindings(model);

Running the example locally

Run the following command:

npm install && bower install && serve

and open http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

License

Knockout.dragdrop is licensed under a standard 3-clause BSD license -- see the LICENSE-file for details.

