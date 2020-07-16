Decorators for use Knockout JS in TypeScript and ESNext environments
import { observable, computed, component } from "knockout-decorators";
@component("person-view", `
<div>Name: <span data-bind="text: fullName"></span></div>
<div>Age: <span data-bind="text: age"></span></div>
`)
class PersonView {
@observable firstName: string;
@observable lastName: string;
@observable age: string;
@computed get fullName() {
return this.firstName + " " + this.lastName;
}
constructor({ firstName, lastName, age }, element, templateNodes) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
this.age = age;
}
}
Property decorator that creates hidden
ko.observable with ES6 getter and setter for it
If initialized by Array then hidden
ko.observableArray will be created (see @observableArray)
@observable(options: { deep?: boolean, expose?: boolean });
@observable;
By default, shallow observable will be created
import { observable } from "knockout-decorators";
class Model {
@observable field = 123;
@observable collection = [];
};
let model = new Model();
ko.computed(() => { console.log(model.field); }); // [console] ➜ 123
model.field = 456; // [console] ➜ 456
If
{ deep: true } option is provided then all nested object properties
are recursively converted to
@observable
import { observable } from "knockout-decorators";
class ViewModel {
@observable({ deep: true })
deepObservable = { // like @observable
firstName: "Clive Staples", // like @observable
lastName: "Lewis", // like @observable
array: [], // like @observableArray
object: { // like @observable
foo: "bar", // like @observable
reference: null, // like @observable
},
}
}
const vm = new ViewModel();
vm.deepObservable.object.reference = {
firstName: "Clive Staples", // make @observable
lastName: "Lewis", // make @observable
};
vm.deepObservable.array.push({
firstName: "Clive Staples", // make @observable
lastName: "Lewis", // make @observable
});
If
{ expose: true } option is provided then hidden
ko.observable will be
exposed as non-enumerable property with same name prefixed by
_.
import { observable } from "knockout-decorators";
class Model {
@observable({ expose: true })
field = 123;
};
const model = new Model();
const hiddenObservable = model._field; // ko.observable
Accessor decorator that wraps ES6 getter to hidden
ko.computed or
ko.pureComputed
@computed(options: { pure: boolean });
@computed;
By default it creates hidden
ko.pureComputed
Setter is not wrapped to hidden
ko.pureComputed and stays unchanged
import { observable, computed } from "knockout-decorators";
class Person {
@observable firstName = "";
@observable lastName = "";
@computed
get fullName() {
return this.firstName + " " + this.lastName;
}
set fullName(value) {
[this.firstName, this.lastName] = value.trim().split(/\s+/g);
}
@computed({ pure: false })
get initials() {
return this.firstName.substr(0, 1) + "." + this.LastName.substr(0, 1)+ ".";
}
}
let person = new Person();
ko.pureComputed(() => person.fullName).subscribe(console.log.bind(console));
person.fullName = " John Smith " // [console] ➜ "John Smith"
Property decorator that creates hidden
ko.observableArray with ES6 getter and setter for it
@observableArray(options: { deep?: boolean, expose?: boolean });
@observableArray;
By default, shallow observableArray will be created
import { observableArray } from "knockout-decorators";
class Model {
@observableArray array = [1, 2, 3];
};
let model = new Model();
ko.computed(() => { console.log(model.field); }); // [console] ➜ [1, 2, 3]
model.field = [4, 5, 6]; // [console] ➜ [4, 5, 6]
Functions from
ko.observableArray (both Knockout-specific
remove,
removeAll,
destroy,
destroyAll,
replace
and redefined
Array.prototype functions
pop,
push,
reverse,
shift,
sort,
splice,
unshift)
are also presents in decorated property.
They works like if we invoke them on hidden
ko.observableArray.
And also decorated array has:
subscribe(callback: (value: any[]) => void) function from
ko.subscribable,
import { observableArray, ObservableArray } from "knockout-decorators";
class Model {
@observableArray array = [1, 2, 3] as ObservableArray<number>;
};
let model = new Model();
model.array.subscribe((changes) => { console.log(changes); }, null, "arrayChange");
model.array.push(4); // [console] ➜ [{ status: 'added', value: 4, index: 3 }]
model.array.remove(val => val % 2 === 0); // [console] ➜ [{ status: 'deleted', value: 2, index: 1 },
// { status: 'deleted', value: 4, index: 3 }]
mutate(callback: () => void) function that runs callback in which we can mutate array directly,
import { observableArray, ObservableArray } from "knockout-decorators";
class Model {
@observableArray array = [1, 2, 3] as ObservableArray<number>;
};
let model = new Model();
model.array.mutate(() => {
model.array[1] = 200; // this changes are observed
model.array[2] = 300; // when mutation callback stops execution
});
set(i: number, value: any): any function that sets a new value at specified index and returns the old value.
import { observableArray, ObservableArray } from "knockout-decorators";
class Model {
@observableArray array = [1, 2, 3] as ObservableArray<number>;
};
let model = new Model();
let oldValue = model.array.set(2, 300) // this change is observed
console.log(model.array); // [console] ➜ [1, 2, 300]
console.log(oldValue); // [console] ➜ 3
Apply extenders to decorated
@observable,
@observableArray or
@computed
@extend(extenders: Object);
@extend(extendersFactory: () => Object);
Extenders can be defined by plain object or by calling method, that returns extenders-object.
Note that
extendersFactory invoked with ViewModel instance as
this argument.
import { observable, computed, extend } from "knockout-decorators";
class ViewModel {
rateLimit: 50;
@extend({ notify: "always" })
@observable first = "";
@extend(ViewModel.prototype.getExtender)
@observable second = "";
@extend({ rateLimit: 500 })
@computed get both() {
return this.first + " " + this.second;
}
getExtender() {
return { rateLimit: this.rateLimit };
}
}
Caveats
@extend({ notify: "always" }) will not work with:
subscribe() function.
Instead we can use
unwrap(). But other extenders should work.
const vm = new ViewModel();
// this subscription will run only when `vm.first` actually changed
subscribe(() => vm.first, (val) => { console.log(val); });
// use `unwrap()` function to get RAW ko.observable()
unwrap(vm, "first").subscribe((val) => { console.log(val); });
Shorthand for registering Knockout component by decorating ViewModel class
@component(name: string, options?: Object);
@component(name: string, template: any, options?: Object);
@component(name: string, template: any, styles: any, options?: Object);
|Argument
|Default
|Description
|name
|Name of component
|template
"<!---->"
|Knockout template definition
|styles
|Ignored parameter (used for
require() styles by webpack etc.)
|options
{ synchronous: true }
|Another options that passed directly to
ko.components.register()
By default components registered with
synchronous flag.
It can be overwritten by passing
{ synchronous: false } as options.
If template is not specified then it will be replaced by HTML comment
<!---->
If ViewModel constructor accepts zero or one arguments,
then it will be registered as
viewModel: in config object.
import { component } from "knockout-decorators";
@component("my-component")
class Component {
constructor(params: any) {}
}
// ▼▼▼ results to ▼▼▼
ko.components.register("my-component", {
viewModel: Component,
template: "<!---->",
synchronous: true,
});
If ViewModel constructor accepts two or three arguments,
then
createViewModel: factory is created
and
{ element, templateNodes } are passed as arguments to ViewModel constructor.
import { component } from "knockout-decorators";
@component("my-component",
require("./my-component.html"),
require("./my-component.css"), {
synchronous: false,
additionalData: { foo: "bar" } // consider non-standard field
})
class Component {
constructor(
private params: any,
private element: Node,
private templateNodes: Node[]
) {}
}
// ▼▼▼ results to ▼▼▼
ko.components.register("my-component", {
viewModel: {
createViewModel(params, { element, templateNodes }) {
return new Component(params, element, templateNodes);
}
},
template: require("./my-component.html"),
synchronous: false,
additionalData: { foo: "bar" } // consider non-standard field
});
Bind class method to class instance. Clone of core-decorators.js
@autobind
import { observable, component, autobind } from "knockout-decorators";
@component("my-component", `
<ul data-bind="foreach: array">
<li data-bind="click: $component.remove">remove me</li>
</ul>
`)
class MyComponent {
@observable array = [1, 2, 3] as ObservableArray<number>;
@autobind
remove(item: number) {
this.array.remove(item);
}
}
Create subscribable function that invokes it's subscribers when it called.
All arguments that passed to
@event function are translated to it's subscribers.
Internally uses hidden
ko.subscribable.
Subscribers can be attached by calling
.subscribe() method of
EventType type or by
subscribe() utility.
import { event, EventType } from "knockout-decorators";
class Producer {
@event myEvent: EventType;
}
class Consumer {
constructor(producer: Producer) {
producer.myEvent.subscribe((arg1, arg2) => {
console.log("lambda:", arg1, arg2);
});
// `subscription` type is `ko.Subscription`
const subscription = producer.myEvent.subscribe(this.onEvent);
}
@autobind
onEvent(arg1, arg2) {
console.log("method:", arg1, arg2);
}
}
const producer = new Producer();
const consumer = new Consumer(producer);
// emit @event
producer.myEvent(123, "test");
// [console] ➜ lambda: 123 "test"
// [console] ➜ method: 123 "test"
Subscribe to
@observable (or
@computed) dependency with creation of hidden
ko.computed()
subscribe<T>(
dependency: () => T,
callback: (value: T) => void,
options?: { once?: boolean, event?: string }
): ko.Subscription;
Or subscribe to some
@event property
subscribe<T1, T2, ...>(
event: (arg1: T1, arg2: T2, ...) => void,
callback: (arg1: T1, arg2: T2, ...) => void,
options?: { once?: boolean }
): ko.Subscription;
|Argument
|Default
|Description
|dependencyOrEvent
|(1) Function for getting observable property (2) @event property
|callback
|Callback that handle dependency changes or @event notifications
|options
null
|Options object
|options.once
false
|If
true then subscription will be disposed after first invocation
|options.event
"change"
|Event name for passing to Knockout native
subscribe()
Subscribe to
@observable changes
import { observable, subscribe } from "knockout-decorators";
class ViewModel {
@observable field = 123;
constructor() {
subscribe(() => this.field, (value) => {
console.log(value); // TypeScript detects that `value` type is `number`
});
subscribe(() => this.field, (value) => {
console.log(value);
}, { once: true });
subscribe(() => this.field, (value) => {
console.log(value);
}, { event: "beforeChange" });
}
}
import { event, subscribe } from "knockout-decorators";
class ViewModel {
@event myEvent: (arg: string) => void;
constructor() {
subscribe(this.myEvent, (arg) => {
console.log(arg); // TypeScript detects that `arg` type is `string`
});
subscribe(this.myEvent, (arg) => {
console.log(arg);
}, { once: true });
// `subscription` type is `ko.Subscription`
const subscription = subscribe(this.myEvent, (arg) => {
console.log(arg);
});
// unsubscribe from @event
subscription.dispose();
// emit @event
this.myEvent("event argument")
}
}
Get hidden
ko.observable() for property decodated by
@observable
or hidden
ko.pureComputed() for property decodated by
@computed
unwrap(instance: Object, key: string | symbol): any;
unwrap<T>(instance: Object, key: string | symbol): ko.Observable<T>;
|Argument
|Default
|Description
|instance
|Decorated class instance
|key
|Name of
@observable property
Using
{ expose: true }:
import { observable, extend } from "knockout-decorators";
class MyViewModel {
@extend({ required: "MyField is required" })
@observable({ expose: true })
myField = "";
checkMyField() {
alert("MyField is valid: " + this._myField.isValid());
}
}
<div>
<input type="text" data-bind="value: myField"/>
<button data-bind="click: checkMyField">check</button>
<p data-bind="validationMessage: _myField"></p>
</div>
Using
unwrap():
import { observable, extend, unwrap } from "knockout-decorators";
class MyViewModel {
@extend({ required: "MyField is required" })
@observable myField = "";
checkMyField() {
alert("MyField is valid: " + unwrap(this, "myField").isValid());
}
// pass `unwrap` function to data-bindings
unwrap(key: string) {
return unwrap(this, key);
}
// from TypeScript 2.1 you can use keyof
// to restrict to keys of the given type
unwrap(key: keyof MyViewModel){
return unwrap(this, key);
}
}
<div>
<input type="text" data-bind="value: myField"/>
<button data-bind="click: checkMyField">check</button>
<p data-bind="validationMessage: unwrap('myField')"></p>
</div>
Mixin that injects to class shorthands for utility functions and provides automatic disposing of created subscriptions (see MDN or TypeScript 2.2 docs)
function Disposable(Base? /* optional */) {
return class extends Base {
subscribe(...): ko.Subscription;
dispose(): void;
unwrap(propName: string): ko.Observable;
}
}
Disposable.subscribe(...) Shorthand for
subscribe()
utility function that also store created subscription in hidden class property.
Disposable.dispose() Automatically dispose all subscriptions created by
Disposable.subscribe(...) method.
Disposable.unwrap() Shorthand for
unwrap()
utility function that returns hidden Knockout observable for decorated class property.
import { observable, computed, Disposable } from "knockout-decorators";
class Derived extends Disposable(Base) {
@observable text = "";
@computed({ pure: false })
get upperCase() {
return this.text.toUpperCase();
}
constructor() {
super();
// subscribe to computed changes
// and store created subscription in hidden class property
this.subscribe(() => this.upperCase, (value) => {
console.log(value);
});
}
dispose() {
// dispose all subscriptions that created by this.subscribe()
super.dispose();
// unwrap and dispose hidden Knockout computed
this.unwrap("upperCase").dispose();
}
}
// Base class is optional
class Component extends Disposable() { }
layout.html
<script src="/{path_to_vendor_scrpts}/knockout.js"></script>
<script src="/{path_to_vendor_scrpts}/knockout-decorators.js"></script>
script.ts
namespace MyTypescriptNamespace {
// import from TypeScript namespace (JavaScript global variable)
const { observable, computed } = KnockoutDecorators;
export class MyClass {
@observable field = "";
}
}