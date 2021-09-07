Knockout is a JavaScript MVVM (a modern variant of MVC) library that makes it easier to create rich, desktop-like user interfaces with JavaScript and HTML. It uses observers to make your UI automatically stay in sync with an underlying data model, along with a powerful and extensible set of declarative bindings to enable productive development.
Totally new to Knockout? The most fun place to start is the online interactive tutorials.
For more details, see
You can download released versions of Knockout from the project's website.
For Node.js developers, Knockout is also available from npm - just run
npm install knockout.
If you prefer to build the library yourself:
Clone the repo from GitHub
git clone https://github.com/knockout/knockout.git
cd knockout
Acquire build dependencies.
Make sure you have Node.js and Java installed on your workstation. These are only needed to build Knockout from sources. Knockout itself has no dependency on Node.js or Java once it is built (it works with any server technology or none). Now run:
npm install
Run the build tool
npm run grunt
Now you'll find the built files in
build/output/.
To run a single task, use
--
npm run grunt -- build:debug
If you have phantomjs installed, then the
grunt script will automatically run the specification suite and report its results.
Or, if you want to run the specs in a browser (e.g., for debugging), simply open
spec/runner.html in your browser.
MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php
I've used it once so I don''t have much experience with it. It mainly revolves around model data. It's going to be a bit difficult to learn It can quickly generate sophisticated and nested UIs as a function of your model data. For validations of your JS applications, it's going to be great. But only use this if you think the other framworks are heavy since the features compared to other functions are less.