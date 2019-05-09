openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kno

knockback

by Kevin Malakoff
1.2.3 (see all)

Knockback.js provides Knockout.js magic for Backbone.js Models and Collections.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

logo

Knockback.js provides Knockout.js magic for Backbone.js Models and Collections.

Why Knockback?

  • Make amazingly dynamic applications by applying a small number of simple principles
  • Leverage the wonderful work from both the Backbone and Knockout communities
  • Easily view and edit relationships between Models using an ORM of your choice:
  • Simplify program control flow by configuring your application from your HTML Views. It's like Angular.js but without memorizing all of the special purpose ng-{something} attributes. See the Inject Tutorial for live examples!

Examples

Simple

The HTML:
<label>First Name: </label><input data-bind="value: first_name, valueUpdate: 'keyup'" />
<label>Last Name: </label><input data-bind="value: last_name, valueUpdate: 'keyup'" />
And...engage:
model = new Backbone.Model({first_name: 'Bob', last_name: 'Smith'})
ko.applyBindings(kb.viewModel(model))

When you type in the input boxes, the values are properly transferred bi-directionally to the model and all other bound view models!

Advanced

The View Model:

Javascript

var ContactViewModel = kb.ViewModel.extend({
  constructor: function(model) {
    kb.ViewModel.prototype.constructor.call(this, model);

    this.full_name = ko.computed(function() {
      return this.first_name() + " " + this.last_name();
    }, this);
});

or Coffeescript

class ContactViewModel extends kb.ViewModel
  constructor: (model) ->
    super model

    @full_name = ko.computed => "#{@first_name()} #{@last_name()}"
The HTML:
<h1 data-bind="text: 'Hello ' + full_name()"></h1>
<label>First Name: </label><input data-bind="value: first_name, valueUpdate: 'keyup'" />
<label>Last Name: </label><input data-bind="value: last_name, valueUpdate: 'keyup'" />
And...engage:
model = new Backbone.Model({first_name: 'Bob', last_name: 'Smith'})
view_model = new ContactViewModel(model)
ko.applyBindings(view_model)

# ... do stuff then clean up
kb.release(view_model)

Now, the greeting updates as you type!

Getting Started

Download Latest (1.2.3):

Please see the release notes for upgrade pointers.

The full versions bundle advanced features.

The core versions remove advanced features that can be included separately: localization, formatting, triggering, defaults, and validation.

The stack versions provide Underscore.js + Backbone.js + Knockout.js + Knockback.js in a single file.

###Distributions

You can also find Knockback on your favorite distributions:

  • npm: npm install knockback
  • Bower: bower install knockback
  • NuGet - install right in Visual Studio

###Dependencies

  • Backbone.js - provides the Model layer
  • Knockout.js - provides the ViewModel layer foundations for Knockback
  • Underscore.js - provides an awesome JavaScript utility belt
  • LoDash - optionally replaces Underscore.js with a library optimized for consistent performance
  • Parse - optionally replaces Backbone.js and Underscore.js

###Compatible Components

  • BackboneORM - A polystore ORM for Node.js and the browser
  • Backbone-Relational.js - Get and set relations (one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one) for Backbone models
  • Backbone Associations - Create object hierarchies with Backbone models. Respond to hierarchy changes using regular Backbone events
  • BackboneModelRef.js - provides a reference to a Backbone.Model that can be bound to your view before the model is loaded from the server (along with relevant load state notifications).

Contributing

To build the library for Node.js and browsers:

$ gulp build

Please run tests before submitting a pull request:

$ gulp test --quick

and eventually all tests:

$ npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial