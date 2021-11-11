knifecycle

Manage your NodeJS processes's lifecycle automatically with an unobtrusive dependency injection implementation.

Most (maybe all) applications rely on two kinds of dependencies.

The code dependencies are fully covered by JavaScript modules in a testable manner (with mockery or System directly). There is no need for another dependency management system if those libraries are pure functions (involve no global states at all).

Unfortunately, applications often rely on global states where the JavaScript module system shows its limits. This is where knifecycle enters the game.

It is largely inspired by the Angular service system except it should not provide code but access to global states (time, filesystem, db). It also have an important additional feature to shutdown processes which is really useful for back-end servers and doesn't exists in Angular.

You may want to look at the architecture notes to better handle the reasonning behind knifecycle and its implementation.

At this point you may think that a DI system is useless. My advice is that it depends. But at least, you should not make a definitive choice and allow both approaches. See this StackOverflow answer for more context about this statement.

Features

services management: start services taking their dependencies in count and shut them down the same way for graceful exits (namely dependency injection with inverted control);

singleton: maintain singleton services across several running execution silos.

easy end to end testing: just replace your services per your own mocks and stubs while ensuring your application integrity between testing and production;

isolation: isolate processing in a clean manner, per concerns;

functional programming ready: encapsulate global states allowing the rest of your application to be purely functional;

no circular dependencies for services: while circular dependencies are not a problem within purely functional libraries (require allows it), it may be harmful for your services, knifecycle impeach that while providing an $injector service à la Angular to allow accessing existing services references if you really need to;

impeach that while providing an service à la Angular to allow accessing existing services references if you really need to; generate Mermaid graphs of the dependency tree;

build raw initialization modules to avoid embedding Knifecycle in your builds;

optionally autoload services dependencies with custom logic.

Usage

Using knifecycle is all about declaring the services our application needs and running your application over it.

Let's say we are building a CLI script. Here is how we would proceed with Knifecycle:

import fs from 'fs' ; import YError from 'YError' ; import Knifecycle, { initializer, constant, inject, name } from 'knifecycle' ; const $ = new Knifecycle(); $.register(constant( 'ENV' , process.env)); $.register(constant( 'ARGS' , process.argv)); async function initConfig ( { ENV = { CONFIG_PATH: '.' } } ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { fs.readFile(ENV.CONFIG_PATH, 'utf-8' , (err, data) => { if (err) { reject(err); return ; } try { resolve( JSON .parse(data)); } catch (err) { reject(err); } }); }); } $.register( initializer( { name : 'CONFIG' , inject : [ '?ENV' ], type : 'service' , singleton : true , }, initConfig, ), ); const initDB = initializer( { name : 'db' , inject : [ 'CONFIG' , 'DB_URI' , '?log' ], type : 'provider' , singleton : true , }, async ({ CONFIG, DB_URI, log }) => { const db = await MongoClient.connect(DB_URI, CONFIG.databaseOptions); let fatalErrorPromise = new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { db.once( 'error' , reject); }); log && log( 'info' , 'db service initialized!' ); return { service : db, dispose : db.close.bind(db, true ), fatalErrorPromise, }; }, ); $.register(constant( 'DB_URI' , 'posgresql://xxxx' )); $.register(initDB); $.register(constant( 'DB_URI2' , 'posgresql://yyyy' )); $.register( inject( [ 'CONFIG' , 'DB_URI2>DB_URI' , '?log' ], name( 'db2' , initDB), ), ); $.register(constant( 'now' , Date .now.bind( Date ))) .register(constant( 'log' , console .log.bind( console ))) .register(constant( 'exit' , process.exit.bind(process))); $.register( initializer( { name : '$autoload' , type : 'service' , inject : [ 'CONFIG' , 'ARGS' ], singleton : true , }, async ({ CONFIG, ARGS }) => async (serviceName) => { if ( 'command' !== serviceName) { throw new YError( 'E_UNMATCHED_DEPENDENCY' , serviceName); } try { const path = CONFIG.commands + '/' + ARGS[ 2 ]; return { path, initializer : require (path).default, }; } catch (err) { throw new Error ( `Cannot load ${serviceName} : ${ARGS[ 2 ]} !` ); } }, ), ); $.run([ 'command' , '$instance' , 'exit' , 'log' ]) .then( async ({ command, $instance, exit, log }) => { try { command(); log( 'It worked!' ); } catch (err) { log( 'It failed!' , err); } finally { await $instance.destroy().catch( ( err ) => { console .error( 'Could not exit gracefully:' , err); exit( 1 ); }); } }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .error( 'Could not launch the app:' , err); process.exit( 1 ); });

Running the following should make the magic happen:

cat "{ commands: './commands'}" > config.json DEBUG=knifecycle CONFIG_PATH=./config.json node -r @babel/register bin.js mycommand test // Prints: Could not launch the app: Error: Cannot load command : mycommand! // (...stack trace)

Or at least, we still have to create commands, let's create the mycommand one:

import { initializer } from './dist' ; export default initializer( { name : 'command' , type : 'service' , inject : [ 'ARGS' , 'log' ], }, async ({ ARGS, log }) => { return () => log( 'Command args:' , ARGS.slice( 2 )); }, );

So now, it works:

DEBUG=knifecycle CONFIG_PATH=./config.json node -r @babel/register bin.js mycommand test // Prints: Command args: [ 'mycommand' , 'test' ] // It worked!

This is a very simple example but you can find a complexer CLI usage with (metapak)[https://github.com/nfroidure/metapak/blob/master/bin/metapak.js] .

Auto detection

Knifecycle also provide some utility function to automatically assign the initializer property declarations, the following 3 ways to declare the getUser service are equivalent:

import noop from 'noop' ; import { autoInject, inject, initializer, autoService } from 'knifecycle' ; initializer({ name : 'getUser' , inject : [ 'db' , '?log' ], type : 'service' , }, getUser); service( 'getUser' , autoInject(getUser))); autoService(getUser); async function getUser ( { db, log = noop} ) {}

That said, if you need to build your code with webpack / babel you may have to convert auto-detections to raw declarations with the babel-plugin-knifecycle plugin. You can also do this only for the performance improvements it brings.

Also, keep in mind that the auto-detection is based on a simple regular expression so you should care to keep initializer signatures simple to avoid having a E_AUTO_INJECTION_FAILURE error. As a rule of thumb, avoid setting complex default values.

autoInject( async ({ log = () => {} }) => {}); function noop ( ) {} autoInject( async ({ log = noop }) => {});

Debugging

Simply use the DEBUG environment variable by setting it to 'knifecycle':

DEBUG=knifecycle npm t

The output is very verbose but lead to a deep understanding of mechanisms that take place under the hood.

Plans

The scope of this library won't change. However the plan is:

improve performances;

track bugs ;).

I'll also share most of my own initializers and their stubs/mocks in order to let you reuse it through your projects easily. Here are the current projects that use this DI lib:

common-services: contains the services I use the most in my apps,

memory-kv-store: a simple in memory key-value store,

whook: a framework to build REST web services.

postgresql-service: a simple wrapper around the pg module,

module, jwt-service: a simple wrapper around the jwt module to simplify its use,

module to simplify its use, ftp-service: a FTP client with clean defaults.

Notice that those modules remains usable without using Knifecycle at all which is maybe the best feature of this library ;).

API

Classes

Members

default ⇒ Promise.<function()> Instantiate the initializer builder service

Functions

Knifecycle

Kind: global class

new Knifecycle()

Create a new Knifecycle instance

Returns: Knifecycle - The Knifecycle instance

Example

import Knifecycle from 'knifecycle' const $ = new Knifecycle();

Register an initializer

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle

Returns: Knifecycle - The Knifecycle instance (for chaining)

Param Type Description initializer function An initializer

knifecycle.toMermaidGraph(options) ⇒ String

Outputs a Mermaid compatible dependency graph of the declared services. See Mermaid docs

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle

Returns: String - Returns a string containing the Mermaid dependency graph

Param Type Description options Object Options for generating the graph (destructured) options.shapes Array.<Object> Various shapes to apply options.styles Array.<Object> Various styles to apply options.classes Object A hash of various classes contents

Example

import Knifecycle, { inject, constant, service } from 'knifecycle' ; import appInitializer from './app' ; const $ = new Knifecycle(); $.register(constant( 'ENV' , process.env)); $.register(constant( 'OS' , require ( 'os' ))); $.register(service( 'app' , inject([ 'ENV' , 'OS' ], appInitializer))); $.toMermaidGraph(); graph TD app-->ENV app-->OS

knifecycle.run(dependenciesDeclarations) ⇒ Promise

Creates a new execution silo

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle

Returns: Promise - Service descriptor promise

Param Type Description dependenciesDeclarations Array.<String> Service name.

Example

import Knifecycle, { constant } from 'knifecycle' const $ = new Knifecycle(); $.register(constant( 'ENV' , process.env)); $.run([ 'ENV' ]) .then( ( { ENV } ) => { })

knifecycle.destroy() ⇒ Promise

Destroy the Knifecycle instance

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle

Returns: Promise - Full destruction promise

Example

import Knifecycle, { constant } from 'knifecycle' const $ = new Knifecycle(); $.register(constant( 'ENV' , process.env)); $.run([ 'ENV' ]) .then( ( { ENV } ) => { $.destroy() })

knifecycle._getServiceDescriptor(siloContext, serviceName, options, serviceProvider) ⇒ Promise

Initialize or return a service descriptor

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle

Returns: Promise - Service descriptor promise.

Param Type Description siloContext Object Current execution silo context serviceName String Service name. options Object Options for service retrieval options.injectorContext Boolean Flag indicating the injection were initiated by the $injector options.autoloading Boolean Flag to indicating $autoload dependencies on the fly loading serviceProvider String Service provider.

knifecycle._initializeServiceDescriptor(siloContext, serviceName, options) ⇒ Promise

Initialize a service descriptor

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle

Returns: Promise - Service dependencies hash promise.

Param Type Description siloContext Object Current execution silo context serviceName String Service name. options Object Options for service retrieval options.injectorContext Boolean Flag indicating the injection were initiated by the $injector options.autoloading Boolean Flag to indicating $autoload dependendencies on the fly loading.

knifecycle._initializeDependencies(siloContext, serviceName, servicesDeclarations, options) ⇒ Promise

Initialize a service dependencies

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle

Returns: Promise - Service dependencies hash promise.

Param Type Description siloContext Object Current execution silo siloContext serviceName String Service name. servicesDeclarations String Dependencies declarations. options Object Options for service retrieval options.injectorContext Boolean Flag indicating the injection were initiated by the $injector options.autoloading Boolean Flag to indicating $autoload dependendencies on the fly loading.

default ⇒ Promise.<function()>

Instantiate the initializer builder service

Kind: global variable

Returns: Promise.<function()> - A promise of the buildInitializer function

Param Type Description services Object The services to inject services.$autoload Object The dependencies autoloader

Example

import initInitializerBuilder from 'knifecycle/dist/build' ; const buildInitializer = await initInitializerBuilder({ $autoload : async () => {}, });

reuseSpecialProps(from, to, [amend]) ⇒ function

Apply special props to the given initializer from another one and optionally amend with new special props

Kind: global function

Returns: function - The newly built initializer

Param Type Default Description from function The initializer in which to pick the props to function The initializer from which to build the new one [amend] Object {} Some properties to override

constant(name, value) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer for a constant value

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new constant initializer

Param Type Description name String The constant's name. value any The constant's value

Example

import Knifecycle, { constant, service } from 'knifecycle' ; const { printAnswer } = new Knifecycle() .register(constant( 'THE_NUMBER' , value)) .register(constant( 'log' , console .log.bind( console ))) .register(service( async ({ THE_NUMBER, log }) => () => log(THE_NUMBER), 'printAnswer' , [ 'THE_NUMBER' , 'log' ], )) .run([ 'printAnswer' ]); printAnswer();

service(serviceBuilder, [name], [dependencies], [singleton], [extra]) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description serviceBuilder function An async function to build the service [name] String The service's name [dependencies] Array.<String> The service's injected dependencies [singleton] Boolean Whether the service is a singleton or not [extra] any Eventual extra informations

Example

import Knifecycle, { constant, service } from 'knifecycle' ; const { printAnswer } = new Knifecycle() .register(constant( 'THE_NUMBER' , value)) .register(constant( 'log' , console .log.bind( console ))) .register(service( async ({ THE_NUMBER, log }) => () => log(THE_NUMBER), 'printAnswer' , [ 'THE_NUMBER' , 'log' ], true )) .run([ 'printAnswer' ]); printAnswer();

autoService(serviceBuilder) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description serviceBuilder function An async function to build the service

provider(providerBuilder, [name], [dependencies], [singleton], [extra]) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer for a provider builder

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new provider initializer

Param Type Description providerBuilder function An async function to build the service provider [name] String The service's name [dependencies] Array.<String> The service's dependencies [singleton] Boolean Whether the service is a singleton or not [extra] any Eventual extra informations

Example

import Knifecycle, { provider } from 'knifecycle' import fs from 'fs' ; const $ = new Knifecycle(); $.register(provider(configProvider, 'config' )); async function configProvider ( ) { return new Promise ((resolve, reject) { fs.readFile( 'config.js' , function ( err, data ) { let config; if (err) { reject(err); return ; } try { config = JSON .parse(data.toString); } catch (err) { reject(err); return ; } resolve({ service : config, }); }); }); }

autoProvider(providerBuilder) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a provider builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new provider initializer

Param Type Description providerBuilder function An async function to build the service provider

wrapInitializer(wrapper, baseInitializer) ⇒ function

Allows to wrap an initializer to add extra initialization steps

Kind: global function

Returns: function - The new initializer

Param Type Description wrapper function A function taking dependencies and the base service in arguments baseInitializer function The initializer to decorate

inject(dependencies, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description dependencies Array.<String> List of dependencies declarations to declare which services the initializer needs to provide its own service initializer function The initializer to tweak

Example

import Knifecycle, { inject } from 'knifecycle' import myServiceInitializer from './service' ; new Knifecycle() .register( service( inject([ 'ENV' ], myServiceInitializer) 'myService' , ) ) );

useInject(from, to) ⇒ function

Apply injected dependencies from the given initializer to another one

Kind: global function

Returns: function - The newly built initialization function

Param Type Description from function The initialization function in which to pick the dependencies to function The destination initialization function

mergeInject(from, to) ⇒ function

Merge injected dependencies of the given initializer with another one

Kind: global function

Returns: function - The newly built initialization function

Param Type Description from function The initialization function in which to pick the dependencies to function The destination initialization function

autoInject(initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it according to the given function signature.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description initializer function The original initializer

Example

import Knifecycle, { autoInject, name } from 'knifecycle' new Knifecycle() .register( name( 'application' , autoInject( async ({ NODE_ENV, mysql : db }) => async () => db.query( 'SELECT applicationId FROM applications WHERE environment=?' , [NODE_ENV]) ) ) ) ) );

alsoInject(dependencies, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with some more dependencies declarations appended to it.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description dependencies Array.<String> List of dependencies declarations to append initializer function The initializer to tweak

Example

import Knifecycle, { alsoInject } from 'knifecycle' import myServiceInitializer from './service' ; new Knifecycle() .register(service( alsoInject([ 'ENV' ], myServiceInitializer), 'myService' , ));

extra(extraInformations, initializer, [merge]) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with some extra informations appended to it. It is just a way for user to store some additional informations but has no interaction with the Knifecycle internals.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Default Description extraInformations Object An object containing those extra informations. initializer function The initializer to tweak [merge] Boolean false Whether the extra object should be merged with the existing one or not

Example

import Knifecycle, { extra } from 'knifecycle' import myServiceInitializer from './service' ; new Knifecycle() .register(service( extra({ httpHandler : true }, myServiceInitializer), 'myService' , ));

singleton(initializer, [isSingleton]) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer singleton option.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Default Description initializer function The initializer to tweak [isSingleton] boolean true Define the initializer singleton option (one instance for several runs if true)

Example

import Knifecycle, { inject, singleton } from 'knifecycle' ; import myServiceInitializer from './service' ; new Knifecycle() .register(service( inject([ 'ENV' ], singleton(myServiceInitializer) ), 'myService' , ));

name(name, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer name.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer with that name set

Param Type Description name String The name of the service the initializer resolves to. initializer function The initializer to tweak

Example

import Knifecycle, { name } from 'knifecycle' ; import myServiceInitializer from './service' ; new Knifecycle() .register(name( 'myService' , myServiceInitializer));

autoName(initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer name from its function name.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer with that name set

Param Type Description initializer function The initializer to name

Example

import Knifecycle, { autoName } from 'knifecycle' ; new Knifecycle() .register(autoName( async function myService ( ) {}));

type(type, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer type.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description type String The type to set to the initializer. initializer function The initializer to tweak

Example

import Knifecycle, { name, type } from 'knifecycle' ; import myServiceInitializer from './service' ; new Knifecycle() .register( type( 'service' , name( 'myService' , myServiceInitializer ) ) );

initializer(properties, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer properties.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description properties Object Properties to set to the service. initializer function The initializer to tweak

Example

import Knifecycle, { initializer } from 'knifecycle' ; import myServiceInitializer from './service' ; new Knifecycle() .register(initializer({ name : 'myService' , type : 'service' , inject : [ 'ENV' ], singleton : true , }, myServiceInitializer));

handler(handlerFunction, [name], [dependencies], [options]) ⇒ function

Shortcut to create an initializer with a simple handler

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Default Description handlerFunction function The handler function [name] String The name of the handler. Default to the DI prop if exists [dependencies] Array.<String> [] The dependencies to inject in it [options] Object Options attached to the built initializer

Example

import Knifecycle, { handler } from 'knifecycle' ; new Knifecycle() .register(handler(getUser, 'getUser' , [ 'db' , '?log' ])); const QUERY = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id=$1` async function getUser ( { db }, userId ) { const [row] = await db.query(QUERY, userId); return row; }

autoHandler(handlerFunction) ⇒ function

Allows to create an initializer with a simple handler automagically

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

Param Type Description handlerFunction function The handler function

Example

import Knifecycle, { autoHandler } from 'knifecycle' ; new Knifecycle() .register(autoHandler(getUser)); const QUERY = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id=$1` async function getUser ( { db }, userId ) { const [row] = await db.query(QUERY, userId); return row; }

parseDependencyDeclaration(dependencyDeclaration) ⇒ Object

Explode a dependency declaration an returns its parts.

Kind: global function

Returns: Object - The various parts of it

Param Type Description dependencyDeclaration String A dependency declaration string

Example

parseDependencyDeclaration( 'pgsql>db' ); { serviceName : 'pgsql' , mappedName : 'db' , optional : false , }

stringifyDependencyDeclaration(dependencyDeclarationParts) ⇒ String

Stringify a dependency declaration from its parts.

Kind: global function

Returns: String - The various parts of it

Param Type Description dependencyDeclarationParts Object A dependency declaration string

Example

stringifyDependencyDeclaration({ serviceName : 'pgsql' , mappedName : 'db' , optional : false , }); 'pgsql>db'

unwrapInitializerProperties(initializer) ⇒ function

Utility function to check and reveal initializer properties.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - Returns revealed initializer (with TypeScript types for properties)

Param Type Description initializer function The initializer to tweak

MIT