kni

knifecycle

by Nicolas Froidure
12.0.2

Manage your NodeJS processes's lifecycle automatically with an unobtrusive dependency injection implementation.

Readme

knifecycle

Manage your NodeJS processes's lifecycle automatically with an unobtrusive dependency injection implementation.

Most (maybe all) applications rely on two kinds of dependencies.

The code dependencies are fully covered by JavaScript modules in a testable manner (with mockery or System directly). There is no need for another dependency management system if those libraries are pure functions (involve no global states at all).

Unfortunately, applications often rely on global states where the JavaScript module system shows its limits. This is where knifecycle enters the game.

It is largely inspired by the Angular service system except it should not provide code but access to global states (time, filesystem, db). It also have an important additional feature to shutdown processes which is really useful for back-end servers and doesn't exists in Angular.

You may want to look at the architecture notes to better handle the reasonning behind knifecycle and its implementation.

At this point you may think that a DI system is useless. My advice is that it depends. But at least, you should not make a definitive choice and allow both approaches. See this StackOverflow answer for more context about this statement.

Features

  • services management: start services taking their dependencies in count and shut them down the same way for graceful exits (namely dependency injection with inverted control);
  • singleton: maintain singleton services across several running execution silos.
  • easy end to end testing: just replace your services per your own mocks and stubs while ensuring your application integrity between testing and production;
  • isolation: isolate processing in a clean manner, per concerns;
  • functional programming ready: encapsulate global states allowing the rest of your application to be purely functional;
  • no circular dependencies for services: while circular dependencies are not a problem within purely functional libraries (require allows it), it may be harmful for your services, knifecycle impeach that while providing an $injector service à la Angular to allow accessing existing services references if you really need to;
  • generate Mermaid graphs of the dependency tree;
  • build raw initialization modules to avoid embedding Knifecycle in your builds;
  • optionally autoload services dependencies with custom logic.

Usage

Using knifecycle is all about declaring the services our application needs and running your application over it.

Let's say we are building a CLI script. Here is how we would proceed with Knifecycle:

// bin.js
import fs from 'fs';
import YError from 'YError';
import Knifecycle, { initializer, constant, inject, name } from 'knifecycle';

// First of all we create a new Knifecycle instance
const $ = new Knifecycle();

// Some of our code with rely on the process environment
// let's inject it as a constant instead of directly
// pickking env vars in `process.env` to make our code
// easily testable
$.register(constant('ENV', process.env));

// Let's do so for CLI args with another constant
// in real world apps we would have created a service
// that would parse args in a complexer way
$.register(constant('ARGS', process.argv));

// We want our CLI tool to rely on some configuration
// Let's build an injectable service initializer that
// reads environment variables via an injected but
// optional `ENV` object
async function initConfig({ ENV = { CONFIG_PATH: '.' } }) {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    fs.readFile(ENV.CONFIG_PATH, 'utf-8', (err, data) => {
      if (err) {
        reject(err);
        return;
      }
      try {
        resolve(JSON.parse(data));
      } catch (err) {
        reject(err);
      }
    });
  });
}

// We are using the `initializer` decorator to
// declare our service initializer specificities
// and register it with our Knifecycle instance
$.register(
  initializer(
    {
      // we have to give our final service a name
      // for further use in other services injections
      name: 'CONFIG',
      // we will need an `ENV` variable in the initializer
      // so adding it in the injected dependencies. The `?`
      // sign tells Knifecycle that the ENV dependency
      // is optional
      inject: ['?ENV'],
      // our initializer is simple so we use the `service`
      // type for the initializer which just indicate that
      // the initializer will return a promise of the actual
      // service
      type: 'service',
      // We don't want to read the config file everytime we
      // inject it so declaring it as a singleton
      singleton: true,
    },
    initConfig,
  ),
);

// Our CLI also uses a database so let's write an
// initializer for it:
const initDB = initializer(
  {
    name: 'db',
    // Here we are injecting the previous `CONFIG` service
    // as required so that our DB cannot be connected without
    // having a proper config.
    inject: ['CONFIG', 'DB_URI', '?log'],
    // The initializer type is slightly different. Indeed,
    // we need to manage the database connection errors
    // and wait for it to flush before shutting down the
    // process.
    // A service provider returns a promise of a provider
    // descriptor exposing:
    // - a mandatory `service` property containing the
    // actual service;
    // - an optional `dispose` function allowing to
    // gracefully close the service;
    // - an optional `fatalErrorPromise` property to
    // handle the service unrecoverable failure.
    type: 'provider',
    singleton: true,
  },
  async ({ CONFIG, DB_URI, log }) => {
    const db = await MongoClient.connect(DB_URI, CONFIG.databaseOptions);
    let fatalErrorPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
      db.once('error', reject);
    });

    // Logging only if the `log` service is defined
    log && log('info', 'db service initialized!');

    return {
      service: db,
      dispose: db.close.bind(db, true),
      fatalErrorPromise,
    };
  },
);

// Here we are registering our initializer apart to
// be able to reuse it, we also declare the required
// DB_URI constant it needs
$.register(constant('DB_URI', 'posgresql://xxxx'));
$.register(initDB);

// Say we need to use two different DB server
// We can reuse our initializer by tweaking
// some of its properties
$.register(constant('DB_URI2', 'posgresql://yyyy'));
$.register(
  // First we remap the injected dependencies. It will
  // take the `DB_URI2` constant and inject it as
  // `DB_URI`
  inject(
    ['CONFIG', 'DB_URI2>DB_URI', '?log'],
    // Then we override its name to make it
    // available as a different service
    name('db2', initDB),
  ),
);

// A lot of NodeJS functions have some side effects
// declaring them as constants allows you to easily
// mock/monitor/patch it. The `common-services` NPM
// module contains a few useful ones
$.register(constant('now', Date.now.bind(Date)))
  .register(constant('log', console.log.bind(console)))
  .register(constant('exit', process.exit.bind(process)));

// Finally, let's declare an `$autoload` service
// to allow us to load only the initializers needed
// to run the given commands
$.register(
  initializer(
    {
      name: '$autoload',
      type: 'service',
      inject: ['CONFIG', 'ARGS'],
      // Note that the auto loader must be a singleton
      singleton: true,
    },
    async ({ CONFIG, ARGS }) => async (serviceName) => {
      if ('command' !== serviceName) {
        // Allows to signal that the dependency is not found
        // so that optional dependencies doesn't impeach the
        // injector to resolve the dependency tree
        throw new YError('E_UNMATCHED_DEPENDENCY', serviceName);
      }
      try {
        const path = CONFIG.commands + '/' + ARGS[2];
        return {
          path,
          initializer: require(path).default,
        };
      } catch (err) {
        throw new Error(`Cannot load ${serviceName}: ${ARGS[2]}!`);
      }
    },
  ),
);

// At this point, nothing is running. To instanciate the
// services, we have to create an execution silo using
// them. Note that we required the `$instance` service
// implicitly created by `knifecycle`
$.run(['command', '$instance', 'exit', 'log'])
  // Here, command contains the initializer eventually
  // found by automatically loading a NodeJS module
  // in the above `$autoload` service. The db connection
  // will only be instanciated if that command needs it
  .then(async ({ command, $instance, exit, log }) => {
    try {
      command();

      log('It worked!');
    } catch (err) {
      log('It failed!', err);
    } finally {
      // Here we ensure every db connections are closed
      // properly. We could have use `$.destroy()` the same
      // way but this is to illustrate that the Knifecycle
      // instance can be injected in services contexts
      // (rarely done but good to know it exists)
      await $instance.destroy().catch((err) => {
        console.error('Could not exit gracefully:', err);
        exit(1);
      });
    }
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    console.error('Could not launch the app:', err);
    process.exit(1);
  });

Running the following should make the magic happen:

cat "{ commands: './commands'}" > config.json
DEBUG=knifecycle CONFIG_PATH=./config.json node -r @babel/register bin.js mycommand test
// Prints: Could not launch the app: Error: Cannot load command: mycommand!
// (...stack trace)

Or at least, we still have to create commands, let's create the mycommand one:

// commands/mycommand.js
import { initializer } from './dist';

// A simple command that prints the given args
export default initializer(
  {
    name: 'command',
    type: 'service',
    // Here we could have injected whatever we declared
    // in the previous file: db, now, exit...
    inject: ['ARGS', 'log'],
  },
  async ({ ARGS, log }) => {
    return () => log('Command args:', ARGS.slice(2));
  },
);

So now, it works:

DEBUG=knifecycle CONFIG_PATH=./config.json node -r @babel/register bin.js mycommand test
// Prints: Command args: [ 'mycommand', 'test' ]
// It worked!

This is a very simple example but you can find a complexer CLI usage with (metapak)[https://github.com/nfroidure/metapak/blob/master/bin/metapak.js].

Auto detection

Knifecycle also provide some utility function to automatically assign the initializer property declarations, the following 3 ways to declare the getUser service are equivalent:

import noop from 'noop';
import { autoInject, inject, initializer, autoService } from 'knifecycle';

initializer({
  name: 'getUser',
  inject: ['db', '?log'],
  type: 'service',
}, getUser);

service('getUser', autoInject(getUser)));

autoService(getUser);

async function getUser({ db, log = noop}) {}

That said, if you need to build your code with webpack/babel you may have to convert auto-detections to raw declarations with the babel-plugin-knifecycle plugin. You can also do this only for the performance improvements it brings.

Also, keep in mind that the auto-detection is based on a simple regular expression so you should care to keep initializer signatures simple to avoid having a E_AUTO_INJECTION_FAILURE error. As a rule of thumb, avoid setting complex default values.

// Won't work
autoInject(async ({ log = () => {} }) => {});

// Will work
function noop() {}
autoInject(async ({ log = noop }) => {});

Debugging

Simply use the DEBUG environment variable by setting it to 'knifecycle':

DEBUG=knifecycle npm t

The output is very verbose but lead to a deep understanding of mechanisms that take place under the hood.

Plans

The scope of this library won't change. However the plan is:

  • improve performances;
  • track bugs ;).

I'll also share most of my own initializers and their stubs/mocks in order to let you reuse it through your projects easily. Here are the current projects that use this DI lib:

Notice that those modules remains usable without using Knifecycle at all which is maybe the best feature of this library ;).

API

Classes

Knifecycle

Members

defaultPromise.<function()>

Instantiate the initializer builder service

Functions

reuseSpecialProps(from, to, [amend])function

Apply special props to the given initializer from another one and optionally amend with new special props

constant(name, value)function

Decorator that creates an initializer for a constant value

service(serviceBuilder, [name], [dependencies], [singleton], [extra])function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder

autoService(serviceBuilder)function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies

provider(providerBuilder, [name], [dependencies], [singleton], [extra])function

Decorator that creates an initializer for a provider builder

autoProvider(providerBuilder)function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a provider builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies

wrapInitializer(wrapper, baseInitializer)function

Allows to wrap an initializer to add extra initialization steps

inject(dependencies, initializer)function

Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it.

useInject(from, to)function

Apply injected dependencies from the given initializer to another one

mergeInject(from, to)function

Merge injected dependencies of the given initializer with another one

autoInject(initializer)function

Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it according to the given function signature.

alsoInject(dependencies, initializer)function

Decorator creating a new initializer with some more dependencies declarations appended to it.

extra(extraInformations, initializer, [merge])function

Decorator creating a new initializer with some extra informations appended to it. It is just a way for user to store some additional informations but has no interaction with the Knifecycle internals.

singleton(initializer, [isSingleton])function

Decorator to set an initializer singleton option.

name(name, initializer)function

Decorator to set an initializer name.

autoName(initializer)function

Decorator to set an initializer name from its function name.

type(type, initializer)function

Decorator to set an initializer type.

initializer(properties, initializer)function

Decorator to set an initializer properties.

handler(handlerFunction, [name], [dependencies], [options])function

Shortcut to create an initializer with a simple handler

autoHandler(handlerFunction)function

Allows to create an initializer with a simple handler automagically

parseDependencyDeclaration(dependencyDeclaration)Object

Explode a dependency declaration an returns its parts.

stringifyDependencyDeclaration(dependencyDeclarationParts)String

Stringify a dependency declaration from its parts.

unwrapInitializerProperties(initializer)function

Utility function to check and reveal initializer properties.

Knifecycle

Kind: global class

new Knifecycle()

Create a new Knifecycle instance

Returns: Knifecycle - The Knifecycle instance
Example 

import Knifecycle from 'knifecycle'

const $ = new Knifecycle();

knifecycle.register(initializer) ⇒ Knifecycle

Register an initializer

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle
Returns: Knifecycle - The Knifecycle instance (for chaining)

ParamTypeDescription
initializerfunctionAn initializer

knifecycle.toMermaidGraph(options) ⇒ String

Outputs a Mermaid compatible dependency graph of the declared services. See Mermaid docs

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle
Returns: String - Returns a string containing the Mermaid dependency graph

ParamTypeDescription
optionsObjectOptions for generating the graph (destructured)
options.shapesArray.<Object>Various shapes to apply
options.stylesArray.<Object>Various styles to apply
options.classesObjectA hash of various classes contents

Example 

import Knifecycle, { inject, constant, service } from 'knifecycle';
import appInitializer from './app';

const $ = new Knifecycle();

$.register(constant('ENV', process.env));
$.register(constant('OS', require('os')));
$.register(service('app', inject(['ENV', 'OS'], appInitializer)));
$.toMermaidGraph();

// returns
graph TD
  app-->ENV
  app-->OS

knifecycle.run(dependenciesDeclarations) ⇒ Promise

Creates a new execution silo

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle
Returns: Promise - Service descriptor promise

ParamTypeDescription
dependenciesDeclarationsArray.<String>Service name.

Example 

import Knifecycle, { constant } from 'knifecycle'

const $ = new Knifecycle();

$.register(constant('ENV', process.env));
$.run(['ENV'])
.then(({ ENV }) => {
 // Here goes your code
})

knifecycle.destroy() ⇒ Promise

Destroy the Knifecycle instance

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle
Returns: Promise - Full destruction promise
Example 

import Knifecycle, { constant } from 'knifecycle'

const $ = new Knifecycle();

$.register(constant('ENV', process.env));
$.run(['ENV'])
.then(({ ENV }) => {
   // Here goes your code

   // Finally destroy the instance
   $.destroy()
})

knifecycle._getServiceDescriptor(siloContext, serviceName, options, serviceProvider) ⇒ Promise

Initialize or return a service descriptor

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle
Returns: Promise - Service descriptor promise.

ParamTypeDescription
siloContextObjectCurrent execution silo context
serviceNameStringService name.
optionsObjectOptions for service retrieval
options.injectorContextBooleanFlag indicating the injection were initiated by the $injector
options.autoloadingBooleanFlag to indicating $autoload dependencies on the fly loading
serviceProviderStringService provider.

knifecycle._initializeServiceDescriptor(siloContext, serviceName, options) ⇒ Promise

Initialize a service descriptor

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle
Returns: Promise - Service dependencies hash promise.

ParamTypeDescription
siloContextObjectCurrent execution silo context
serviceNameStringService name.
optionsObjectOptions for service retrieval
options.injectorContextBooleanFlag indicating the injection were initiated by the $injector
options.autoloadingBooleanFlag to indicating $autoload dependendencies on the fly loading.

knifecycle._initializeDependencies(siloContext, serviceName, servicesDeclarations, options) ⇒ Promise

Initialize a service dependencies

Kind: instance method of Knifecycle
Returns: Promise - Service dependencies hash promise.

ParamTypeDescription
siloContextObjectCurrent execution silo siloContext
serviceNameStringService name.
servicesDeclarationsStringDependencies declarations.
optionsObjectOptions for service retrieval
options.injectorContextBooleanFlag indicating the injection were initiated by the $injector
options.autoloadingBooleanFlag to indicating $autoload dependendencies on the fly loading.

default ⇒ Promise.<function()>

Instantiate the initializer builder service

Kind: global variable
Returns: Promise.<function()> - A promise of the buildInitializer function

ParamTypeDescription
servicesObjectThe services to inject
services.$autoloadObjectThe dependencies autoloader

Example 

import initInitializerBuilder from 'knifecycle/dist/build';

const buildInitializer = await initInitializerBuilder({
  $autoload: async () => {},
});

reuseSpecialProps(from, to, [amend]) ⇒ function

Apply special props to the given initializer from another one and optionally amend with new special props

Kind: global function
Returns: function - The newly built initializer

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
fromfunctionThe initializer in which to pick the props
tofunctionThe initializer from which to build the new one
[amend]Object{}Some properties to override

constant(name, value) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer for a constant value

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new constant initializer

ParamTypeDescription
nameStringThe constant's name.
valueanyThe constant's value

Example 

import Knifecycle, { constant, service } from 'knifecycle';

const { printAnswer } = new Knifecycle()
  .register(constant('THE_NUMBER', value))
  .register(constant('log', console.log.bind(console)))
  .register(service(
    async ({ THE_NUMBER, log }) => () => log(THE_NUMBER),
    'printAnswer',
    ['THE_NUMBER', 'log'],
  ))
  .run(['printAnswer']);

printAnswer(); // 42

service(serviceBuilder, [name], [dependencies], [singleton], [extra]) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
serviceBuilderfunctionAn async function to build the service
[name]StringThe service's name
[dependencies]Array.<String>The service's injected dependencies
[singleton]BooleanWhether the service is a singleton or not
[extra]anyEventual extra informations

Example 

import Knifecycle, { constant, service } from 'knifecycle';

const { printAnswer } = new Knifecycle()
  .register(constant('THE_NUMBER', value))
  .register(constant('log', console.log.bind(console)))
  .register(service(
    async ({ THE_NUMBER, log }) => () => log(THE_NUMBER),
    'printAnswer',
    ['THE_NUMBER', 'log'],
    true
  ))
  .run(['printAnswer']);

printAnswer(); // 42

autoService(serviceBuilder) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
serviceBuilderfunctionAn async function to build the service

provider(providerBuilder, [name], [dependencies], [singleton], [extra]) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer for a provider builder

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new provider initializer

ParamTypeDescription
providerBuilderfunctionAn async function to build the service provider
[name]StringThe service's name
[dependencies]Array.<String>The service's dependencies
[singleton]BooleanWhether the service is a singleton or not
[extra]anyEventual extra informations

Example 

import Knifecycle, { provider } from 'knifecycle'
import fs from 'fs';

const $ = new Knifecycle();

$.register(provider(configProvider, 'config'));

async function configProvider() {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) {
    fs.readFile('config.js', function(err, data) {
      let config;

      if(err) {
        reject(err);
        return;
      }

      try {
        config = JSON.parse(data.toString);
      } catch (err) {
        reject(err);
        return;
      }

      resolve({
        service: config,
      });
    });
  });
}

autoProvider(providerBuilder) ⇒ function

Decorator that creates an initializer from a provider builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new provider initializer

ParamTypeDescription
providerBuilderfunctionAn async function to build the service provider

wrapInitializer(wrapper, baseInitializer) ⇒ function

Allows to wrap an initializer to add extra initialization steps

Kind: global function
Returns: function - The new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
wrapperfunctionA function taking dependencies and the base service in arguments
baseInitializerfunctionThe initializer to decorate

inject(dependencies, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
dependenciesArray.<String>List of dependencies declarations to declare which services the initializer needs to provide its own service
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak

Example 

import Knifecycle, { inject } from 'knifecycle'
import myServiceInitializer from './service';

new Knifecycle()
 .register(
   service(
     inject(['ENV'], myServiceInitializer)
     'myService',
   )
  )
);

useInject(from, to) ⇒ function

Apply injected dependencies from the given initializer to another one

Kind: global function
Returns: function - The newly built initialization function

ParamTypeDescription
fromfunctionThe initialization function in which to pick the dependencies
tofunctionThe destination initialization function

mergeInject(from, to) ⇒ function

Merge injected dependencies of the given initializer with another one

Kind: global function
Returns: function - The newly built initialization function

ParamTypeDescription
fromfunctionThe initialization function in which to pick the dependencies
tofunctionThe destination initialization function

autoInject(initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it according to the given function signature.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
initializerfunctionThe original initializer

Example 

import Knifecycle, { autoInject, name } from 'knifecycle'

new Knifecycle()
  .register(
    name(
      'application',
      autoInject(
        async ({ NODE_ENV, mysql: db }) =>
          async () => db.query('SELECT applicationId FROM applications WHERE environment=?', [NODE_ENV])
        )
      )
    )
  )
);

alsoInject(dependencies, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with some more dependencies declarations appended to it.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
dependenciesArray.<String>List of dependencies declarations to append
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak

Example 

import Knifecycle, { alsoInject } from 'knifecycle'
import myServiceInitializer from './service';

new Knifecycle()
.register(service(
  alsoInject(['ENV'], myServiceInitializer),
  'myService',
));

extra(extraInformations, initializer, [merge]) ⇒ function

Decorator creating a new initializer with some extra informations appended to it. It is just a way for user to store some additional informations but has no interaction with the Knifecycle internals.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
extraInformationsObjectAn object containing those extra informations.
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak
[merge]BooleanfalseWhether the extra object should be merged with the existing one or not

Example 

import Knifecycle, { extra } from 'knifecycle'
import myServiceInitializer from './service';

new Knifecycle()
.register(service(
  extra({ httpHandler: true }, myServiceInitializer),
  'myService',
));

singleton(initializer, [isSingleton]) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer singleton option.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak
[isSingleton]booleantrueDefine the initializer singleton option (one instance for several runs if true)

Example 

import Knifecycle, { inject, singleton } from 'knifecycle';
import myServiceInitializer from './service';

new Knifecycle()
.register(service(
  inject(['ENV'],
    singleton(myServiceInitializer)
  ),
  'myService',
));

name(name, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer name.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer with that name set

ParamTypeDescription
nameStringThe name of the service the initializer resolves to.
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak

Example 

import Knifecycle, { name } from 'knifecycle';
import myServiceInitializer from './service';

new Knifecycle()
.register(name('myService', myServiceInitializer));

autoName(initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer name from its function name.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer with that name set

ParamTypeDescription
initializerfunctionThe initializer to name

Example 

import Knifecycle, { autoName } from 'knifecycle';

new Knifecycle()
.register(autoName(async function myService() {}));

type(type, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer type.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
typeStringThe type to set to the initializer.
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak

Example 

import Knifecycle, { name, type } from 'knifecycle';
import myServiceInitializer from './service';

new Knifecycle()
.register(
  type('service',
    name('myService',
      myServiceInitializer
    )
  )
);

initializer(properties, initializer) ⇒ function

Decorator to set an initializer properties.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
propertiesObjectProperties to set to the service.
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak

Example 

import Knifecycle, { initializer } from 'knifecycle';
import myServiceInitializer from './service';

new Knifecycle()
.register(initializer({
  name: 'myService',
  type: 'service',
  inject: ['ENV'],
  singleton: true,
}, myServiceInitializer));

handler(handlerFunction, [name], [dependencies], [options]) ⇒ function

Shortcut to create an initializer with a simple handler

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
handlerFunctionfunctionThe handler function
[name]StringThe name of the handler. Default to the DI prop if exists
[dependencies]Array.<String>[]The dependencies to inject in it
[options]ObjectOptions attached to the built initializer

Example 

import Knifecycle, { handler } from 'knifecycle';

new Knifecycle()
.register(handler(getUser, 'getUser', ['db', '?log']));

const QUERY = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id=$1`
async function getUser({ db }, userId) {
  const [row] = await db.query(QUERY, userId);

  return row;
}

autoHandler(handlerFunction) ⇒ function

Allows to create an initializer with a simple handler automagically

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns a new initializer

ParamTypeDescription
handlerFunctionfunctionThe handler function

Example 

import Knifecycle, { autoHandler } from 'knifecycle';

new Knifecycle()
.register(autoHandler(getUser));

const QUERY = `SELECT * FROM users WHERE id=$1`
async function getUser({ db }, userId) {
  const [row] = await db.query(QUERY, userId);

  return row;
}

parseDependencyDeclaration(dependencyDeclaration) ⇒ Object

Explode a dependency declaration an returns its parts.

Kind: global function
Returns: Object - The various parts of it

ParamTypeDescription
dependencyDeclarationStringA dependency declaration string

Example 

parseDependencyDeclaration('pgsql>db');
// Returns
{
  serviceName: 'pgsql',
  mappedName: 'db',
  optional: false,
}

stringifyDependencyDeclaration(dependencyDeclarationParts) ⇒ String

Stringify a dependency declaration from its parts.

Kind: global function
Returns: String - The various parts of it

ParamTypeDescription
dependencyDeclarationPartsObjectA dependency declaration string

Example 

stringifyDependencyDeclaration({
  serviceName: 'pgsql',
  mappedName: 'db',
  optional: false,
});

// Returns
'pgsql>db'

unwrapInitializerProperties(initializer) ⇒ function

Utility function to check and reveal initializer properties.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - Returns revealed initializer (with TypeScript types for properties)

ParamTypeDescription
initializerfunctionThe initializer to tweak

Authors

License

MIT

