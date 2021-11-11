Manage your NodeJS processes's lifecycle automatically with an unobtrusive dependency injection implementation.
Most (maybe all) applications rely on two kinds of dependencies.
The code dependencies are fully covered by JavaScript modules in a testable
manner (with
mockery or
System directly). There is no need for another
dependency management system if those libraries are pure functions (involve no
global states at all).
Unfortunately, applications often rely on global states where the JavaScript
module system shows its limits. This is where
knifecycle enters the game.
It is largely inspired by the Angular service system except it should not provide code but access to global states (time, filesystem, db). It also have an important additional feature to shutdown processes which is really useful for back-end servers and doesn't exists in Angular.
You may want to look at the architecture notes to better
handle the reasonning behind
knifecycle and its implementation.
At this point you may think that a DI system is useless. My advice is that it depends. But at least, you should not make a definitive choice and allow both approaches. See this StackOverflow answer for more context about this statement.
knifecycle impeach that while providing an
$injector service à la Angular to allow accessing existing services
references if you really need to;
Using
knifecycle is all about declaring the services our application needs and
running your application over it.
Let's say we are building a CLI script. Here is how we would proceed with Knifecycle:
// bin.js
import fs from 'fs';
import YError from 'YError';
import Knifecycle, { initializer, constant, inject, name } from 'knifecycle';
// First of all we create a new Knifecycle instance
const $ = new Knifecycle();
// Some of our code with rely on the process environment
// let's inject it as a constant instead of directly
// pickking env vars in `process.env` to make our code
// easily testable
$.register(constant('ENV', process.env));
// Let's do so for CLI args with another constant
// in real world apps we would have created a service
// that would parse args in a complexer way
$.register(constant('ARGS', process.argv));
// We want our CLI tool to rely on some configuration
// Let's build an injectable service initializer that
// reads environment variables via an injected but
// optional `ENV` object
async function initConfig({ ENV = { CONFIG_PATH: '.' } }) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fs.readFile(ENV.CONFIG_PATH, 'utf-8', (err, data) => {
if (err) {
reject(err);
return;
}
try {
resolve(JSON.parse(data));
} catch (err) {
reject(err);
}
});
});
}
// We are using the `initializer` decorator to
// declare our service initializer specificities
// and register it with our Knifecycle instance
$.register(
initializer(
{
// we have to give our final service a name
// for further use in other services injections
name: 'CONFIG',
// we will need an `ENV` variable in the initializer
// so adding it in the injected dependencies. The `?`
// sign tells Knifecycle that the ENV dependency
// is optional
inject: ['?ENV'],
// our initializer is simple so we use the `service`
// type for the initializer which just indicate that
// the initializer will return a promise of the actual
// service
type: 'service',
// We don't want to read the config file everytime we
// inject it so declaring it as a singleton
singleton: true,
},
initConfig,
),
);
// Our CLI also uses a database so let's write an
// initializer for it:
const initDB = initializer(
{
name: 'db',
// Here we are injecting the previous `CONFIG` service
// as required so that our DB cannot be connected without
// having a proper config.
inject: ['CONFIG', 'DB_URI', '?log'],
// The initializer type is slightly different. Indeed,
// we need to manage the database connection errors
// and wait for it to flush before shutting down the
// process.
// A service provider returns a promise of a provider
// descriptor exposing:
// - a mandatory `service` property containing the
// actual service;
// - an optional `dispose` function allowing to
// gracefully close the service;
// - an optional `fatalErrorPromise` property to
// handle the service unrecoverable failure.
type: 'provider',
singleton: true,
},
async ({ CONFIG, DB_URI, log }) => {
const db = await MongoClient.connect(DB_URI, CONFIG.databaseOptions);
let fatalErrorPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
db.once('error', reject);
});
// Logging only if the `log` service is defined
log && log('info', 'db service initialized!');
return {
service: db,
dispose: db.close.bind(db, true),
fatalErrorPromise,
};
},
);
// Here we are registering our initializer apart to
// be able to reuse it, we also declare the required
// DB_URI constant it needs
$.register(constant('DB_URI', 'posgresql://xxxx'));
$.register(initDB);
// Say we need to use two different DB server
// We can reuse our initializer by tweaking
// some of its properties
$.register(constant('DB_URI2', 'posgresql://yyyy'));
$.register(
// First we remap the injected dependencies. It will
// take the `DB_URI2` constant and inject it as
// `DB_URI`
inject(
['CONFIG', 'DB_URI2>DB_URI', '?log'],
// Then we override its name to make it
// available as a different service
name('db2', initDB),
),
);
// A lot of NodeJS functions have some side effects
// declaring them as constants allows you to easily
// mock/monitor/patch it. The `common-services` NPM
// module contains a few useful ones
$.register(constant('now', Date.now.bind(Date)))
.register(constant('log', console.log.bind(console)))
.register(constant('exit', process.exit.bind(process)));
// Finally, let's declare an `$autoload` service
// to allow us to load only the initializers needed
// to run the given commands
$.register(
initializer(
{
name: '$autoload',
type: 'service',
inject: ['CONFIG', 'ARGS'],
// Note that the auto loader must be a singleton
singleton: true,
},
async ({ CONFIG, ARGS }) => async (serviceName) => {
if ('command' !== serviceName) {
// Allows to signal that the dependency is not found
// so that optional dependencies doesn't impeach the
// injector to resolve the dependency tree
throw new YError('E_UNMATCHED_DEPENDENCY', serviceName);
}
try {
const path = CONFIG.commands + '/' + ARGS[2];
return {
path,
initializer: require(path).default,
};
} catch (err) {
throw new Error(`Cannot load ${serviceName}: ${ARGS[2]}!`);
}
},
),
);
// At this point, nothing is running. To instanciate the
// services, we have to create an execution silo using
// them. Note that we required the `$instance` service
// implicitly created by `knifecycle`
$.run(['command', '$instance', 'exit', 'log'])
// Here, command contains the initializer eventually
// found by automatically loading a NodeJS module
// in the above `$autoload` service. The db connection
// will only be instanciated if that command needs it
.then(async ({ command, $instance, exit, log }) => {
try {
command();
log('It worked!');
} catch (err) {
log('It failed!', err);
} finally {
// Here we ensure every db connections are closed
// properly. We could have use `$.destroy()` the same
// way but this is to illustrate that the Knifecycle
// instance can be injected in services contexts
// (rarely done but good to know it exists)
await $instance.destroy().catch((err) => {
console.error('Could not exit gracefully:', err);
exit(1);
});
}
})
.catch((err) => {
console.error('Could not launch the app:', err);
process.exit(1);
});
Running the following should make the magic happen:
cat "{ commands: './commands'}" > config.json
DEBUG=knifecycle CONFIG_PATH=./config.json node -r @babel/register bin.js mycommand test
// Prints: Could not launch the app: Error: Cannot load command: mycommand!
// (...stack trace)
Or at least, we still have to create commands, let's create the
mycommand one:
// commands/mycommand.js
import { initializer } from './dist';
// A simple command that prints the given args
export default initializer(
{
name: 'command',
type: 'service',
// Here we could have injected whatever we declared
// in the previous file: db, now, exit...
inject: ['ARGS', 'log'],
},
async ({ ARGS, log }) => {
return () => log('Command args:', ARGS.slice(2));
},
);
So now, it works:
DEBUG=knifecycle CONFIG_PATH=./config.json node -r @babel/register bin.js mycommand test
// Prints: Command args: [ 'mycommand', 'test' ]
// It worked!
This is a very simple example but you can find a complexer CLI usage with
(metapak)[https://github.com/nfroidure/metapak/blob/master/bin/metapak.js].
Knifecycle also provide some utility function to automatically assign the
initializer property declarations, the following 3 ways to declare the
getUser
service are equivalent:
import noop from 'noop';
import { autoInject, inject, initializer, autoService } from 'knifecycle';
initializer({
name: 'getUser',
inject: ['db', '?log'],
type: 'service',
}, getUser);
service('getUser', autoInject(getUser)));
autoService(getUser);
async function getUser({ db, log = noop}) {}
That said, if you need to build your code with
webpack/
babel you may have to
convert auto-detections to raw declarations with the
babel-plugin-knifecycle
plugin. You can also do this only for the performance improvements it brings.
Also, keep in mind that the auto-detection is based on a simple regular
expression so you should care to keep initializer signatures simple to avoid
having a
E_AUTO_INJECTION_FAILURE error. As a rule of thumb, avoid setting
complex default values.
// Won't work
autoInject(async ({ log = () => {} }) => {});
// Will work
function noop() {}
autoInject(async ({ log = noop }) => {});
Simply use the DEBUG environment variable by setting it to 'knifecycle':
DEBUG=knifecycle npm t
The output is very verbose but lead to a deep understanding of mechanisms that take place under the hood.
The scope of this library won't change. However the plan is:
I'll also share most of my own initializers and their stubs/mocks in order to let you reuse it through your projects easily. Here are the current projects that use this DI lib:
pg module,
jwt module to simplify its use,
Notice that those modules remains usable without using Knifecycle at all which is maybe the best feature of this library ;).
Promise.<function()>
Instantiate the initializer builder service
function
Apply special props to the given initializer from another one and optionally amend with new special props
function
Decorator that creates an initializer for a constant value
function
Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder
function
Decorator that creates an initializer from a service builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies
function
Decorator that creates an initializer for a provider builder
function
Decorator that creates an initializer from a provider builder by automatically detecting its name and dependencies
function
Allows to wrap an initializer to add extra initialization steps
function
Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it.
function
Apply injected dependencies from the given initializer to another one
function
Merge injected dependencies of the given initializer with another one
function
Decorator creating a new initializer with different dependencies declarations set to it according to the given function signature.
function
Decorator creating a new initializer with some more dependencies declarations appended to it.
function
Decorator creating a new initializer with some extra informations appended to it. It is just a way for user to store some additional informations but has no interaction with the Knifecycle internals.
function
Decorator to set an initializer singleton option.
function
Decorator to set an initializer name.
function
Decorator to set an initializer name from its function name.
function
Decorator to set an initializer type.
function
Decorator to set an initializer properties.
function
Shortcut to create an initializer with a simple handler
function
Allows to create an initializer with a simple handler automagically
Object
Explode a dependency declaration an returns its parts.
String
Stringify a dependency declaration from its parts.
function
Utility function to check and reveal initializer properties.
