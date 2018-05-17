Takes a Knex.js select query object and hydarates a list of nested objects using the NestHydration npm module.
This can be simply accomplished without this library by doing
return knex.select(...)
.then(NestHydrationJS.nest)
.then(function (data) {
...
})
;
However Postgres limits column names to 63 characters and this becomes a problem when trying to nest objects several deep using NestHydration. A column name such as
_activeUser_purchases__product_originalManufacturer_logoSmall_url would be too long and would cause nasty behavior. This module handles this problem by mapping long names to shorter ones and then returning them with a structPropToColumnMap object passed to NestHydration.
var Knex = require('knex');
var knexnest = require('knexnest');
var knex = Knex({
client: 'postgres',
connection: process.env.DATABASE_URL
});
var sql = knex
.select(
'c.id AS _id',
'c.title AS _title',
't.id AS _teacher_id',
't.name AS _teacher_name',
'l.id AS _lesson__id',
'l.title AS _lesson__title'
)
.from('course AS c')
.innerJoin('teacher AS t', 't.id', 'c.teacher_id')
.innerJoin('course_lesson AS cl', 'cl.course_id', 'c.id')
.innerJoin('lesson AS l', 'l.id', 'cl.lesson_id')
;
knexnest(sql).then(function (data) {
result = data;
});
/* result should be like:
[
{id: '1', title: 'Tabular to Objects', teacher: {id: '1', name: 'David'}, lesson: [
{id: '1', title: 'Defintions'},
{id: '2', title: 'Table Data'},
{id: '3', title: 'Objects'}
]},
{id: '2', title: 'Column Names Define Structure', teacher: {id: '2', name: 'Chris'}, lesson: [
{id: '4', title: 'Column Names'},
{id: '2', title: 'Table Data'},
{id: '3', title: 'Objects'}
]},
{id: '3', title: 'Object On Bottom', teacher: {id: '1', name: 'David'}, lesson: [
{id: '5', title: 'Non Array Input'},
]}
]
*/