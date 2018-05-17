KnexNest

Takes a Knex.js select query object and hydarates a list of nested objects using the NestHydration npm module.

This can be simply accomplished without this library by doing

return knex.select(...) .then(NestHydrationJS.nest) .then( function ( data ) { ... }) ;

However Postgres limits column names to 63 characters and this becomes a problem when trying to nest objects several deep using NestHydration. A column name such as _activeUser_purchases__product_originalManufacturer_logoSmall_url would be too long and would cause nasty behavior. This module handles this problem by mapping long names to shorter ones and then returning them with a structPropToColumnMap object passed to NestHydration.

Example Usage

var Knex = require ( 'knex' ); var knexnest = require ( 'knexnest' ); var knex = Knex({ client : 'postgres' , connection : process.env.DATABASE_URL }); var sql = knex .select( 'c.id AS _id' , 'c.title AS _title' , 't.id AS _teacher_id' , 't.name AS _teacher_name' , 'l.id AS _lesson__id' , 'l.title AS _lesson__title' ) .from( 'course AS c' ) .innerJoin( 'teacher AS t' , 't.id' , 'c.teacher_id' ) .innerJoin( 'course_lesson AS cl' , 'cl.course_id' , 'c.id' ) .innerJoin( 'lesson AS l' , 'l.id' , 'cl.lesson_id' ) ; knexnest(sql).then( function ( data ) { result = data; });

