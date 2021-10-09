Used with npm knex to convert database column names for use by a node application.
By default this library assumes your database columns use snakecase
my_key and your node application uses camelcase
myKey, however these settings can be changed.
If the database has column names that are all in snakecase for example (a common practice), then that can be sub-ideal in your application.
With this library:
const user = await db('users')
.first('key', 'isVerified')
.where({ id: params.userId, deletedAt: null });
Returns an object
{ key: 'xxxx', isVerified: true } from a database where columns are named
id,
key,
is_verified, and
deleted_at. Removing your snakecase concerns.
By leveraging these configuration options provided by knex
postProcessResponse and
wrapIdentifier.
Knex provides these options but this library acts as a helper to make the conversions simpler.
dbStringcase is renamed
stringcase.
ignoreStringcase has been removed.
recursiveStringcase option.
npm i knex --save
npm i knex-stringcase --save
const knex = require('knex');
const knexStringcase = require('knex-stringcase');
const configFromKnexReadme = {
client: 'mysql',
connection: {
host : '127.0.0.1',
user : 'your_database_user',
password : 'your_database_password',
database : 'myapp_test'
}
};
const options = knexStringcase(configFromKnexReadme);
const db = knex(options);
The two knex config options this library overrides are
wrapIdentifier and
postProcessResponse. If you provide those options they will be run when keys are in database format. If you wish to run when keys are in application format use
appWrapIdentifier and
appPostProcessResponse instead.
(value: string, queryContext: object) => string
A function which will run before modifications made by this library, when keys are still in application format on the way to the database.
(result: array|object, queryContext: object) => array|object
A function which will run after modifications made by this library, when keys are in application format.
default 'camelcase'
A function or a string which describes how keys should re-enter your application from the database. If a string is provided keys will be modified by their respective function found in npm stringcase. Alternatively a function can be passed, taking the string in its current state which will give you more control to suit your needs.
This parameter may be an array describing more than one alteration in sequence. eg
['snakecase', 'uppercase'].
default 'snakecase'
A function or a string which describes how keys should be modified when headed to the database. This attribute may also be be an array and operates very similarly to
appStringcase above.
(obj: array|object, name: string, queryContext: object) => boolean
A function which can be used to perform conversion on nested objects returned from the database. If true is returned the object is converted. This is useful in case you are using sub queries or just want your processed JSON fields converted.
recursiveStringcase: () => true
The second parameter will give you the name of the field in database format in dot notation prefixed with root
"root.name.name".
recursiveStringcase: (obj, name) => name === 'root.my_field'
Sure! Except for typescript definitions and anything with a dependency.