Extension for use postgis functions in knex SQL query builder.

Example

This example show the sql generated by the extension.

const knex = require ( 'knex' ); const knexPostgis = require ( 'knex-postgis' ); const db = knex({ client : 'postgres' }); const st = knexPostgis(db); const sql1 = db.insert({ id : 1 , geom : st.geomFromText( 'Point(0 0)' , 4326 ) }).into( 'points' ).toString(); console .log(sql1); const sql2 = db.select( 'id' , st.asText( 'geom' )).from( 'points' ).toString(); console .log(sql2); const sql3 = db.select( 'id' , st.asText(st.centroid( 'geom' )).as( 'centroid' )).from( 'geometries' ).toString(); console .log(sql3);

Currently supported functions

Define extra functions