openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kp

knex-postgis

by Jorge Godoy
0.14.1 (see all)

postgis extension for knex

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

knex-postgis

npm version npm downloads Build Status Dependencies Status License

Extension for use postgis functions in knex SQL query builder.

Example

This example show the sql generated by the extension.

const knex = require('knex');
const knexPostgis = require('knex-postgis');

const db = knex({
  client: 'postgres'
});

// install postgis functions in knex.postgis;
const st = knexPostgis(db);
/* or:
 * knexPostgis(db);
 * const st = db.postgis;
 */

// insert a point
const sql1 = db.insert({
  id: 1,
  geom: st.geomFromText('Point(0 0)', 4326)
}).into('points').toString();
console.log(sql1);
// insert into "points" ("geom", "id") values (ST_geomFromText('Point(0 0)'), '1')

// find all points return point in wkt format
const sql2 = db.select('id', st.asText('geom')).from('points').toString();
console.log(sql2);
// select "id", ST_asText("geom") as "geom" from "points"

// all methods support alias
const sql3 = db.select('id', st.asText(st.centroid('geom')).as('centroid')).from('geometries').toString();
console.log(sql3);
// select "id", ST_asText(ST_centroid("geom")) as "centroid" from "geometries"

Currently supported functions

Define extra functions

const knex = require('knex');
const knexPostgis = require('knex-postgis');

const db = knex({
  client: 'postgres'
});

knexPostgis(db);

db.postgisDefineExtras((knex, formatter) => ({
  utmzone(geom) {
    return knex.raw('utmzone(?)', [formatter.wrapWKT(geom)]);
  }
}));
//now you can use st.utmzone function in the same way as predefined functions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial