Extension of Knex's query builder with
paginate method that will help with your pagination tasks.
To use this lib, first you will have to install it:
npm i knex-paginate --save
// or
yarn add knex-paginate
Then, add the following lines to your Knex set up:
const knex = require('knex')(config);
const { attachPaginate } = require('knex-paginate');
attachPaginate();
.paginate(params: IPaginateParams): Knex.QueryBuilder<any, IWithPagination<TResult>>;
interface IPaginateParams {
perPage: number,
currentPage: number,
isFromStart?: boolean,
isLengthAware?: boolean,
}
interface IWithPagination<T = any> {
data: T;
pagination: IPagination;
}
interface IPagination {
total?: number;
lastPage?: number;
currentPage: number;
perPage: number;
from: number;
to: number;
}
const result = await knex('persons')
.paginate({ perPage: 10, currentPage: 2 });
// result.data - will hold persons data
// result.pagination - will hold pagination object
pagination object
|Key
|Value
|perPage
|Items per page.
|currentPage
|Current page number.
|from
|Counting ID of the first item of the current page.
|to
|Counting ID of the last item of the current page.
Returned if
isLengthAware == true or
currentPage == 1 or
isFromStart == true:
|Key
|Value
|total
|Total items that the full query contains.
|lastPage
|Last page number.
This lib got inspiration from
knex-paginator.