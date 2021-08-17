Simple patcher for Knex. It adds the .onDuplicateUpdate() function to knex's query builder in order to add support MySQL's on duplicate key update columnName=Values(columnName) .

Note

Knex (v0.21.10) added an official upsert functionality with similar capabilities which has support in MySQL, Postgress & SQLite.

How to set up

To use this lib, first you will have to install it:

npm i knex- on -duplicate- update

or

yarn add knex- on -duplicate- update

Then, add the following lines to your Knex set up:

const knex = require ( 'knex' )(config); const {attachOnDuplicateUpdate} = require ( 'knex-on-duplicate-update' ); attachOnDuplicateUpdate();

Function definition

onDuplicateUpdate(...columns: Array <{[key: string]: string} | string>): Knex.QueryBuilder

How to use

Example

await knex.insert({ id : 1 , name : 'John' , email : 'john@mail.com' }) .into( 'persons' ) .onDuplicateUpdate( 'name' , 'email' );

Setting a fallback value for a column

await knex.insert({ id : 1 , name : 'John' , email : 'john@mail.com' }) .into( 'persons' ) .onDuplicateUpdate( 'name' , { email : 'john-exists@mail.com' });