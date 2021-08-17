openbase logo
kod

knex-on-duplicate-update

by Felix Mosheev
2.1.3 (see all)

A Knex plugin that adds .onDuplicateUpdate() function to knex's query builder.

npm
GitHub
1.1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Knex-onDuplicateUpdate

npm CircleCI

Simple patcher for Knex. It adds the .onDuplicateUpdate() function to knex's query builder in order to add support MySQL's on duplicate key update columnName=Values(columnName).

Note

Knex (v0.21.10) added an official upsert functionality with similar capabilities which has support in MySQL, Postgress & SQLite.

How to set up

To use this lib, first you will have to install it:

npm i knex-on-duplicate-update --save

or

yarn add knex-on-duplicate-update

Then, add the following lines to your Knex set up:

const knex = require('knex')(config);

const {attachOnDuplicateUpdate} = require('knex-on-duplicate-update');
attachOnDuplicateUpdate();

Function definition

onDuplicateUpdate(...columns: Array<{[key: string]: string} | string>): Knex.QueryBuilder

How to use

Example

await knex.insert({id: 1, name: 'John', email: 'john@mail.com'})
    .into('persons')
    .onDuplicateUpdate('name', 'email');

Setting a fallback value for a column

await knex.insert({id: 1, name: 'John', email: 'john@mail.com'})
    .into('persons')
    .onDuplicateUpdate('name', {email: 'john-exists@mail.com'});

This lib got inspiration from knex-paginator.

