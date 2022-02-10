A SQL query builder that is flexible, portable, and fun to use!

A batteries-included, multi-dialect (PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, MSSQL, SQLite3, Oracle (including Oracle Wallet Authentication)) query builder for Node.js, featuring:

Node.js versions 12+ are supported.

Examples

We have several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:

const knex = require ( 'knex' )({ client : 'sqlite3' , connection : { filename : './data.db' , }, }); try { await knex.schema .createTable( 'users' , table => { table.increments( 'id' ); table.string( 'user_name' ); }) .createTable( 'accounts' , table => { table.increments( 'id' ); table.string( 'account_name' ); table .integer( 'user_id' ) .unsigned() .references( 'users.id' ); }) const insertedRows = await knex( 'users' ).insert({ user_name : 'Tim' }) await knex( 'accounts' ).insert({ account_name : 'knex' , user_id : insertedRows[ 0 ] }) const selectedRows = await knex( 'users' ) .join( 'accounts' , 'users.id' , 'accounts.user_id' ) .select( 'users.user_name as user' , 'accounts.account_name as account' ) const enrichedRows = selectedRows.map( row => ({ ...row, active : true })) } catch (e) { console .error(e); };

TypeScript example

import { Knex, knex } from 'knex' interface User { id: number ; age: number ; name: string ; active: boolean ; departmentId: number ; } const config: Knex.Config = { client: 'sqlite3' , connection: { filename: './data.db' , }, }; const knexInstance = knex(config); try { const users = await knex<User>( 'users' ).select( 'id' , 'age' ); } catch (err) { }

Usage as ESM module

If you are launching your Node application with --experimental-modules , knex.mjs should be picked up automatically and named ESM import should work out-of-the-box. Otherwise, if you want to use named imports, you'll have to import knex like this:

import { knex } from 'knex/knex.mjs'

You can also just do the default import:

import knex from 'knex'

If you are not using TypeScript and would like the IntelliSense of your IDE to work correctly, it is recommended to set the type explicitly: