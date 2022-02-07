A database migration tool for knex.js, which supports MySQL and SQlite3.

Features

JS API

JS API CLI Tool

CLI Tool Differentiation between database initialization and migration (Support for a database schema, like we use in Ghost)

Differentiation between database initialization and migration (Support for a database schema, like we use in Ghost) Support for database creation

Support for database creation Hooks

Hooks Rollback to latest version

Rollback to latest version Auto-Rollback on error

Auto-Rollback on error Database health check

Database health check Supports transactions

Supports transactions Full atomic, support for separate DML/DDL scripts (no autocommit)

Full atomic, support for separate DML/DDL scripts (no autocommit) Migration lock

Migration lock Full debug & pretty log support

Full debug & pretty log support Custom migration folder structure

Custom migration folder structure Stable (Used in Ghost for many years in thousands of blogs in production mode)

Install

npm install knex-migrator --save

or

yarn add knex-migrator

Add me to your globals:

npm install --global knex-migrator

Usage

Replicas are unsupported, because Knex.js doesn't support them.

Sqlite does not support read locks by default. Read here why.

support read locks by default. Read here why. Comparison with other available migration tools.

Don't mix DDL/DML statements in a migration script. In MySQL DDL statements use implicit commits.

It's highly recommended to write both the up and the down function to ensure a full rollback.

and the function to ensure a full rollback. If your process dies while migrations are running, knex-migrator won't be able to release the migration lock. To release to lock you can run knex-migrator rollback . But it's recommended to check your database first to see in which state it is. You can check the tables migrations and migrations_lock . The rollback will rollback any migrations which were executed based on your current version.

Configure knex-migrator

The tool requires a config file in your project root. Please add a file named MigratorConfig.js . Knex-migrator will load the config file.

module .exports = { database : { client : String (Required) [ 'mysql' , 'sqlite3' ] connection : { host : String , (Required) [e.g. '127.0.0.1' ] user : String , (Required) password : String , (Required) charset : String , (Optional) [Default: 'utf8mb4' ] database : String (Required) } }, migrationPath : String , (Required) [e.g. '/var/www/project/migrations' ] currentVersion : String , (Required) [e.g. '2.0' ] subfolder : String (Optional) [Default: 'versions' ] }

Please take a look at this real example.

Folder Structure

project/ migrations/ hooks/ init/ index .js before .js shutdown.js migrate/ index .js after .js shutdown.js init/ 1 - add - tables .js versions/ 1.0 / 1 - add -events- table .js 2 -normalise-settings.js 2.0 / 1 - add -timestamps- columns .js 2.1 / 1 -remove-empty-strings.js 2 - add -webhooks- table .js 3 - add -permissions.js

Please take a look at this real example.

Hooks

Knex-migrator offers a couple of hooks, which makes it possible to hook into the migration process. You can create a hook per type: 'init' or 'migrate'. The folder name must be hooks and is not configurable. Please create an index.js file to export your functions, see example.

hook description before is called before anything happens beforeEach is called before each migration script after is called after everything happened afterEach is called after each migration script shutdown is called before the migrator shuts down

Migration Files

Config

You can configure each migration script.

module . exports .config = { transaction: Boolean }

Examples

const Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); module .exports.up = function ( options ) { const connection = options.connection; ... return Promise .resolve(); }; module .exports.down = function ( options ) { const connection = options.connection; ... return Promise .resolve(); }

const Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); module .exports.config = { transaction : true }; module .exports.up = function ( options ) { const connection = options.transacting; ... return Promise .resolve(); }; module .exports.down = function ( options ) { const connection = options.transacting; ... return Promise .resolve(); }

CLI

Commands

knex-migrator help

$ knex-migrator help Usage: knex-migrator [options] [ command ] Options: -v, --version output the version number -h, -- help output usage information Commands: init|i [config] init db migrate|m [config] migrate db reset|r reset db health|h health of db rollback|ro rollbacks your db help [cmd] display help for [cmd]

knex-migrator health

Returns the database health/state

Based on your current version and your migration scripts

knex-migrator init

Initializes your database based on your init scripts

Creates the database if it was not created yet

Options

--skip --only --mgpath

knex-migrator migrate

Migrates your database to latest version

Automatic rollback if an error occurs

Options

--v --init --force --mgpath

knex-migrator rollback

Rolls back your database

By default, you can only rollback if the database is locked

Options

--force --v

knex-migrator reset

Resets your database

Removes the database

Options

--force

Advanced

DEBUG=knex-migrator:* knex-migrator migrate

JS API

Instantiation

const KnexMigrator = require ( 'knex-migrator' ); # Option 1 : Pass path to MigratorConfig.js const knexMigrator = new KnexMigrator({ knexMigratorFilePath : process.cwd() }); # Option 2 : Pass object with config const knexMigrator = new KnexMigrator({ knexMigratorConfig : { ... } });

Commands

# Health knexMigrator.isDatabaseOK # Initialise database knexMigrator.init # Migrate database knexMigrator.migrate # Rollback database knexMigrator.rollback # Reset database knexMigrator.reset

Examples

knexMigrator.isDatabaseOK() .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { if (err.code === 'DB_NOT_INITIALISED' ) { return knexMigrator.init(); } if (err.code === 'DB_NEEDS_MIGRATION' ) { return knexMigrator.migrate(); } });

Test

yarn lint run just eslint

run just eslint yarn test run eslint && then tests

run eslint && then tests NODE_ENV=testing-mysql yarn test to test with MySQL

Publish

yarn ship

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.