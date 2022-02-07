A database migration tool for knex.js, which supports MySQL and SQlite3.
npm install knex-migrator --save
or
yarn add knex-migrator
Add me to your globals:
npm install --global knex-migrator
up and the
down function to ensure a full rollback.
knex-migrator rollback. But it's recommended to check your database first to see in which state it is.
You can check the tables
migrations and
migrations_lock. The rollback will rollback any migrations which were executed based on your current version.
The tool requires a config file in your project root.
Please add a file named
MigratorConfig.js. Knex-migrator will load the config file.
module.exports = {
database: {
client: String (Required) ['mysql', 'sqlite3']
connection: {
host: String, (Required) [e.g. '127.0.0.1']
user: String, (Required)
password: String, (Required)
charset: String, (Optional) [Default: 'utf8mb4']
database: String (Required)
}
},
migrationPath: String, (Required) [e.g. '/var/www/project/migrations']
currentVersion: String, (Required) [e.g. '2.0']
subfolder: String (Optional) [Default: 'versions']
}
Please take a look at this real example.
project/
migrations/
hooks/
init/
index.js
before.js
shutdown.js
migrate/
index.js
after.js
shutdown.js
init/
1-add-tables.js
versions/
1.0/
1-add-events-table.js
2-normalise-settings.js
2.0/
1-add-timestamps-columns.js
2.1/
1-remove-empty-strings.js
2-add-webhooks-table.js
3-add-permissions.js
Knex-migrator offers a couple of hooks, which makes it possible to hook into the migration process. You can create a hook per type: 'init' or 'migrate'. The folder name must be
hooks and is not configurable. Please create an index.js file to export your functions, see example.
|hook
|description
|before
|is called before anything happens
|beforeEach
|is called before each migration script
|after
|is called after everything happened
|afterEach
|is called after each migration script
|shutdown
|is called before the migrator shuts down
You can configure each migration script.
module.exports.config = {
transaction: Boolean
}
const Promise = require('bluebird');
module.exports.up = function(options) {
const connection = options.connection;
...
return Promise.resolve();
};
module.exports.down = function(options) {
const connection = options.connection;
...
return Promise.resolve();
}
const Promise = require('bluebird');
module.exports.config = {
transaction: true
};
module.exports.up = function(options) {
const connection = options.transacting;
...
return Promise.resolve();
};
module.exports.down = function(options) {
const connection = options.transacting;
...
return Promise.resolve();
}
$ knex-migrator help
Usage: knex-migrator [options] [command]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
init|i [config] init db
migrate|m [config] migrate db
reset|r reset db
health|h health of db
rollback|ro rollbacks your db
help [cmd] display help for [cmd]
# Skips a specific migration script
--skip
# Runs only a specific migration script
--only
# Path to MigratorConfig.js
--mgpath
# The version you would like to migrate to
--v
# Combo Feature to check whether the database was already initialized
--init
# Force the execution no matter which current version you are on
--force
# Path to MigratorConfig.js
--mgpath
# Ignores the migration lock
--force
# Version you would like to rollback to
--v
# Ignores the migration lock
--force
DEBUG=knex-migrator:* knex-migrator migrate
const KnexMigrator = require('knex-migrator');
# Option 1: Pass path to MigratorConfig.js
const knexMigrator = new KnexMigrator({
knexMigratorFilePath: process.cwd()
});
# Option 2: Pass object with config
const knexMigrator = new KnexMigrator({
knexMigratorConfig: { ... }
});
# Health
knexMigrator.isDatabaseOK
# Initialise database
knexMigrator.init
# Migrate database
knexMigrator.migrate
# Rollback database
knexMigrator.rollback
# Reset database
knexMigrator.reset
knexMigrator.isDatabaseOK()
.then(function() {
// database is OK
// initialization & migrations are not missing
})
.catch(function(err) {
if (err.code === 'DB_NOT_INITIALISED') {
return knexMigrator.init();
}
if (err.code === 'DB_NEEDS_MIGRATION') {
return knexMigrator.migrate();
}
});
yarn lint run just eslint
yarn test run eslint && then tests
NODE_ENV=testing-mysql yarn test to test with MySQL
yarn ship
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.