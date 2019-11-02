Modern migration toolkit for knex.js

Features

100% compatible with knex.js migrations cli

can migrate upto and downto any migration

able to run individual migrations

quickly rollback recent migrations

redo feature: rollback and migrate again for quick testing

runs migrations in transactions

friendly ui 🌹

Installation

npm install --save knex-migrate

You should also install knex as it's a peer dependency of this package.

Usage

First, init project with knex init , and then:

Usage knex-migrate < command > [options] Commands generate Generate migration pending Lists all pending migrations list Lists all executed migrations up Performs all pending migrations down Rollbacks last migration rollback Rollbacks last batch of migrations redo Rollbacks last batch and performs all migrations Options for "up" and "down": --to, -t Migrate upto (downto) specific version --from, -f Start migration from specific version --only, -o Migrate only specific version --step, -s Limit the number of migrations to apply Global options: --cwd Specify the working directory --knexfile Specify the knexfile path ($cwd/knexfile.js) --migrations Specify migrations path ($cwd/migrations) --env Specify environment ($KNEX_ENV || $NODE_ENV || 'development') --raw Disable transactions --verbose Be more verbose As a convenience, you can skip --to flag, and just provide migration name. Examples knex-migrate up knex-migrate up 20160905 knex-migrate up --to 20160905 knex-migrate up --only 201609085 knex-migrate up --step knex-migrate up --step 2 knex-migrate down --to 0 knex-migrate down knex-migrate down --step 2 knex-migrate rollback knex-migrate redo --verbose knex-migrate generate create_users

Programmatic API

import knexMigrate from 'knex-migrate' // It has following signature: // knexMigrate(command: String, flags: Object, progress: Function) async function run() { // Action can be: migrate, revert. Migration is migration name. For example: // Doing migrate on 20170427093232_add_users // Doing revert on 20170427093232_add_users const log = ({ action, migration }) => console.log('Doing ' + action + ' on ' + migration) await knexMigrate('up', { to: '20170727093232' }, log) await knexMigrate('down', { step: 2 }, log) await knexMigrate('down', { to: 0 }, log) await knexMigrate('up', {}, log) await knexMigrate('redo', {}, log) await knexMigrate('rollback', {}, log) await knexMigrate('redo', {}, log) await knexMigrate('down', { to: 0 }, log) } run()

Thank you

@marcbachmann for inspiration and starting point (knex-umzug and umzug-cli)

@carlbennettnz for suggesting and implementing --step option

option @chadxz for suggesting and implementing various improvements

License

MIT