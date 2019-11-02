Modern migration toolkit for knex.js
npm install --save knex-migrate
You should also install
knex as it's a peer dependency of this package.
First, init project with
knex init, and then:
Usage
$ knex-migrate <command> [options]
Commands
generate Generate migration
pending Lists all pending migrations
list Lists all executed migrations
up Performs all pending migrations
down Rollbacks last migration
rollback Rollbacks last batch of migrations
redo Rollbacks last batch and performs all migrations
Options for "up" and "down":
--to, -t Migrate upto (downto) specific version
--from, -f Start migration from specific version
--only, -o Migrate only specific version
--step, -s Limit the number of migrations to apply
Global options:
--cwd Specify the working directory
--knexfile Specify the knexfile path ($cwd/knexfile.js)
--migrations Specify migrations path ($cwd/migrations)
--env Specify environment ($KNEX_ENV || $NODE_ENV || 'development')
--raw Disable transactions
--verbose Be more verbose
As a convenience, you can skip --to flag, and just provide migration name.
Examples
$ knex-migrate up # migrate to the latest version
$ knex-migrate up 20160905 # migrate to a specific version
$ knex-migrate up --to 20160905 # the same as above
$ knex-migrate up --only 201609085 # apply a single migration
$ knex-migrate up --step # apply only the next migration
$ knex-migrate up --step 2 # apply only the next two migrations
$ knex-migrate down --to 0 # rollback all migrations
$ knex-migrate down # rollback single migration
$ knex-migrate down --step 2 # rollback the previous two migrations
$ knex-migrate rollback # rollback previous "up"
$ knex-migrate redo --verbose # rollback and migrate everything
$ knex-migrate generate create_users # generate migration creating users table
import knexMigrate from 'knex-migrate'
// It has following signature:
// knexMigrate(command: String, flags: Object, progress: Function)
async function run() {
// Action can be: migrate, revert. Migration is migration name. For example:
// Doing migrate on 20170427093232_add_users
// Doing revert on 20170427093232_add_users
const log = ({ action, migration }) =>
console.log('Doing ' + action + ' on ' + migration)
await knexMigrate('up', { to: '20170727093232' }, log)
await knexMigrate('down', { step: 2 }, log)
await knexMigrate('down', { to: 0 }, log)
await knexMigrate('up', {}, log)
await knexMigrate('redo', {}, log)
await knexMigrate('rollback', {}, log)
await knexMigrate('redo', {}, log)
await knexMigrate('down', { to: 0 }, log)
}
run()
--step option
MIT