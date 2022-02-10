openbase logo
knex-dschumann

by knex
0.6.300 (see all)

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

Documentation
11

GitHub Stars

15.4K

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

506

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

knex.js

npm version npm downloads Coverage Status Dependencies Status Gitter chat Language Grade: JavaScript

A SQL query builder that is flexible, portable, and fun to use!

A batteries-included, multi-dialect (PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, MSSQL, SQLite3, Oracle (including Oracle Wallet Authentication)) query builder for Node.js, featuring:

Node.js versions 12+ are supported.

You can report bugs and discuss features on the GitHub issues page or send tweets to @kibertoad.

For support and questions, join our Gitter channel.

For knex-based Object Relational Mapper, see:

To see the SQL that Knex will generate for a given query, you can use Knex Query Lab

Examples

We have several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:

const knex = require('knex')({
  client: 'sqlite3',
  connection: {
    filename: './data.db',
  },
});

try {

  // Create a table
  await knex.schema
    .createTable('users', table => {
      table.increments('id');
      table.string('user_name');
    })
    // ...and another
    .createTable('accounts', table => {
      table.increments('id');
      table.string('account_name');
      table
        .integer('user_id')
        .unsigned()
        .references('users.id');
    })

  // Then query the table...
  const insertedRows = await knex('users').insert({ user_name: 'Tim' })

  // ...and using the insert id, insert into the other table.
  await knex('accounts').insert({ account_name: 'knex', user_id: insertedRows[0] })

  // Query both of the rows.
  const selectedRows = await knex('users')
    .join('accounts', 'users.id', 'accounts.user_id')
    .select('users.user_name as user', 'accounts.account_name as account')

  // map over the results
  const enrichedRows = selectedRows.map(row => ({ ...row, active: true }))

  // Finally, add a catch statement
} catch(e) {
  console.error(e);
};

TypeScript example

import { Knex, knex } from 'knex'

interface User {
  id: number;
  age: number;
  name: string;
  active: boolean;
  departmentId: number;
}

const config: Knex.Config = {
  client: 'sqlite3',
  connection: {
    filename: './data.db',
  },
};

const knexInstance = knex(config);

try {
  const users = await knex<User>('users').select('id', 'age');
} catch (err) {
  // error handling
}

Usage as ESM module

If you are launching your Node application with --experimental-modules, knex.mjs should be picked up automatically and named ESM import should work out-of-the-box. Otherwise, if you want to use named imports, you'll have to import knex like this:

import { knex } from 'knex/knex.mjs'

You can also just do the default import:

import knex from 'knex'

If you are not using TypeScript and would like the IntelliSense of your IDE to work correctly, it is recommended to set the type explicitly:

/**
 * @type {Knex}
 */
const database = knex({
    client: 'mysql',
    connection: {
      host : '127.0.0.1',
      user : 'your_database_user',
      password : 'your_database_password',
      database : 'myapp_test'
    }
  });
database.migrate.latest();

