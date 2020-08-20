Pretty useful when writing scripts to initialize database for fresh install or dropping / creating new database when running tests and for truncating database between tests.
Library uses knex connection for non administrative queries, but also creates priviliged connection directly with driver with superuser privileges for creating and dropping databases / roles.
You need to install
knex, database driver and
knex-db-manager
npm install knex-db-manager knex pg pg-escape
Database manager is initialized with normal
knex configuration and with
superuser account which should be able to create / drop roles and databases.
Initialization:
let config = {
knex: {
// just the usual knex configuration
client: 'postgres',
connection: {
host: 'localhost',
database: 'appdb',
user: 'dbowneruser',
password: 'dbownerpassword',
},
pool: {
min: 0,
max: 10,
},
migrations: {
directory: __dirname + '/migrations',
},
},
dbManager: {
// db manager related configuration
collate: ['fi_FI.UTF-8', 'Finnish_Finland.1252'],
superUser: 'userwithrightstocreateusersanddatabases',
superPassword: 'privilegeduserpassword',
populatePathPattern: 'data/**/*.js', // glob format for searching seeds
},
};
let dbManager = require('knex-db-manager').databaseManagerFactory(config);
createDbOwnerIfNotExist(): Promise<void>
Creates the user, which is described in
knex configuration. This user is used as
the database owner when creating new databases.
let promise = dbManager.createDbOwnerIfNotExist();
createDb(dbName?: string): Promise<void>
Creates database described in
knex configuration or by given name. Owner of the
created database is set to be the
config.knex.connection.user.
dbName is the name of the database to be created, if not given the name is read
from
config.knex.connection.database.
Read database from
config.knex.connection.database:
let promise = dbManager.createDb();
By given name:
let promise = dbManager.createDb('brave-new-db');
dropDb(dbName?: string): Promise<void>
Drops database described in
knex configuration or by given name. Note
that if there are any active connections to the database that is being
dropped, the drop command might fail.
dbName is the name of the database to be dropped, if not given the name
is read from
config.knex.connection.database.
Drop database
config.knex.connection.database:
let promise = dbManager.dropDb();
By specific name:
let promise = dbManager.dropDb('brave-new-db');
copyDb(fromDbName: string, toDbName: string): Promise<void>
Clones database to another name remotely on db serverside (may be useful e.g. to make backup before running migrations).
New database
toDatabaseName will be created containing a copy of
fromDbName.
Note: This method is not supported with MySQL (yet).
Making copy of DB:
let promise = dbManager.copyDb('brave-new-db', 'brave-new-db-copy');
truncateDb(ignoreTables?: string[]): Promise<void>
Truncate tables of the database and reset corresponding id sequences.
ignoreTables list of tables names which should not be truncated.
Truncate database
config.knex.connection.database:
let promise = dbManager.truncateDb();
ignore certain tables:
let promise = dbManager.truncateDb(['migrations']);
updateIdSequences(): Promise<void>
Updates all primary key id sequences to be biggest id in table + 1.
So after running this next
INSERT to table will get valid id for
the row from the sequence.
This was motivated by some people who liked to create test data with hard coded ids, so this helps them to make app to work normally after adding rows to tables, which has not used id sequence to get ids.
The function assumes that the primary key for each table is called
id.
Note: This method is not supported with MySQL (yet).
Reset sequence of database
config.knex.connection.database:
let promise = dbManager.updateIdSequences();
populateDb(glob: string): Promise<void>
Finds
knex seed files by pattern and populate database with them.
glob is a pattern to match files to be ran, if not given the name is
read from
config.dbManager.populatePathPattern.
Get database from
config.knex.connection.databaseand pattern from
config.dbManager.populatePathPattern:
let promise = dbManager.populateDb();
with pattern:
let promise = dbManager.populateDb(path.join(__dirname, 'seeds', 'test-*'));
migrateDb(): Promise<void>
Runs
knex migrations configured in knex config.
Get database from
config.knex.connection.database:
let promise = dbManager.migrateDb();
dbVersion(): Promise<string>
Checks which migrations has been ran to database.
Expects that migration name starts with timestamp.
If no migrations has been run, promise resolves to
'none'. Otherwise
resolves to first numbers of latest migration file ran e.g. for
20141024070315_test_schema.js version will be
'20141024070315'.
Get database from
config.knex.connection.database:
let promise = dbManager.dbVersion();
close(): Promise<void>
Closes the single privileged connection and all normal knex connections.
Kill database connection:
let promise = dbManager.close();
closeKnex(): Promise<void>
Closes knex connection which is made to the database for unprivileged queries. Sometimes this is needed e.g. for being able to drop database.
Close knex connection
let promise = dbManager.closeKnex();
knexInstance(): QueryBuilder
Returns
knex query builder bound to configured database.
Get database from
config.knex.connection.database:
let knex = dbManager.knexInstance();
knex('table')
.where('id', 1)
.then((rows) => {
console.log('Query was ran with db owner privileges', rows);
});